KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / Impact Capital Holdings Berhad ("Impact Capital" or the "Group"), which is principally involved in the integration of information and communications technology ("ICT") equipment and systems for critical infrastructure, made its debut today on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities").

(From Left) Ms. Goh Chin Yee ?????, Independent Non-Executive Director of Impact Capital Holdings Berhad; Ms. Lu Yieng Ping ?????, Independent Non-Executive Director of Impact Capital Holdings Berhad; Ms. Cheong Woon Chee ?????, Independent Non-Executive Director of Impact Capital Holdings Berhad; Mr. Kok Teck Kuan ?????, Non-Independent Executive Director of Impact Capital Holdings Berhad; Mr. Winston Chai Fung Chun ?????, Managing Director of Impact Capital Holdings Berhad; Datu William Anak Patrick Nyigor, Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Impact Capital Holdings Berhad; Mr. Chyr Ye Hong ?????, Non-Independent Executive Director of Impact Capital Holdings Berhad; Mr. Lee Yo-Hunn ?????, Chief Executive Officer of Public Investment Bank Berhad; Mr. Kenneth Lee Foo Chong ?????, Head of Investment Banking of Public Investment Bank Berhad; Ms. Rachel Ong Ly-Shil ?????, Head of Corporate Finance & Advisory of Public Investment Bank Berhad; and Mr. Lim Jit Suan ?????, Assistant Vice President of Corporate Finance & Advisory of Public Investment Bank Berhad.

The Group's shares opened at RM0.32 per share, representing a premium of 45.45% over its initial public offering ("IPO") price of RM0.22 per share.

Impact Capital is listed under the stock name "IMPACT" with the stock code "0483".

With an operating track record of approximately 21 years, Impact Capital has built its capabilities in integrating ICT equipment and systems for critical infrastructure, including telecommunications infrastructure, enterprise networks, data centres, security systems and digital twin. The Group also supplies ICT hardware and software and provides ICT and other services, including ICT maintenance and support services, information technology service management implementation and managed network services.

Through its IPO, Impact Capital raised RM21.27 million via the issuance of 96.69 million new shares at an IPO price of RM0.22 per share. An additional 28.62 million existing shares were offered for sale by way of private placement to selected investors.

The proceeds from the Public Issue will be utilised as follows:

RM4.67 million for the expansion of offices, including the Group's planned new office in the Klang Valley which will house its Digital Innovation and Solutions Centre ("DISC"), as well as its planned office expansion in Bintulu, Kota Kinabalu and Johor Bahru;

for the expansion of offices, including the Group's planned new office in the Klang Valley which will house its Digital Innovation and Solutions Centre ("DISC"), as well as its planned office expansion in Bintulu, Kota Kinabalu and Johor Bahru; RM4.53 million for expansion of workforce and business development initiatives;

for expansion of workforce and business development initiatives; RM2.10 million for enhancement of technology capabilities;

for enhancement of technology capabilities; RM5.17 million for working capital requirements; and

for working capital requirements; and RM4.80 million for estimated listing expenses.

Mr. Winston Chai Fung Chun, Managing Director of Impact Capital Holdings Berhad commented, "Today's listing marks an important milestone for Impact Capital and the beginning of a new chapter as a public listed company. Over the past two decades, we have steadily developed our capabilities in ICT infrastructure and systems integration while building long-term relationships with customers and technology partners."

He added, "The IPO provides us with additional resources to execute the growth plans set out in our Prospectus in a disciplined manner. We intend to expand our operational footprint, strengthen our workforce and business development capabilities, and enhance our technological capabilities, including through the planned DISC. As a listed company, our focus remains on delivering reliable solutions to our customers while building sustainable long-term value for our shareholders."

The Group's planned DISC is intended to serve as a platform for solution demonstration, customer engagement and in-house technical validation, while the planned expansion of its offices and workforce is expected to strengthen its ability to serve customers and pursue opportunities across Malaysia.

Public Investment Bank Berhad is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Sole Underwriter and Sole Placement Agent for this IPO.

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ABOUT IMPACT CAPITAL HOLDINGS BERHAD

Impact Capital Holdings Berhad is an investment holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Impact Business Solutions Sdn. Bhd., Impact Energy Solutions Sdn. Bhd. and Voculus Sdn Bhd, the Group is principally involved in the integration of information and communications technology ("ICT") equipment and systems for critical infrastructure including enterprise networks, data centres, security systems, supply of ICT hardware and software, provision of ICT and other services such as ICT maintenance and support services, information technology service management implementation and managed network services.

For more information, visit https://www.impact.com.my

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Impact Capital Holdings Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

William Yeo

Email: w.yeo@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Impact Capital Holdings Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/impact-capital-holdings-berhad-makes-ace-market-debut-with-45.45-1256480