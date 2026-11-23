SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Inc. ("Tuya" or the "Company") (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391), a global leading AI cloud platform service provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 and the declaration of a cash dividend.
Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights
- Total revenue was US$98.6 million, up approximately 19.5% year-over-year (3Q2025: US$82.5 million).
- Platform-as-a-service ("PaaS") revenue was US$70.1 million, up approximately 18.3% year-over-year (3Q2025: US$59.2 million).
- AI application & others revenue was US$13.6 million, up approximately 18.6% year-over-year (3Q2025: US$11.5 million).
- Smart home & robot product revenue was US$15.0 million, up approximately 26.7% year-over-year (3Q2025: US$11.8 million).
- Overall gross margin was 45.8%, down 2.5 percentage points year-over-year (3Q2025: 48.3%). Gross margin of PaaS was 45.7% (3Q2025: 48.8%).
- Operating margin was 9.0%, up 4.4 percentage points year-over-year (3Q2025: 4.6%). Non-GAAP operating margin was 9.5% (3Q2025: 10.8%).
- Net margin was 18.8%, improved by 0.6 percentage points year-over-year (3Q2025: 18.2%). Non-GAAP net margin was 19.3% (3Q2025: 24.4%).
- Net profit was US$18.5 million (3Q2025: US$15.0 million). Non-GAAP net profit was US$19.1 million (3Q2025: US$20.1 million).
- Net cash generated from operating activities was US$12.7 million (3Q2025: US$30.0 million).
- Total cash and cash equivalents, time deposits and treasury securities recorded as short-term and long-term investments were US$971.9 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to US$1,017.3 million as of December 31, 2025.
For further information on the non-GAAP financial measures presented above, see the section headed "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Third Quarter 2026 Operating Highlights
- Premium PaaS customers [1] for the trailing 12 months ended September 30, 2026 were 331 (3Q2025: 280). In the third quarter of 2026, the Company's premium PaaS customers contributed approximately 89.6% of its PaaS revenue (3Q2025: approximately 88.0%).
- Registered AI developers were over 2,180,000 as of September 30, 2026, up approximately 21.0% from approximately 1,801,000 developers as of December 31, 2025.
- The Company defines a premium PaaS customer as a customer as of a given date that contributed more than US$100,000 of PaaS revenue during the immediately preceding 12-month period.
Mr. Xueji (Jerry) Wang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tuya, commented, "In the third quarter, opportunities and challenges coexisted in the global consumer electronics industry. On the one hand, AI-native hardware continued to move from concept toward deployment at scale. New categories such as companion robots and AI toys rose rapidly, becoming a new engine for industry growth, which fully demonstrated that users' new demands for hardware in the AI era have begun to emerge. On the other hand, upstream component costs such as memory chips were still rising, and demand in traditional categories also faced pressure. Against this backdrop, we still maintained solid growth, with total revenue increasing by 19.5% year over year to US$98.6 million. The growth rate further accelerated compared to the second quarter, and we achieved year-over-year growth for the 13th consecutive quarter. In particular, PaaS revenue grew by 18.3% year over year, reflecting the continued increase in penetration of smart products across different regions and categories.
We continued to fully embrace AI and accelerated the promotion of ecosystem deployment. During the quarter, shipments of new AI-native categories grew by over 400% year over year. We debuted the AI home companion robot Doova at IFA in Berlin and the Global Digital Trade Expo. With the AI life assistant Hey Tuya as a core entry point, we integrated the three major application ecosystems of AI Home, AI Robot, and AI Energy, as well as the full-stack Matter combo solution. At the same time, subscription businesses such as door lock value-added services and pet cloud storage developed steadily, driving a continuous increase in the proportion of recurring revenue. Regarding developer tools, following Tuya Cobuilder, we launched the AI-native no-code application development platform Tuya AI Coding this quarter, extending developer tools from hardware development to application development. Looking ahead, we will focus on the three major scenarios mentioned above to promote large-scale shipments and the commercialization of AI-native hardware such as companion robots, pet care devices, and home energy management devices, and continue to improve the developer toolchain, Agent orchestration, and commercialization capabilities."
