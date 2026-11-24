HONOR Announces December 21 for Its Regional HONOR Imaging Tech & HONOR Magic9 Pro Max Launch Event

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading AI device ecosystem company HONOR has announced December 21 as the date of its upcoming regional launch event, expected to be one of the biggest technology and product launch events in the Middle East and Africa region this year. The event will bring together the brand's latest innovations in mobile imaging alongside the regional debut of its highly anticipated flagship smartphone, the HONOR Magic9 Pro Max.

Taking place under the name HONOR Imaging Tech & HONOR Magic9 Pro Max Launch Event, the occasion will mark an important milestone in HONOR's ongoing journey to redefine smartphone imaging and push the boundaries of mobile photography and videography. Attendees can expect to discover the brand's latest imaging technologies, developed to bring professional-level creative capabilities closer to everyday smartphone users.

At the centre of the event will be the HONOR Magic9 Pro Max, the brand's upcoming flagship device, which is set to place a strong emphasis on imaging and cinematic video experiences. Building on HONOR's continued investment in camera innovation, the device is expected to introduce advanced imaging capabilities, bringing together ARRI Image Science elements, powerful camera capabilities, intelligent AI-powered features and flagship performance for users who want to capture and tell stories through their smartphones.

The launch will also highlight HONOR's collaboration with ARRI, the renowned name behind some of the world's most iconic cinematic productions, reflecting the brand's ambition to bring a more cinematic approach to smartphone imaging and video creation.

Alongside the regional event in Abu Dhabi, HONOR will also host a dedicated launch event in Saudi Arabia, reinforcing its commitment to the Kingdom and bringing its latest flagship innovations to local media, partners and consumers.

With an iconic venue, new imaging technologies and an exciting flagship reveal on the horizon, December 21 is set to be a major date for HONOR and the regional smartphone industry. More details about the event and the HONOR Magic9 Pro Max will be announced soon.

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