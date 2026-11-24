Residential solar installations can mitigate the mortality risks associated with extremely hot temperatures, according to new research. Researchers Yi-Chun Ko from the Asian Growth Research Institute and Shinsuke Uchida from Japan's Doshisha University explored how residential solar can make electricity more affordable to run air conditioning when electricity prices spike due to factors such as supply disruptions, geopolitical shocks or extremely hot weather. Their findings are presented in the research paper Climate resilience through residential solar energy: Reducing health risks from extreme ...

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