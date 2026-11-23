SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Inc. ("Tuya" or the "Company") (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391), a global leading AI cloud platform service provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 and the declaration of a cash dividend.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was US$98.6 million, up approximately 19.5% year-over-year (3Q2025: US$82.5 million).





was US$98.6 million, up approximately 19.5% year-over-year (3Q2025: US$82.5 million). Platform-as-a-service ("PaaS") revenue was US$70.1 million, up approximately 18.3% year-over-year (3Q2025: US$59.2 million).





was US$70.1 million, up approximately 18.3% year-over-year (3Q2025: US$59.2 million). AI application & others revenue was US$13.6 million, up approximately 18.6% year-over-year (3Q2025: US$11.5 million).





was US$13.6 million, up approximately 18.6% year-over-year (3Q2025: US$11.5 million). Smart home & robot product revenue was US$15.0 million, up approximately 26.7% year-over-year (3Q2025: US$11.8 million).





was US$15.0 million, up approximately 26.7% year-over-year (3Q2025: US$11.8 million). Overall gross margin was 45.8%, down 2.5 percentage points year-over-year (3Q2025: 48.3%). Gross margin of PaaS was 45.7% (3Q2025: 48.8%).





was 45.8%, down 2.5 percentage points year-over-year (3Q2025: 48.3%). Gross margin of PaaS was 45.7% (3Q2025: 48.8%). Operating margin was 9.0%, up 4.4 percentage points year-over-year (3Q2025: 4.6%). Non-GAAP operating margin was 9.5% (3Q2025: 10.8%).





was 9.0%, up 4.4 percentage points year-over-year (3Q2025: 4.6%). was 9.5% (3Q2025: 10.8%). Net margin was 18.8%, improved by 0.6 percentage points year-over-year (3Q2025: 18.2%). Non-GAAP net margin was 19.3% (3Q2025: 24.4%).





was 18.8%, improved by 0.6 percentage points year-over-year (3Q2025: 18.2%). was 19.3% (3Q2025: 24.4%). Net profit was US$18.5 million (3Q2025: US$15.0 million). Non-GAAP net profit was US$19.1 million (3Q2025: US$20.1 million).





was US$18.5 million (3Q2025: US$15.0 million). was US$19.1 million (3Q2025: US$20.1 million). Net cash generated from operating activities was US$12.7 million (3Q2025: US$30.0 million).





was US$12.7 million (3Q2025: US$30.0 million). Total cash and cash equivalents, time deposits and treasury securities recorded as short-term and long-term investments were US$971.9 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to US$1,017.3 million as of December 31, 2025.

For further information on the non-GAAP financial measures presented above, see the section headed "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Third Quarter 2026 Operating Highlights

Premium PaaS customers [1] for the trailing 12 months ended September 30, 2026 were 331 (3Q2025: 280). In the third quarter of 2026, the Company's premium PaaS customers contributed approximately 89.6% of its PaaS revenue (3Q2025: approximately 88.0%).





for the trailing 12 months ended September 30, 2026 were 331 (3Q2025: 280). In the third quarter of 2026, the Company's premium PaaS customers contributed approximately 89.6% of its PaaS revenue (3Q2025: approximately 88.0%). Registered AI developers were over 2,180,000 as of September 30, 2026, up approximately 21.0% from approximately 1,801,000 developers as of December 31, 2025.

The Company defines a premium PaaS customer as a customer as of a given date that contributed more than US$100,000 of PaaS revenue during the immediately preceding 12-month period.

Mr. Xueji (Jerry) Wang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tuya, commented, "In the third quarter, opportunities and challenges coexisted in the global consumer electronics industry. On the one hand, AI-native hardware continued to move from concept toward deployment at scale. New categories such as companion robots and AI toys rose rapidly, becoming a new engine for industry growth, which fully demonstrated that users' new demands for hardware in the AI era have begun to emerge. On the other hand, upstream component costs such as memory chips were still rising, and demand in traditional categories also faced pressure. Against this backdrop, we still maintained solid growth, with total revenue increasing by 19.5% year over year to US$98.6 million. The growth rate further accelerated compared to the second quarter, and we achieved year-over-year growth for the 13th consecutive quarter. In particular, PaaS revenue grew by 18.3% year over year, reflecting the continued increase in penetration of smart products across different regions and categories.

