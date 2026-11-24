At the Precious Metals Summit in Zurich, Commodity TV talks with Kelly Malcolm, President & CEO of Borealis Mining (TSXV: BOGO, OTCQB: BORMF, FSE: L4B0), about restarting the Borealis gold mine in Nevada and growing the company from cash flow. Kelly explains how the Borealis mine restarted with its first blast in February 2026 and is guided to produce about 15,500-19,500 oz of gold this fiscal year. At Sandman, a 2026 PEA outlines about US$36 million in pre-production capex and 35,000-40,000 oz a year, which Borealis aims to fund largely from cash flow. A 5,000 m drill program is underway at Sandman, where past intercepts include 144.8 m at 1.67 g/t and 13.7 m at 19.76 g/t gold. The company is debt-free and backed by Eric Sprott, Rob McEwen and chairman Bob Buchan. Its strategy centers on cash flow per share and on acquiring low-capex, cash-generating assets. BorealisMining BOGO Gold Nevada Sandman KellyMalcolm GoldProducer CommodityTV Company overview: Borealis Mining Company Limited - https://www.borealismining.com ISIN: CA09972D1069, WKN: A40C3B, FRA: L4B0.F, TSXV: BOGO.V More videos about Borealis Mining Company Limited - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/borealis-mining-company-limited/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Interview Production Precious Metals Summit Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV Read our free reports at: https://rohstoff-reports.com/en/