SAND SPRINGS, Okla., Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Webco Industries, Inc. (OTC: WEBC) today reported results for our first quarter of fiscal year 2027, which ended on October 31, 2026.

For our first quarter of fiscal year 2027, we had a net income of $5.5 million, or $8.11 per diluted share, while in our first quarter of fiscal year 2026, we had a net income of $4.8 million, or $6.79 per diluted share. Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 totaled $194.5 million, a 21.8 percent increase from the $159.7 million of sales in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.

In the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, we had income from operations of $8.9 million after depreciation of $5.3 million. The first fiscal quarter of the prior year generated income from operations of $7.4 million after depreciation of $4.8 million. Gross profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 was $27.7 million, or 14.3 percent of net sales, compared to $21.0 million, or 13.2 percent of net sales, for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $18.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 and $13.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. SG&A expenses reflect increases in costs related to higher profitability, such as company-wide incentive compensation and variable pay programs, plus inflation we have experienced in wages and other expenses.

Interest expense was $1.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 and $1.4 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2026. Higher average debt balances in the first fiscal quarter of 2027 caused the increase in interest expense.

Capital expenditures incurred amounted to $5.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027. Capital spending in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 was focused on increasing capacity at our stainless facilities.

As of October 31, 2026, we had $8.9 million in cash and short-term investments, in addition to $97.6 million of available borrowing under our $220 million senior revolving credit facility. Availability on the revolver, which had $112.1 million drawn at October 31, 2026, is subject to advance rates on eligible accounts receivable and inventories. Our term loan and revolver will mature in February 2031. Accounting rules require asset-based debt agreements like our revolver to be classified as a current liability, despite its fiscal year 2031 maturity.

Webco from time to time purchases its outstanding common stock in private or open market transactions as authorized by its Board of Directors. We purchased 12,300 shares of our stock during the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, including the previously disclosed 11,400 shares purchased in our tender offer for common stock, and 33,800 shares in fiscal year 2026. The Company's repurchase plan may be extended, suspended or discontinued at any time, without notice, at the Board's discretion.

Webco's mission is to continuously build on our strengths as we create a vibrant company for the ages. We leverage our core values of trust and teamwork, continuously building strength, agility and innovation. We focus on practices that support our brand such that we are 100% engaged every day to build a forever kind of company for our Trusted Teammates, customers, business partners, investors and community. We provide high-quality carbon steel, stainless steel and other metal specialty tubing products designed to industry and customer specifications. We have five tube production facilities in Oklahoma and Pennsylvania and eight value-added facilities in Oklahoma, Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Texas, serving customers globally. Our F. William Weber Leadership Campus is in Sand Springs, Oklahoma and houses our corporate offices and our Webco TechCenter, providing a state-of-the-art laboratory and R & D facility to lead and develop technical solutions for the metal tubing industry.

TABLES FOLLOW

WEBCO INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data - Unaudited)









Three Months Ended October 31,

2026 2025





Net sales $ 194,501 $ 159,725 Cost of sales 166,779 138,683





Gross profit 27,722 21,043 Selling, general & administrative expenses 18,830 13,604





Income (loss) from operations 8,892 7,438 Interest expense 1,707 1,410





Pretax income (loss) 7,185 6,028 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,650 1,261





Net income (loss) $ 5,535 $ 4,768





Net income (loss) per share:



Basic $ 8.55 $ 7.24 Diluted $ 8.11 $ 6.79





Weighted average common shares outstanding:



Basic 647,000 658,000 Diluted 683,000 702,000







CASH FLOW DATA (Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)









Three Months Ended October 31,

2026 2025





Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (14,313) $ (7,815) Depreciation and amortization $ 5,304 $ 4,874 Cash paid for capital expenditures $ 4,362 $ 4,236





Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding.



WEBCO INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)













October 31,

July 31,



2026

2026









Current assets:







Cash $ 114

$ 349

U.S. Treasury Bonds 8,813

8,734

Accounts receivable 94,523

90,106

Inventories, net 240,506

226,263

Prepaid expenses 5,325

3,925

Total current assets 349,281

329,377









Property, plant and equipment, net 163,624

163,362 Right of use, finance leases, net 1,948

1,479 Right of use, operating leases, net 21,096

20,212 Other long-term assets 21,247

20,394









Total assets $ 557,196

$ 534,823









Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 43,818

$ 49,172

Accrued liabilities 42,889

41,690

Current portion of long-term debt, net 111,700

88,885

Current portion of finance lease liabilities 618

517

Current portion of operating lease liabilities 5,381

5,612

Total current liabilities 204,406

185,876









Long-term debt, net of current portion 20,000

20,000 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,389

1,018 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 15,054

14,256 Deferred tax liability 919

1,969









Stockholders' equity:







Common stock 7

7

Additional paid-in capital 49,797

48,151

Retained earnings 265,623

263,277

Total stockholders' equity 315,427

311,434









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 557,196

$ 534,823

Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

Risk Factors and Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release, including, but not limited to, those preceded by or predicated upon the words "anticipates," "appears," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forever," "hopes," "intends," "plans," "projects," "pursue," "should," "will," "wishes," or similar words may constitute "forward-looking statements."Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied herein. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include the factors discussed above and, among others: general economic and business conditions, including any global economic downturn; government policy or low hydrocarbon prices that stifle domestic investment in energy; competition from foreign imports, including any impacts associated with dumping or the strength of the U.S. dollar; political or social environments that are unfriendly to industrial, data center or energy-related businesses; changes in manufacturing technology; the banking environment, including availability of adequate financing; worldwide and domestic monetary policy; changes in tax rates and regulation; regulatory and permitting requirements, including, but not limited to, environmental, workforce, healthcare, safety and national security; availability and cost of adequate qualified and competent personnel; changes in import / export tariff or restrictions; volatility in raw material cost and availability for the Company, its customers and vendors; the cost and availability, including time for delivery, of parts and services necessary to maintain equipment essential to the Company's manufacturing activities; the cost and availability of manufacturing supplies, including process gases; volatility in oil, natural gas and power cost and availability; world-wide or national transition from hydrocarbon sources of energy that adversely impact demand for our products; problems associated with product development efforts; significant shifts in product demand away from internal combustion engine automobiles; appraised values of inventories that can impact available borrowing under the Company's credit facility; declaration of material adverse change by a lender; industry capacity; domestic competition; loss of, or reductions in, purchases by significant customers and customer work stoppages; work stoppages by critical suppliers; labor unrest; conditions, including acts of God, that require more costly transportation of raw materials; accidents, equipment failures and insured or uninsured casualties; third-party product liability claims; flood, tornado, winter storms and other natural disasters; customer or supplier bankruptcy; customer or supplier declarations of force majeure; customer or supplier breach of contract; insurance cost and availability; lack of insurance coverage for floods; the cost associated with providing healthcare benefits to employees; customer claims; supplier quality or delivery problems; technical and data processing capabilities; cyberattack on our information technology infrastructure; world, domestic or regional health crises; vaccine mandates or related governmental policy that would cause significant portions of our workforce, or that of our customers or vendors, to leave their current employment; global or regional wars and conflicts; our inability or unwillingness to comply with rules required to maintain the quotation of our shares on any market place; and our inability to repurchase the Company's stock. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any such forward-looking statements.No assurance is provided that current results are indicative of those that will be realized in the future.

FOR: WEBCO INDUSTRIES, INC. CONTACT: Mike Howard

Chief Financial Officer

(918) 241-1094

[email protected]

SOURCE Webco Industries, Inc.