We continued to fully embrace AI and accelerated the promotion of ecosystem deployment. During the quarter, shipments of new AI-native categories grew by over 400% year over year. We debuted the AI home companion robot Doova at IFA in Berlin and the Global Digital Trade Expo. With the AI life assistant Hey Tuya as a core entry point, we integrated the three major application ecosystems of AI Home, AI Robot, and AI Energy, as well as the full-stack Matter combo solution. At the same time, subscription businesses such as door lock value-added services and pet cloud storage developed steadily, driving a continuous increase in the proportion of recurring revenue. Regarding developer tools, following Tuya Cobuilder, we launched the AI-native no-code application development platform Tuya AI Coding this quarter, extending developer tools from hardware development to application development. Looking ahead, we will focus on the three major scenarios mentioned above to promote large-scale shipments and the commercialization of AI-native hardware such as companion robots, pet care devices, and home energy management devices, and continue to improve the developer toolchain, Agent orchestration, and commercialization capabilities."

Mr. Yi (Alex) Yang, Director and Chief Financial Officer of Tuya, added, "In the third quarter, all three business segments delivered year-over-year revenue growth, with total revenue increasing by 19.5% year over year to US$98.6 million. As a foundation for our growth, the PaaS business saw its revenue increase by 18.3% year over year to US$70.1 million; Premium PaaS customers contributed approximately 89.6% of the PaaS revenue, and the core customer base remained stable. Smart home & robot product revenue grew by 26.7% year over year to US$15.0 million, primarily benefiting from growth in demand for categories such as AI audio and video, AI companion toys, and energy. AI application & others revenue increased by 18.6% year over year to US$13.6 million, primarily driven by the growth in cloud services, AI video cloud storage, and AI value-added services."

Third Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results

REVENUE

Total revenue in the third quarter of 2026 increased by 19.5% to US$98.6 million from US$82.5 million in the same period of 2025.

PaaS revenue in the third quarter of 2026 increased by 18.3% to US$70.1 million from US$59.2 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to increasing demand compared with the same period of 2025 and the Company's strategic focus on customer needs and product enhancements, despite the disruptions in the international business environment due to tariff-related headwinds since April 2025. Our core customer base remained stable.





AI application & others revenue in the third quarter of 2026 increased by 18.6% to US$13.6 million from US$11.5 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to an increase in revenue from cloud-based services. During the quarter, the Company remained committed to offering recurring value-added services with AI application functions.





Smart home & robot product revenue in the third quarter of 2026 increased by 26.7% to US$15.0 million from US$11.8 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to growing customer demands.

GROSS PROFIT AND GROSS MARGIN

Total gross profit in the third quarter of 2026 increased by 13.6% to US$45.2 million from US$39.8 million in the same period of 2025. The gross margin in the third quarter of 2026 was 45.8%, compared to 48.3% in the same period of 2025.

PaaS gross margin in the third quarter of 2026 was 45.7%, compared to 48.8% in the same period of 2025, partly attributable to recent price fluctuations in the semiconductor supply chain.





AI application & others gross margin in the third quarter of 2026 was 75.7%, compared to 70.8% in the same period of 2025.





Smart home & robot product gross margin in the third quarter of 2026 was 19.3%, compared to 23.8% in the same period of 2025.

Gross margin fluctuated primarily due to changes in product and solution mix, as well as fluctuations in semiconductor supply-chain pricing. As an AI developer platform with a rich ecosystem of smart devices and applications, the Company remains focused on AI offering with compelling value propositions while maintaining economic efficiency.

