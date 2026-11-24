Los Angeles family-run brand takes the top spot among 10 luxury skincare brands in the new Just Luxe guide

Beverly Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Just Luxe has named SONYA DAKAR the best luxury skincare brand of 2026 in its new guide, The Best Luxury Skincare Brands of 2026. The Los Angeles brand ranked first among 10 luxury skincare brands, earning the guide's highest editorial score of 91 and the title Best Luxury Skincare Brand of 2026.

Just Luxe judged each brand by its hero product and the line built around it, scoring six criteria: formula performance, tolerance for daily use, texture and ritual, skin-type range, customer and editorial proof, and value per use. Tolerance for daily use carried a 20% weight, because the best results come from products people can use every day, sensitive skin included.

The guide credits SONYA DAKAR with delivering visible results without harshness. Instead of leaning on stronger retinoids and acids, the line uses gentler actives such as HPR and lactic acid, paired with hyaluronic acid, ceramides and squalane to support and protect the skin's surface. Range was the other deciding factor. Organic Omega Oil comes in Dry/Sensitive and Oily/Combination versions, and the online store sorts products by skin type and concern, with a free Skin Quiz to help first-time shoppers find their routine.

"Our family has always believed that luxury skincare should be gentle enough to use every day and effective enough to see in the mirror. We are honored by this recognition from Just Luxe, and proud that formulas built for every skin type are resonating," said Mimi Dakar, Vice President of Public Relations and Marketing at SONYA DAKAR.

The full SONYA DAKAR line is available at sonyadakar.com.

About SONYA DAKAR

SONYA DAKAR is a family-run Los Angeles skincare brand known for gentle, high-performance formulas built around nourishing oils and targeted actives, with options for every skin type. Founder and formulator Sonya Dakar leads the company with her daughter Mimi and son Yigal. Signature products include Organic Omega Oil, winner of the Los Angeles Magazine 2024 Best of Beauty Award for face oil, and Retinu, an HPR retinoid serum made without fragrance or parabens. The line has also been featured in Vogue and Harper's Bazaar, and every formula follows the brand's California Clean standard: natural, effective, and good for the environment. The full line is sold directly at sonyadakar.com.

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