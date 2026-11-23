MUMBAI, India and NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global pharmaceutical leader Lupin Limited (Lupin) (BSE: 500257) (NSE: LUPIN) (REUTERS: LUPIN.BO) (BLOOMBERG: LPCIN) today announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Ferric Citrate Tablets, 210 mg.

Ferric Citrate Tablets, 210 mg are bioequivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD) Auryxia® Tablets, 210 mg of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Ferric Citrate Tablets are indicated for use in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) for:

Hyperphosphatemia on dialysis: Controlling serum phosphorus (phosphate) levels in adults with CKD who are on dialysis.

Iron deficiency anemia without dialysis: Treating iron deficiency anemia in adults with CKD who are not on dialysis

Ferric citrate Tablets (RLD Auryxia®) had estimated annual sales of USD 58.1 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT September 2026).

About Lupin

Lupin Limited is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with a strong presence across India, the U.S., Other Developed Markets, and Emerging Markets, with products distributed in over 100 markets. Lupin has a diversified portfolio spanning generics, complex generics, specialty medicines, and biosimilars, and continues to strengthen its market position through a differentiated portfolio. The company maintains strong leadership in the U.S. and India across core therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, respiratory, diabetes, gastrointestinal, and women's health. 15 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities support sustainable operations, with 6 research centers and a dedicated workforce of over 26,000 professionals. Lupin continues to expand the healthcare ecosystem through diagnostics, digital health, patient-support programs, and disease management initiatives. Sustainability continues to be a core pillar of the company's business strategy.

To know more, visit www.lupin.com or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin

*Safe Harbor Statement

Auryxia is a registered trademark of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

SOURCE Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.