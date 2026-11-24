Round co-led by new strategic investor We Venture Capital, the corporate venture arm of global diagnostics leader Werfen, and existing investor Calculus Capital

Investment will accelerate development and commercial scale-up of the LiquiPath drug safety platform and cancer diagnostic tests

Anthony Vallance-Owen, Principal at We Venture Capital, and Dr Robert Hornby, Investment Director at Mercia Ventures, join the Board of Directors

Tagomics Ltd., a pioneering precision medicine company, today announced the close of a $13 million USD (£10 million) seed extension to accelerate the development and scale-up of LiquiPath, its first-in-class blood-based platform designed for non-invasive multi-organ drug safety monitoring, adverse event prediction, and patient stratification. The round was co-led by new investor We Venture Capital, the corporate venture capital arm of Werfen, a global leader in specialised diagnostics, alongside existing investor Calculus Capital, with additional support from IQ Capital, Mercia Ventures, Illumina Ventures and Meltwind, among others. The extension brings Tagomics' total funding to $25 million (£19 million).

Launched in August 20261, LiquiPath is a cross-species, blood-based platform for multi-organ drug safety monitoring across preclinical and clinical development. It combines Tagomics' proprietary epigenetic technology with cell-type-specific atlases and deconvolution algorithms to trace cell-free DNA (cfDNA) signals in blood back to their tissue of origin. The platform is designed to enable earlier, more precise detection of organ injury, with the potential to predict drug-specific toxicity risks and support patient stratification in a combined precision-safety approach.

LiquiPath's early access programme is already over-subscribed with projects in partnership with six of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies across multiple drug development stages and treatment modalities. Through the programme, partners are able to utilise the platform in priority preclinical and clinical applications, and influence its further development ahead of broader availability. The seed extension will enable Tagomics to scale commercial operations and accelerate platform development in response to the strong industry demand. The funding will also support the continued advancement of the Company's broader cancer diagnostics programme and progress its lead lung cancer detection asset towards clinical application.

As part of this funding round, Tagomics welcomes Anthony Vallance-Owen, Principal at We Venture Capital, and Dr Robert Hornby, Investment Director at Mercia Ventures, to its Board of Directors. Together, they bring extensive experience in venture capital, corporate strategy and transactions, focused in life sciences and high-growth technology businesses. Their combined commercial, financial and scientific perspectives will help guide the Company as it enters its next phase of growth.

Dr Jack Kennefick, CEO and Co-Founder of Tagomics commented: "The We Venture Capital team bring deep diagnostics expertise to complement the continued backing of our existing investors. We are delighted to have their support and enthusiasm as we continue to realise the exciting potential of our organ health and oncology assays." He added: "Oversubscription of our early access programme highlights the strong industry demand for novel approaches to monitoring drug safety. LiquiPath is uniquely positioned to address this need, with the aim of helping patients gain the greatest possible benefit from their treatments. This investment will enable us to scale LiquiPath to meet the demand and accelerate our lung cancer detection programme towards the clinic, bringing us closer to our ultimate goal of delivering meaningful benefits to patients."

Louise Warme, MD, Clinical Innovations Fellow and Head of We Venture Capital said:"What stood out to us about Tagomics was the unique approach of their technology and the strength of execution of the Tagomics team. This novel liquid biopsy approach will have impact in cancer, drug monitoring and organ health but also has the potential to expand beyond into the new wave of molecular technologies. We're delighted to support the team as they work to bring the benefits of this technology to patients."

For more information about LiquiPath and partnership opportunities, visit: www.tagomics.com

https://tagomics.com/news/tagomics-introduces-liquipath-a-first-in-class-cfdna-based-blood-test-for-multi-organ-drug-safety-monitoring

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