Mr. Yi (Alex) Yang, Director and Chief Financial Officer of Tuya, added, "In the third quarter, all three business segments delivered year-over-year revenue growth, with total revenue increasing by 19.5% year over year to US$98.6 million. As a foundation for our growth, the PaaS business saw its revenue increase by 18.3% year over year to US$70.1 million; Premium PaaS customers contributed approximately 89.6% of the PaaS revenue, and the core customer base remained stable. Smart home & robot product revenue grew by 26.7% year over year to US$15.0 million, primarily benefiting from growth in demand for categories such as AI audio and video, AI companion toys, and energy. AI application & others revenue increased by 18.6% year over year to US$13.6 million, primarily driven by the growth in cloud services, AI video cloud storage, and AI value-added services."
Third Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results
REVENUE
Total revenue in the third quarter of 2026 increased by 19.5% to US$98.6 million from US$82.5 million in the same period of 2025.
- PaaS revenue in the third quarter of 2026 increased by 18.3% to US$70.1 million from US$59.2 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to increasing demand compared with the same period of 2025 and the Company's strategic focus on customer needs and product enhancements, despite the disruptions in the international business environment due to tariff-related headwinds since April 2025. Our core customer base remained stable.
- AI application & others revenue in the third quarter of 2026 increased by 18.6% to US$13.6 million from US$11.5 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to an increase in revenue from cloud-based services. During the quarter, the Company remained committed to offering recurring value-added services with AI application functions.
- Smart home & robot product revenue in the third quarter of 2026 increased by 26.7% to US$15.0 million from US$11.8 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to growing customer demands.
GROSS PROFIT AND GROSS MARGIN
Total gross profit in the third quarter of 2026 increased by 13.6% to US$45.2 million from US$39.8 million in the same period of 2025. The gross margin in the third quarter of 2026 was 45.8%, compared to 48.3% in the same period of 2025.
- PaaS gross margin in the third quarter of 2026 was 45.7%, compared to 48.8% in the same period of 2025, partly attributable to recent price fluctuations in the semiconductor supply chain.
- AI application & others gross margin in the third quarter of 2026 was 75.7%, compared to 70.8% in the same period of 2025.
- Smart home & robot product gross margin in the third quarter of 2026 was 19.3%, compared to 23.8% in the same period of 2025.
Gross margin fluctuated primarily due to changes in product and solution mix, as well as fluctuations in semiconductor supply-chain pricing. As an AI developer platform with a rich ecosystem of smart devices and applications, the Company remains focused on AI offering with compelling value propositions while maintaining economic efficiency.
OPERATING EXPENSES
Operating expenses increased by 0.8% to US$36.3 million in the third quarter of 2026 from US$36.0 million in the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP operating expenses increased by 15.9% to US$35.8 million in the third quarter of 2026 from US$30.9 million in the same period of 2025. For further information on the non-GAAP financial measures presented above, see the section headed "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
- Research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2026 were US$25.0 million, up 9.7% from US$22.8 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to i) higher employee-related cost and outsourced labor cost of US$1.8 million, ii) higher third-party cloud service fees of US$0.4 million, iii) partially offset by lower share-based compensation expenses of US$0.8 million as equity incentive awards granted at higher valuations in previous years have been gradually amortized. Non-GAAP adjusted research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2026 were US$24.6 million, compared to US$21.7 million in the same period of 2025.
- Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2026 were US$9.3 million, up 16.9% from US$8.0 million in the same period of 2025, primarily because of i) higher employee-related cost of US$0.9 million, ii) higher third-party cloud expense of US$0.2 million, iii) partially offset by lower share-based compensation expenses of US$0.4 million as equity incentive awards granted at higher valuations in previous years have been gradually amortized. Non-GAAP adjusted sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2026 were US$9.3 million, compared to US$7.5 million in the same period of 2025.
- General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2026 were US$5.3 million, down 38.0% from US$8.5 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to i) lower share-based compensation expenses of US$3.4 million as equity incentive awards granted at higher valuations in previous years have been gradually amortized, ii) partially offset by higher employee-related cost of US$0.3 million. Non-GAAP adjusted general and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2026 were US$5.1 million, compared to US$4.9 million in the same period of 2025.
- Other operating incomes, net in the third quarter of 2026 was US$3.3 million, primarily due to the receipt of software value-added tax refunds.
PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS AND OPERATING MARGIN
Profit from operations in the third quarter of 2026 was US$8.9 million, compared to US$3.8 million in the same period of 2025. The Company had a non-GAAP profit from operations of US$9.4 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to US$8.9 million in the same period of 2025, demonstrating consistent operating profitability and leverage.
Operating margin in the third quarter of 2026 was 9.0%, up 4.4 percentage points from 4.6% in the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP operating margin in the third quarter of 2026 was 9.5%, down 1.3 percentage points from 10.8% in the same period of 2025.