OPERATING EXPENSES

Operating expenses increased by 0.8% to US$36.3 million in the third quarter of 2026 from US$36.0 million in the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP operating expenses increased by 15.9% to US$35.8 million in the third quarter of 2026 from US$30.9 million in the same period of 2025. For further information on the non-GAAP financial measures presented above, see the section headed "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2026 were US$25.0 million, up 9.7% from US$22.8 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to i) higher employee-related cost and outsourced labor cost of US$1.8 million, ii) higher third-party cloud service fees of US$0.4 million, iii) partially offset by lower share-based compensation expenses of US$0.8 million as equity incentive awards granted at higher valuations in previous years have been gradually amortized. Non-GAAP adjusted research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2026 were US$24.6 million, compared to US$21.7 million in the same period of 2025.





Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2026 were US$9.3 million, up 16.9% from US$8.0 million in the same period of 2025, primarily because of i) higher employee-related cost of US$0.9 million, ii) higher third-party cloud expense of US$0.2 million, iii) partially offset by lower share-based compensation expenses of US$0.4 million as equity incentive awards granted at higher valuations in previous years have been gradually amortized. Non-GAAP adjusted sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2026 were US$9.3 million, compared to US$7.5 million in the same period of 2025.





General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2026 were US$5.3 million, down 38.0% from US$8.5 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to i) lower share-based compensation expenses of US$3.4 million as equity incentive awards granted at higher valuations in previous years have been gradually amortized, ii) partially offset by higher employee-related cost of US$0.3 million. Non-GAAP adjusted general and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2026 were US$5.1 million, compared to US$4.9 million in the same period of 2025.





Other operating incomes, net in the third quarter of 2026 was US$3.3 million, primarily due to the receipt of software value-added tax refunds.

PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS AND OPERATING MARGIN

Profit from operations in the third quarter of 2026 was US$8.9 million, compared to US$3.8 million in the same period of 2025. The Company had a non-GAAP profit from operations of US$9.4 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to US$8.9 million in the same period of 2025, demonstrating consistent operating profitability and leverage.

Operating margin in the third quarter of 2026 was 9.0%, up 4.4 percentage points from 4.6% in the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP operating margin in the third quarter of 2026 was 9.5%, down 1.3 percentage points from 10.8% in the same period of 2025.

NET PROFIT AND NET MARGIN

Net profit in the third quarter of 2026 was US$18.5 million, an increase of 23.8% from US$15.0 million in the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP net profit in the third quarter of 2026 was US$19.1 million, compared to US$20.1 million in the same period of 2025.

Net margin in the third quarter of 2026 was 18.8%, an improvement of 0.6 percentage points from 18.2% in the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP net margin in the third quarter of 2026 was 19.3%, compared to 24.4% in the same period of 2025.

BASIC AND DILUTED NET PROFIT PER ADS

Basic and diluted net profit per ADS was US$0.03 in the third quarter of 2026, compared to US$0.02 in the same period of 2025. Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net profit per ADS was US$0.03 in the third quarter of 2026, compared to US$0.03 in the same period of 2025.

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, TIME DEPOSITS AND TREASURY SECURITIES RECORDED AS SHORT-TERM AND LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS

Cash and cash equivalents, time deposits and treasury securities recorded as short-term and long-term investments were US$971.9 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to US$1,017.3 million as of December 31, 2025. The Company believes its current cash position is sufficient to meet its current liquidity and working capital needs.

NET CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net cash generated from operating activities in the third quarter of 2026 was US$12.7 million, compared to US$30.0 million in the same period of 2025. The net cash generated from operating activities for the third quarter of 2026 was mainly attributable to working capital changes in the ordinary course of business.

For further information on non-GAAP financial measures presented above, see the section headed "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Business Outlook

Currently, innovative AI hardware is in a rapid ramp-up phase, but the overall macroeconomic environment remains complex. On the one hand, AI-native hardware is moving from concept toward deployment at scale, with new categories such as companion robots and AI toys rising rapidly, becoming a new engine for industry growth. On the other hand, upstream component costs such as memory chips continue to rise, demand recovery in certain traditional categories is relatively slow, and uncertainties relating to trade policies and supply chains remain. Performance varies across regions, categories and markets. With the accelerated integration of AI and consumer hardware, Physical AI scenarios are ushering in a broader space for development.

