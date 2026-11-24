British teenager Suleymaan Khan named as Grand Winner of Alibaba.com's CoCreate Pitch and awarded $200,000 prize[1]

SuleyNova Robotics recognised as Europe's best new product innovation at CoCreate Europe, Alibaba.com's flagship B2B event

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba.com, a leading platform for business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce, has named Suleymaan Khan as its Grand Winner of CoCreate Pitch for SuleyNova Robotics, a STEM education brand on a mission to make robotics engineering accessible to everyone.

After a highly impressive pitch, West Midlands-based Suleymaan won $200,000[1] for his robotics kit, which offers young people a first route into coding and engineering. Suleymaan's innovation received glowing feedback from the judges, who described it as being "really impressive".

Suleymaan is a self-taught robotics engineer and award-winning investor. He built his first remote controlled car at 14 before going on to win the Network Rail Innovation Award in 2023 for his butler robot, "Pepper". Alongside his business, which he is aiming to scale through partnerships with educational partners and direct-to-consumer, Suleymaan has grown a community on TikTok, sharing everyday stories behind real robotic builds.

Hosted at CoCreate Europe, Alibaba.com's flagship B2B event, in London on 20th November, CoCreate Pitch saw 20 finalists shortlisted from 20,000 global applications. Each finalist had just 90 seconds to present their idea to a star-studded panel of judges, followed by a Q&A, as they competed for the highly coveted grand prize.

In addition to the Grand Winner, Aarav Rao from FreshSense won Silver and was awarded $100,000[1] for his artificial intelligence-based product that aims to save perishable foods in fridges, while Italian entrepreneur, Giovanni Tucan, from Clean OS was awarded $50,000[1] after claiming Bronze for his product, the world's first personalised full-arch electric toothbrush.

CoCreate Pitch was the pinnacle of CoCreate Europe, Alibaba.com's flagship B2B event that returned to London following its inaugural event in 2025. Powered by Accio, Alibaba.com's plug-and-play enterprise AI agent designed to support the operational needs of SMEs worldwide, CoCreate 2026 brought together thousands of SMEs with industry leaders and field experts to boost the next generation of AI-powered businesses. Unlike standard chatbots that require constant prompting, Accio's AI agents for e-commerce act as a digital operations team across the business lifecycle, handling market analysis, product design, sourcing, store optimisation and inventory monitoring.

Suleymaan Khan, Founder of SuleyNova Robotics, said: "I feel so passionate about learning how things work and creating tools that can provide young people with practical skills in robotics engineering. This has been the most incredible experience with Alibaba.com. Throughout, I've maintained a positive mindset, and manifested that this would happen. Now, I will use this fantastic prize to market and scale SuleyNova Robotics into a business that can empower the next generation of robotic engineers."

Patrick Sostmann, General Manager Europe, Alibaba.com, said:"This year's CoCreate Europe has offered SMEs from across Europe a unique opportunity to level-up their businesses through agentic AI for commerce. Agentic AI is unlocking a new era of entrepreneurship that is agile, data-driven, and is highly autonomous, enabling founders to focus on developing new innovations and bringing products to market."

"As we celebrate and recognise some of the best product innovations from across Europe, we're delighted to have named Suleymaan from SuleyNova Robotics as our Grand Winner this year. His story is inspirational but really this is just the beginning. As young people increasingly seek to enter the robotics and engineering industry, SuleyNova Robotics has huge potential to scale with a difference. We look forward to working with Suley to take SuleyNova Robotics to new heights."

Notes to Editors

[1] CoCreate Pitch total cash pool comprises 50% non-dilutive prize and 50% in credits and support.

[2] The full list of finalists:

SuleyNova Robotics Ltd - UK Pelle Labs, Inc - UK Act'ble GmbH - Germany FreshSense - USA NEURYN - Spain Barbuddy - UK Ears 360 - France Clean OS S.r.l. - Italy TreviTek (ScaldStop) - UK MIXY d.o.o. - Slovenia Selle Jallot - France Athana - France Bubbl3s Environment S.L. - Spain Synlyte - France hangAIR Global ltd - UK Branch Brush Limited - UK Flow Finders - Germany Sizeless Innovations SI UG - Germany Mamba Sports Equipment OG - Austria Sharp & Flat, Inc - USA

About Alibaba.com

Launched in 1999, Alibaba.com is a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce that serves buyers and suppliers from over 200 countries and regions around the world. It is engaged in services covering various aspects of commerce, including providing businesses with tools that help them reach a global audience for their products and helping buyers discover products, find suppliers and place orders online fast and efficiently. Alibaba.com is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

About Accio

Accio is Alibaba.com's plug-and-play enterprise AI agent designed to support the operational needs of SMEs worldwide. It deploys specialised agents to execute complex tasks-from product design and sourcing to supplier negotiation and CRM-handled within one continuous workflow.

About CoCreate

CoCreate is Alibaba.com's flagship sourcing and entrepreneurship event, connecting global e-commerce sellers, retailers, and wholesalers with manufacturers, investors, and industry experts. The summit helps businesses discover new products, optimise supply chains, and adopt practical technologies for long-term growth.

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