NET PROFIT AND NET MARGIN
Net profit in the third quarter of 2026 was US$18.5 million, an increase of 23.8% from US$15.0 million in the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP net profit in the third quarter of 2026 was US$19.1 million, compared to US$20.1 million in the same period of 2025.
Net margin in the third quarter of 2026 was 18.8%, an improvement of 0.6 percentage points from 18.2% in the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP net margin in the third quarter of 2026 was 19.3%, compared to 24.4% in the same period of 2025.
BASIC AND DILUTED NET PROFIT PER ADS
Basic and diluted net profit per ADS was US$0.03 in the third quarter of 2026, compared to US$0.02 in the same period of 2025. Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.
Non-GAAP basic and diluted net profit per ADS was US$0.03 in the third quarter of 2026, compared to US$0.03 in the same period of 2025.
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, TIME DEPOSITS AND TREASURY SECURITIES RECORDED AS SHORT-TERM AND LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS
Cash and cash equivalents, time deposits and treasury securities recorded as short-term and long-term investments were US$971.9 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to US$1,017.3 million as of December 31, 2025. The Company believes its current cash position is sufficient to meet its current liquidity and working capital needs.
NET CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net cash generated from operating activities in the third quarter of 2026 was US$12.7 million, compared to US$30.0 million in the same period of 2025. The net cash generated from operating activities for the third quarter of 2026 was mainly attributable to working capital changes in the ordinary course of business.
For further information on non-GAAP financial measures presented above, see the section headed "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Business Outlook
Currently, innovative AI hardware is in a rapid ramp-up phase, but the overall macroeconomic environment remains complex. On the one hand, AI-native hardware is moving from concept toward deployment at scale, with new categories such as companion robots and AI toys rising rapidly, becoming a new engine for industry growth. On the other hand, upstream component costs such as memory chips continue to rise, demand recovery in certain traditional categories is relatively slow, and uncertainties relating to trade policies and supply chains remain. Performance varies across regions, categories and markets. With the accelerated integration of AI and consumer hardware, Physical AI scenarios are ushering in a broader space for development.
Against this backdrop, we will continue to advance our AI-driven strategy. At the product level, we will focus on three high-potential scenarios, namely AI Home, AI Energy and AI Robot, to promote large-scale shipments and the commercialization of AI-native hardware such as companion robots, home energy management devices, and pet care devices. At the developer platform level, we will continue to improve Tuya Cobuilder, Tuya AI Coding and Agent orchestration capabilities, further lowering the development threshold, and enabling more customers and brands to quickly launch their own AI applications based on the Tuya platform. At the user application level, we will continue to enhance the response efficiency and reliability of Hey Tuya, and advance subscription and value-added services such as AI-powered protection, AI energy saving, pet care, and video understanding, to enhance our renewal and ongoing service capabilities.
Looking ahead, we will maintain disciplined execution, and continuously invest in AI R&D and platform capabilities. We will focus on AI-native applications, Physical AI scenarios, and developer platform construction, leveraging the advantages of our platform, device ecosystem and global developer base to transform AI technology from a tool capability into real and scalable commercial value. At the same time, we also recognize that our future performance may be affected by changes in consumer demand, regional economic conditions, inventory cycles, component and logistics costs, foreign exchange and interest-rate volatility, tariffs and trade-policy adjustments, and broader geopolitical uncertainties.
Declaration of Cash Dividend and Record Date
On November 23, 2026, the Board approved the declaration and distribution of a cash dividend (the "Cash Dividend") of US$0.0570 per ordinary share, or US$0.0570 per ADS, to such holders as at the close of business on January 6, 2027, Hong Kong Time and New York Time, respectively. The aggregate amount of the Cash Dividend will be approximately US$35 million, which is payable in U.S. dollars and in cash, and will be funded by surplus cash and to be paid out from the share premium account of the Company. The determination to make distributions and the amount of such distributions will be made at the discretion of its Board and will be based upon the Company's operations and earnings, including, but not limited to, considerations of the Company's GAAP and Non-GAAP net profits, cash flows, financial conditions and other relevant factors.
