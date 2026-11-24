An international research team has conducted a year-long experimental study to assess the impact of bird droppings on PV system performance and has found that soiling losses stabilized after a prolonged accumulation period, remaining at consistent levels despite repeated rainfall events. "Our paper highlights this limitation, but we cannot yet provide a solution," corresponding author Leonardo Micheli told pv magazine. "Factors such as bird activity and proximity to nesting areas are likely to influence soiling accumulation under these conditions, but further research is needed to identify the ...

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