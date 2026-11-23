CALGARY, AB, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (the "Company" or "Nanalysis") (TSXV: NSCI, FRA: 1N1) is pleased to announce the appointment of James Chong as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective November 23, 2026.

James Chong, CPA, CA, CFA, is a senior finance professional with more than 20 years of experience, including over 15 years in senior leadership roles in the energy and manufacturing industries. He has served as Chief Financial Officer of Big Rock Brewery Inc., Korite International Limited Partnership and Cematrix Corporation, and previously held senior finance roles at Sherritt International Corporation, Terra Energy Corp, Sound Energy Trust and AltaGas Income Trust. His experience includes debt and equity financings, acquisitions and integration, tax, financial reporting and systems implementation. Mr. Chong began his career at Ernst & Young LLP, is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, FRA: 1N1)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. develops and manufactures benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers used worldwide in pharma, biotech, energy, food, materials, and security industries, as well as in academic and government labs. The Company also operates a growing security services division that supports mission-critical security and threat detection systems across Canada. The security services division is anchored by a long-term airport security equipment maintenance contract awarded in 2022 to support more than a dozen technical platforms deployed at over 70 airports across Canada.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Information and Legal Disclaimer

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SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.