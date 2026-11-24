REINOVA PARTNERS ACQUIRES UK DISTRICT ENERGY PORTFOLIO FROM VATTENFALL AB

Business comprises three existing networks in Bristol, London Brent Cross and Midlothian, Scotland together with 125 person operating team



Vattenfall Heat UK becomes Tendrel

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reinova Partners, an independent specialist energy-transition infrastructure investment firm, has completed the acquisition of Vattenfall Heat UK from Vattenfall AB. The business comprises three existing district energy businesses using a mix of clean energy technologies to serve customers in some of the UK's most attractive and fastest growing regions. The existing 125 employees will continue with the business and all existing customers will continue to be supplied by Tendrel.

Reinova has funded the transaction with institutional equity commitments from its Reinova Energy Transition Fund I (the "Fund"), and co-investment from Fund investors.

In Bristol, Tendrel owns and operates all district heating energy centre and network assets through Bristol Heat Networks Limited (BHNL) as part of the Bristol City Leap Partnership in collaboration with Bristol City Council and Ameresco UK. Tendrel serves a growing customer base in the Bristol city centre, Temple Quarter and Bedminster neighbourhoods with network extension in Bristol Frome Gateway underway. The business provides heat from a diversified mix of water-source heat pump, biomass, combined heat and power and thermal storage technologies with additional low carbon energy centres planned.

In London, Tendrel is the exclusive heating and cooling provider to Brent Cross Town, an £8bn development being delivered by Related Argent in partnership with Barnet Council to provide 6,700 new homes, workspace for 25,000 jobs combined with a university campus and student-accommodation, co-living and retail and entertainment uses. Tendrel will continue its plans alongside its partner Related Argent to develop the Brent Cross Town Main Energy Centre featuring air-source heat pump technology, as well as support the expansion of the heating and cooling networks. The project is set to be one of the UK's largest low carbon heating and cooling networks to a new build neighbourhood.

In Scotland, Tendrel holds a 50% operating interest in Midlothian Energy (MEL), a joint venture with Midlothian Council. MEL is providing heating to the new Shawfair development, a 3,000 home community being built just outside Edinburgh and well positioned to supply adjacent healthcare, university, science and innovation hub developments. The network will be principally powered by waste heat from an adjacent energy recovery centre and benefits from well invested e-boiler, HVO and thermal store technologies for additional redundancy and heat storage.

Ralf Rank, Co-Founder of Reinova Partners, said:

"We are excited to be taking the Tendrel business forward. These are three well invested network businesses, operated to a high standard and with the benefit of a great team, making Tendrel well positioned to continue delivering for its customers and execute on significant additional growth. Reinova's approach is to build differentiated energy transition platform companies by combining an operational focus with long-term investment. We would like to thank Vattenfall, the Tendrel team and Tendrel's business partners who have been great collaborative partners in completing the transaction."

Alexander van Ofwegen, Head of Business Area Customers and Solutions at Vattenfall, said:

"Since 2018, our UK Heat colleagues have built a strong district heating business and helped move low-carbon heating forward in the UK. I want to thank everyone who has contributed to that journey and wish the team every success as they begin their next chapter with Tendrel.

"For Vattenfall, this is the right way forward. We will continue to focus our investments where we believe we can create the greatest value and impact for our customers and society, while the UK heat business now has the right platform for its next stage of development and long-term success."

Councillor Tony Dyer, Leader of Bristol City Council, said:

"While the company's name has changed, the team behind Bristol's heat network remain committed to Bristol and to delivering clean, sustainable and affordable heat. We are also pleased to have worked with Tendrel to develop increased commitments to expanding its operational footprint in Bristol. We look forward to continuing our close partnership as we build on the progress already made and help deliver a healthier, greener future for Bristol."

André Gibbs, Executive Director at Related Argent, said:

"Brent Cross Town has been designed with sustainability and long-term resilience at its core, and the energy network is an important part of that ambition. We welcome Tendrel's continued commitment to being a valued partner at Brent Cross Town, helping us deliver reliable, low-carbon heat for the neighbourhood as it continues to grow and in turn supporting a sustainable future for residents, businesses and the wider community."

Cllr Dianne Alexander, Cabinet Member for Energy:

"We are proud of what Midlothian Energy Limited has achieved through its partnership with Vattenfall in recent years. We look forward to building on those strong foundations. Our shared commitment to delivering reliable, lower-carbon heating for local communities remains unchanged. The partnership also supports Midlothian Council's decarbonisation objectives and contributes to the important challenge of reducing fuel poverty. Looking ahead, Midlothian Energy Limited has ambitions to develop a wider range of energy projects. This is an important long-term investment in our area's future, supporting new homes, jobs and sustainable development while helping ensure Midlothian remains a great, green place to grow."

Justin Jacober, Managing Director UK at Ameresco said:

"We see this as much more than a change of ownership. It is an opportunity to expand what we are already building through Bristol City Leap and bringing Ameresco UK, Tendrel (backed by Reinova), and Bristol City Council together around an ambitious programme of investment and decarbonisation. Bristol shows how long-term private capital, local leadership, and delivery capability can work together to decarbonise heat and energy infrastructure at scale, creating a model that can grow and support UK's emerging devolution and place-based growth agenda."

About Reinova Partners

Reinova Partners is a specialist energy transition infrastructure investment firm. Reinova Partners' approach is to invest where we can add more than capital, by actively supporting management teams and value creation through building platform companies and executing business transformation to build differentiated operating businesses leading the delivery of the energy transition in a cost-competitive, reliable and sustainable way. The firm invests in clean electricity, decarbonization of industry and built environment, clean fuels and other sustainable solutions. Reinova has staff and offices in London, UK and Greenwich, Connecticut. The Reinova Energy Transition Fund I reached first closing at 50% of target $800 million of commitments in October 2026. For more information visit www.reinovapartners.com

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