In order to qualify for the Cash Dividend, with respect to ordinary shares registered on the Company's Hong Kong share register, all valid documents for the transfers of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2027, Hong Kong time; and with respect to the ordinary shares registered on the Company's principal share register in the Cayman Islands, all valid documents for the transfers of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's principal share registrar, Maples Fund Services (Cayman) Limited, at PO Box 1093, Boundary Hall, Cricket Square, Grand Cayman, KY1-1102, Cayman Islands, no later than 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2027, Cayman Islands time (due to the time difference between Cayman Islands and Hong Kong). Cash Dividend to be paid to the holders of ADSs issued by the depositary of the ADSs will be subject to the terms of the deposit agreement. The payment date is expected to be on or around January 20, 2027 for holders of ordinary shares and on or around January 27, 2027 for holders of ADSs.
Conference Call Information
The Company's management will hold a conference call at 07:30 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, November 23, 2026 (08:30 A.M. Hong Kong Time on Tuesday, November 24, 2026) to discuss the financial results. In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following links to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive the dial-in information and a unique PIN (personal access code) to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.
Participants Online Webcast Registration:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iihgn3m4
Participants Call Registration:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI2fb6e3c9d60944bab1a0afb0b86df6be
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.tuya.com.
About Tuya Inc.
Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391) is a global leading AI cloud platform service provider with a mission to build an AI developer ecosystem and enable everything to be smart. Tuya has pioneered a purpose-built AI cloud platform with cloud and generative AI capabilities that delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service, or PaaS, AI application & others and Smart home & robot products for developers of smart device, commercial applications, and industries. Through its AI developer platform, Tuya has activated a vibrant global developer community of brands, OEMs, AI agents, system integrators and independent software vendors to collectively strive for smart solutions ecosystem embodying the principles of green and low-carbon, security, high efficiency, agility, and openness.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP profit from operations (including non-GAAP operating margin), non-GAAP net profit (including non-GAAP net margin), and non-GAAP basic and diluted net profit per ADS, as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The Company defines non-GAAP financial measures by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and credit-related impairment/(reversal) of long-term investments from the respective GAAP financial measures. The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.
Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using the aforementioned non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of expenses that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation expenses and credit-related impairment/(reversal) of long-term investments have been and may continue to be incurred in the business and are not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP measures. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Reconciliations of Tuya's non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included at the end of this press release.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "target", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "potential", "continue", "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty.
Investor Relations Contact
Tuya Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]
HL Strategy
Haiyan LI-LABBE
Email: [email protected]
Piacente Financial Communications
China Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
U.S. Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: [email protected]
TUYA INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2026
(All amounts in US$ thousands ("US$"),
except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)
As of
As of
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
890,708
956,674
Restricted cash
-
137
Short-term investments
61,770
19,380
Accounts receivable, net
13,193
13,003
Notes receivable, net
10,111
12,920
Inventories, net
30,943
70,670
Prepayments and other current assets, net
16,486
29,968
Total current assets
1,023,211
1,102,752
Non-current assets:
Restricted cash
245
256
Property, equipment and software, net
15,653
42,819
Land use rights, net
8,843
9,086
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
5,649
8,343
Long-term investments
77,213
16,042
Other non-current assets, net
1,700
1,033
Total non-current assets
109,303
77,579
Total assets
1,132,514
1,180,331
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
31,778
29,435
Advances from customers
29,330
39,773
Deferred revenue, current
9,732
10,300
Accruals and other current liabilities
33,261
34,757
Incomes tax payables
142
6
Lease liabilities, current
1,985
3,708
Total current liabilities
106,228
117,979
Non-current liabilities:
Lease liabilities, non-current
3,329
4,716
Deferred revenue, non-current
352
744
Other non-current liabilities
-
7,491
Total non-current liabilities
3,681
12,951
Total liabilities
109,909
130,930
TUYA INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2026
(All amounts in US$ thousands ("US$"),
except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)
As of
As of
Shareholders' equity:
Class A ordinary shares
27
27
Class B ordinary shares
4
4
Treasury stock
(12)
(1,289)
Additional paid-in capital
1,549,389
1,513,139
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(14,842)
(3,468)
Accumulated deficit
(511,961)
(459,012)
Total shareholders' equity
1,022,605
1,049,401
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
1,132,514
1,180,331
TUYA INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(All amounts in US$ thousands ("US$"),
except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Revenue
82,487
98,613
237,304
272,430
Cost of revenue
(42,685)
(53,415)
(122,505)
(146,286)
Gross profit
39,802
45,198
114,799
126,144
Operating expenses:
Research and development expenses
(22,775)
(24,975)
(67,958)
(70,073)
Sales and marketing expenses
(7,993)
(9,342)
(24,165)
(25,088)
General and administrative expenses
(8,474)
(5,258)
(26,789)
(14,289)
Other operating incomes, net
3,237
3,265
7,546
8,974
Total operating expenses
(36,005)
(36,310)
(111,366)
(100,476)
Profit from operations
3,797
8,888
3,433
25,668
Other income
Other non-operating income, net
766
-
2,300
1,227
Financial income, net
11,376
11,365
34,532
31,417
Foreign exchange loss, net
(706)
(1,603)
(56)
(4,606)
Profit before income tax expense
15,233
18,650
40,209
53,706
Income tax expense
(261)
(111)
(1,633)
(757)
Net profit
14,972
18,539
38,576
52,949
Net profit attributable to Tuya Inc.
