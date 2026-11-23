DALLAS, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Argent Trust Company, as trustee ("Trustee") of the Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: PBT) ("Permian" or the "Trust"), today announced that at the special meeting of the holders of units of beneficial interest of the Trust (the "Units" and such holders, the "Unitholders") held on November 23, 2026, called at the request of SoftVest, L.P. ("SoftVest") and certain other Unitholders holding in excess of 15% of the Units, Unitholders voted to approve an amendment to the Trust's indenture to effect the transactions contemplated by the Combination Agreement, dated as of July 28, 2026 (the "Combination Agreement"), by and among PBT Land and Minerals, Inc. ("New PBT"), PBT Sub, Inc., PBT Land and Mineral OpCo, LLC, Blackbeard Holdings, LLC ("Blackbeard"), Blackbeard Security Holdings, LLC ("Blackbeard Security") and Greybeard Energy, LLC ("Greybeard" and, together with Blackbeard and Blackbeard Security, the "Blackbeard Parties"). Pursuant to the Combination Agreement, certain assets of the Trust will be combined with certain oil and natural gas mineral interests and land operations owned by the Blackbeard Parties to create New PBT, a new publicly traded corporation. Unitholders also voted to approve and adopt the New PBT omnibus incentive plan.

The amendment to the Trust's indenture approved by the Unitholders contemplates, among other things, the termination and liquidation of the Trust. The Trustee anticipates that the effective date of the termination and liquidation of the Trust will be December 1, 2026 (assuming both of the closings contemplated by the Combination Agreement have occurred as of such date). As a result of the termination and liquidation of the Trust, each Unitholder is expected to receive one share of Class A common stock of New PBT for each Unit owned by such Unitholder as of the termination date.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any statements in this press release about future events or conditions, and other statements containing the words "estimates," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will," "may," "intends," and similar expressions, other than historical facts, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Factors or risks that could cause the Trust's actual results to differ materially from the results the Trustee anticipates include, but are not limited to, the factors described in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of the Trust's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2025, and Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as factors related to actions by SoftVest or other unitholders, New PBT, Blackbeard, or other third parties, including courts, that are not within the control of the Trust or the Trustee.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Trustee's views as of the date hereof. The Trustee anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. However, while the Trustee may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Trustee's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

Contact: Nancy Willis, Director of Royalty Trust Services, Argent Trust Company, Trustee,

Toll Free - 1.855.588.7839

SOURCE Permian Basin Royalty Trust