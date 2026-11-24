FocalPoint extends S-GNSS to physical AI platforms dependent on reliable positioning

Proven in automotive, S-GNSS now extends to smart cities and mobile robotics, from delivery drones to micromobility platforms.

CAMBRIDGE, England, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FocalPoint today announced the expansion of its S-GNSS technology into the smart cities and robotics markets, extending its positioning technology beyond automotive to a growing range of autonomous and connected systems. The move brings reliable GNSS positioning to emerging physical AI systems, including delivery drones, mobile robots and micromobility platforms.

The expansion addresses a common challenge across these applications: maintaining reliable positioning in challenging environments. In cities, tall buildings reflect satellite signals, creating multipath that degrades accuracy. Under thick foliage and around other obstacles, satellite signals can be weakened or obstructed. Receivers are also increasingly vulnerable to jamming and spoofing. And the compact form factor of many robotic platforms often leaves antennas poorly placed.

FocalPoint's Supercorrelation signal processing addresses these challenges at the GNSS receiver level. It improves accuracy in multipath-heavy environments, strengthens resilience to spoofing and jamming, and helps recover performance where antenna placement is compromised. It works with existing receiver hardware, with no additional sensors required.

As location-aware systems become increasingly autonomous, reliable positioning is fundamental to navigating their surroundings, supporting location-based services and operating safely around people. A delivery robot deciding which way to cross or a robotaxi receiving false positioning information from a spoofer must make decisions based on the information available to it. There is no driver to catch the error.

S-GNSS is already established in automotive and is available commercially as a firmware upgrade through FocalPoint's collaboration with STMicroelectronics. S-GNSS Auto is integrated with ST's Teseo GNSS receivers, bringing enhanced positioning performance to autonomous driving applications. The expansion into smart cities and robotics extends FocalPoint's technology to new markets facing similar GNSS reliability challenges.

"Physical AI is moving out of controlled environments and into the real world, where reliable positioning becomes essential to what these systems can achieve," said Scott Pomerantz, CEO of FocalPoint Positioning. "Our technology gives autonomous systems a sharper understanding of where they are, helping them navigate complex environments safely. We're excited to bring our years of experience in automotive to this next generation of intelligent machines."

FocalPoint is also working with chipset manufacturers to bring Precise+ to market. This offering is designed to deliver sub-metre accuracy for applications that demand it, including agricultural and construction machinery where precise positioning drives productivity and safety.



Meet FocalPoint at CES 2027, 6-9 January in Las Vegas, to see what reliable positioning means for physical AI, smart cities and robotics.

To book a meeting or find out more, contact contact@focalpointpositioning.com

About FocalPoint

FocalPoint develops advanced software that ensures GNSS reliability in the most challenging environments. Their flagship S-GNSS Auto software delivers the positioning accuracy required to advance vehicle autonomy, especially in urban canyons and forest roads. Integrated onto STMicroelectronics Teseo V and Teseo VI devices, this joint solution is offered as a seamless firmware upgrade, empowering OEMs to advance their ADAS and V2X capabilities. Proven in automotive, S-GNSS is now extending to physical AI, smart cities and robotics. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, FocalPoint is backed by a strategic investment from GM Ventures and has earned multiple awards and recognition from the Royal Institute of Navigation (RIN) and the Institute of Navigation (ION).

Media contact: Ramya Sriram; contact@focalpointpositioning.com

Website:https://focalpointpositioning.com/

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