Against this backdrop, we will continue to advance our AI-driven strategy. At the product level, we will focus on three high-potential scenarios, namely AI Home, AI Energy and AI Robot, to promote large-scale shipments and the commercialization of AI-native hardware such as companion robots, home energy management devices, and pet care devices. At the developer platform level, we will continue to improve Tuya Cobuilder, Tuya AI Coding and Agent orchestration capabilities, further lowering the development threshold, and enabling more customers and brands to quickly launch their own AI applications based on the Tuya platform. At the user application level, we will continue to enhance the response efficiency and reliability of Hey Tuya, and advance subscription and value-added services such as AI-powered protection, AI energy saving, pet care, and video understanding, to enhance our renewal and ongoing service capabilities.

Looking ahead, we will maintain disciplined execution, and continuously invest in AI R&D and platform capabilities. We will focus on AI-native applications, Physical AI scenarios, and developer platform construction, leveraging the advantages of our platform, device ecosystem and global developer base to transform AI technology from a tool capability into real and scalable commercial value. At the same time, we also recognize that our future performance may be affected by changes in consumer demand, regional economic conditions, inventory cycles, component and logistics costs, foreign exchange and interest-rate volatility, tariffs and trade-policy adjustments, and broader geopolitical uncertainties.

Declaration of Cash Dividend and Record Date

On November 23, 2026, the Board approved the declaration and distribution of a cash dividend (the "Cash Dividend") of US$0.0570 per ordinary share, or US$0.0570 per ADS, to such holders as at the close of business on January 6, 2027, Hong Kong Time and New York Time, respectively. The aggregate amount of the Cash Dividend will be approximately US$35 million, which is payable in U.S. dollars and in cash, and will be funded by surplus cash and to be paid out from the share premium account of the Company. The determination to make distributions and the amount of such distributions will be made at the discretion of its Board and will be based upon the Company's operations and earnings, including, but not limited to, considerations of the Company's GAAP and Non-GAAP net profits, cash flows, financial conditions and other relevant factors.

In order to qualify for the Cash Dividend, with respect to ordinary shares registered on the Company's Hong Kong share register, all valid documents for the transfers of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2027, Hong Kong time; and with respect to the ordinary shares registered on the Company's principal share register in the Cayman Islands, all valid documents for the transfers of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's principal share registrar, Maples Fund Services (Cayman) Limited, at PO Box 1093, Boundary Hall, Cricket Square, Grand Cayman, KY1-1102, Cayman Islands, no later than 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2027, Cayman Islands time (due to the time difference between Cayman Islands and Hong Kong). Cash Dividend to be paid to the holders of ADSs issued by the depositary of the ADSs will be subject to the terms of the deposit agreement. The payment date is expected to be on or around January 20, 2027 for holders of ordinary shares and on or around January 27, 2027 for holders of ADSs.

Conference Call Information

The Company's management will hold a conference call at 07:30 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, November 23, 2026 (08:30 A.M. Hong Kong Time on Tuesday, November 24, 2026) to discuss the financial results. In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following links to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive the dial-in information and a unique PIN (personal access code) to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.

Participants Online Webcast Registration:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iihgn3m4

Participants Call Registration:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI2fb6e3c9d60944bab1a0afb0b86df6be

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.tuya.com.