14,972
18,539
38,576
52,949
Net profit attributable to ordinary
14,972
18,539
38,576
52,949
Net profit
14,972
18,539
38,576
52,949
Other comprehensive income
Changes in fair value of long-term
-
-
91
(88)
Foreign currency translation
1,703
3,272
2,102
11,462
Total comprehensive income
16,675
21,811
40,769
64,323
TUYA INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in US$ thousands ("US$"),
except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Net profit attributable to Tuya Inc.
14,972
18,539
38,576
52,949
Net profit attributable to ordinary
14,972
18,539
38,576
52,949
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
- Basic
611,862,458
615,122,172
611,032,000
615,388,730
- Diluted
614,106,059
615,818,659
613,156,826
616,168,653
Net profit per share attributable to ordinary
- Basic
0.02
0.03
0.06
0.09
- Diluted
0.02
0.03
0.06
0.09
Share-based compensation expenses
Research and development expenses
1,124
351
4,600
1,079
Sales and marketing expenses
469
53
1,789
213
General and administrative expenses
3,532
116
14,490
458
TUYA INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(All amounts in US$ thousands ("US$"),
except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Net cash generated from operating
29,971
12,708
57,514
25,277
Net cash generated from investing
91,424
72,471
171,392
79,190
Net cash used in financing activities
-
(573)
(36,912)
(39,277)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
51
496
139
924
Net increase in cash and cash
121,446
85,102
192,133
66,114
Cash and cash equivalents, restricted
724,071
871,965
653,384
890,953
Cash and cash equivalents, restricted
845,517
957,067
845,517
957,067
TUYA INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST
DIRECTLY COMPARABLE FINANCIAL MEASURES
(All amounts in US$ thousands ("US$"),
except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Reconciliation of operating expenses to
Research and development expenses
(22,775)
(24,975)
(67,958)
(70,073)
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
1,124
351
4,600
1,079
Adjusted Research and development
(21,651)
(24,624)
(63,358)
(68,994)
Sales and marketing expenses
(7,993)
(9,342)
(24,165)
(25,088)
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
469
53
1,789
213
Adjusted Sales and marketing expenses
(7,524)
(9,289)
(22,376)
(24,875)
General and administrative expenses
(8,474)
(5,258)
(26,789)
(14,289)
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
3,532
116
14,490
458
Add: Credit-related impairment/(reversal)
-
-
27
(307)
Adjusted General and administrative
(4,942)
(5,142)
(12,272)
(14,138)
Reconciliation of profit from
Profit from operations
3,797
8,888
3,433
25,668
Operating margin
4.6 %
9.0 %
1.4 %
9.4 %
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
5,125
520
20,879
1,750
Add: Credit-related impairment/(reversal)
-
-
27
(307)
Non-GAAP profit from operations
8,922
9,408
24,339
27,111
Non-GAAP Operating margin
10.8 %
9.5 %
10.3 %
10.0 %
TUYA INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST
DIRECTLY COMPARABLE FINANCIAL MEASURES
(All amounts in US$ thousands ("US$"),
except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Reconciliation of net profit to
Net profit
14,972
18,539
38,576
52,949
Net margin
18.2 %
18.8 %
16.3 %
19.4 %
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
5,125
520
20,879
1,750
Add: Credit-related impairment/(reversal)
-
-
27
(307)
Non-GAAP Net profit
20,097
19,059
59,482
54,392
Non-GAAP Net margin
24.4 %
19.3 %
25.1 %
20.0 %
Weighted average number of ordinary
- Basic
611,862,458
615,122,172
611,032,000
615,388,730
- Diluted
614,106,059
615,818,659
613,156,826
616,168,653
Non-GAAP net profit per share
- Basic
0.03
0.03
0.10
0.09
- Diluted
0.03
0.03
0.10
0.09
SOURCE Tuya Inc.