About Tuya Inc.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391) is a global leading AI cloud platform service provider with a mission to build an AI developer ecosystem and enable everything to be smart. Tuya has pioneered a purpose-built AI cloud platform with cloud and generative AI capabilities that delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service, or PaaS, AI application & others and Smart home & robot products for developers of smart device, commercial applications, and industries. Through its AI developer platform, Tuya has activated a vibrant global developer community of brands, OEMs, AI agents, system integrators and independent software vendors to collectively strive for smart solutions ecosystem embodying the principles of green and low-carbon, security, high efficiency, agility, and openness.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP profit from operations (including non-GAAP operating margin), non-GAAP net profit (including non-GAAP net margin), and non-GAAP basic and diluted net profit per ADS, as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The Company defines non-GAAP financial measures by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and credit-related impairment/(reversal) of long-term investments from the respective GAAP financial measures. The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using the aforementioned non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of expenses that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation expenses and credit-related impairment/(reversal) of long-term investments have been and may continue to be incurred in the business and are not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP measures. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliations of Tuya's non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "target", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "potential", "continue", "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty.

Investor Relations Contact

Tuya Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

HL Strategy

Haiyan LI-LABBE

Email: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications

China Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

U.S. Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: [email protected]

TUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 (All amounts in US$ thousands ("US$"), except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



As of

December 31,

2025

As of

September 30,

2026







ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 890,708

956,674 Restricted cash -

137 Short-term investments 61,770

19,380 Accounts receivable, net 13,193

13,003 Notes receivable, net 10,111

12,920 Inventories, net 30,943

70,670 Prepayments and other current assets, net 16,486

29,968 Total current assets 1,023,211

1,102,752







Non-current assets:





Restricted cash 245

256 Property, equipment and software, net 15,653

42,819 Land use rights, net 8,843

9,086 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 5,649

8,343 Long-term investments 77,213

16,042 Other non-current assets, net 1,700

1,033 Total non-current assets 109,303

77,579 Total assets 1,132,514

1,180,331







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable 31,778

29,435 Advances from customers 29,330

39,773 Deferred revenue, current 9,732

10,300 Accruals and other current liabilities 33,261

34,757 Incomes tax payables 142

6 Lease liabilities, current 1,985

3,708 Total current liabilities 106,228

117,979







Non-current liabilities:





Lease liabilities, non-current 3,329

4,716 Deferred revenue, non-current 352

744 Other non-current liabilities -

7,491 Total non-current liabilities 3,681

12,951 Total liabilities 109,909

130,930

TUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 (All amounts in US$ thousands ("US$"), except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



As of

December 31,

2025

As of

September 30,

2026







Shareholders' equity:





Class A ordinary shares 27

27 Class B ordinary shares 4

4 Treasury stock (12)

(1,289) Additional paid-in capital 1,549,389

1,513,139 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,842)

(3,468) Accumulated deficit (511,961)

(459,012) Total shareholders' equity 1,022,605

1,049,401 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,132,514

1,180,331

TUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (All amounts in US$ thousands ("US$"), except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026















Revenue 82,487

98,613

237,304

272,430 Cost of revenue (42,685)

(53,415)

(122,505)

(146,286)















Gross profit 39,802

45,198

114,799

126,144















Operating expenses:













Research and development expenses (22,775)

(24,975)

(67,958)

(70,073) Sales and marketing expenses (7,993)

(9,342)

(24,165)

(25,088) General and administrative expenses (8,474)

(5,258)

(26,789)

(14,289) Other operating incomes, net 3,237

3,265

7,546

8,974















Total operating expenses (36,005)

(36,310)

(111,366)

(100,476)















Profit from operations 3,797

8,888

3,433

25,668















Other income













Other non-operating income, net 766

-

2,300

1,227 Financial income, net 11,376

11,365

34,532

31,417 Foreign exchange loss, net (706)

(1,603)

(56)

(4,606)















Profit before income tax expense 15,233

18,650

40,209

53,706 Income tax expense (261)

(111)

(1,633)

(757)















Net profit 14,972

18,539

38,576

52,949















Net profit attributable to Tuya Inc. 14,972

18,539

38,576

52,949















Net profit attributable to ordinary

shareholders 14,972

18,539

38,576

52,949















Net profit 14,972

18,539

38,576

52,949















Other comprehensive income













Changes in fair value of long-term

investments -

-

91

(88) Foreign currency translation 1,703

3,272

2,102

11,462















Total comprehensive income

attributable to Tuya Inc. 16,675

21,811

40,769

64,323

TUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED) (All amounts in US$ thousands ("US$"), except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026















Net profit attributable to Tuya Inc. 14,972

18,539

38,576

52,949















Net profit attributable to ordinary

shareholders 14,972

18,539

38,576

52,949















Weighted average number of ordinary shares

used in computing profit per share













- Basic 611,862,458

615,122,172

611,032,000

615,388,730 - Diluted 614,106,059

615,818,659

613,156,826

616,168,653















Net profit per share attributable to ordinary

shareholders













- Basic 0.02

0.03

0.06

0.09 - Diluted 0.02

0.03

0.06

0.09















Share-based compensation expenses

were included in:













Research and development expenses 1,124

351

4,600

1,079 Sales and marketing expenses 469

53

1,789

213 General and administrative expenses 3,532

116

14,490

458

TUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (All amounts in US$ thousands ("US$"), except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026















Net cash generated from operating

activities 29,971

12,708

57,514

25,277 Net cash generated from investing

activities 91,424

72,471

171,392

79,190 Net cash used in financing activities -

(573)

(36,912)

(39,277) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

and cash equivalents, restricted cash 51

496

139

924















Net increase in cash and cash

equivalents, restricted cash 121,446

85,102

192,133

66,114















Cash and cash equivalents, restricted

cash at the beginning of period 724,071

871,965

653,384

890,953















Cash and cash equivalents, restricted

cash at the end of period 845,517

957,067

845,517

957,067

TUYA INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE FINANCIAL MEASURES (All amounts in US$ thousands ("US$"), except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026















Reconciliation of operating expenses to

non-GAAP operating expenses













Research and development expenses (22,775)

(24,975)

(67,958)

(70,073) Add: Share-based compensation expenses 1,124

351

4,600

1,079 Adjusted Research and development

expenses (21,651)

(24,624)

(63,358)

(68,994)















Sales and marketing expenses (7,993)

(9,342)

(24,165)

(25,088) Add: Share-based compensation expenses 469

53

1,789

213 Adjusted Sales and marketing expenses (7,524)

(9,289)

(22,376)

(24,875)















General and administrative expenses (8,474)

(5,258)

(26,789)

(14,289) Add: Share-based compensation expenses 3,532

116

14,490

458 Add: Credit-related impairment/(reversal)

of long-term investments -

-

27

(307) Adjusted General and administrative

expenses (4,942)

(5,142)

(12,272)

(14,138)































Reconciliation of profit from

operations to non-GAAP

profit from operations













Profit from operations 3,797

8,888

3,433

25,668 Operating margin 4.6 %

9.0 %

1.4 %

9.4 % Add: Share-based compensation expenses 5,125

520

20,879

1,750 Add: Credit-related impairment/(reversal)

of long-term investments -

-

27

(307) Non-GAAP profit from operations 8,922

9,408

24,339

27,111















Non-GAAP Operating margin 10.8 %

9.5 %

10.3 %

10.0 %

TUYA INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE FINANCIAL MEASURES (All amounts in US$ thousands ("US$"), except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026















Reconciliation of net profit to

non-GAAP net profit













Net profit 14,972

18,539

38,576

52,949 Net margin 18.2 %

18.8 %

16.3 %

19.4 % Add: Share-based compensation expenses 5,125

520

20,879

1,750 Add: Credit-related impairment/(reversal)

of long-term investments -

-

27

(307) Non-GAAP Net profit 20,097

19,059

59,482

54,392















Non-GAAP Net margin 24.4 %

19.3 %

25.1 %

20.0 %















Weighted average number of ordinary

shares used in computing non-GAAP

net profit per share













- Basic 611,862,458

615,122,172

611,032,000

615,388,730 - Diluted 614,106,059

615,818,659

613,156,826

616,168,653















Non-GAAP net profit per share

attributable to ordinary shareholders













- Basic 0.03

0.03

0.10

0.09 - Diluted 0.03

0.03

0.10

0.09

SOURCE Tuya Inc.