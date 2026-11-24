New research from the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) exposes the startling jump in the cost of experiencing live music

110%: rise in primary market concert ticket prices since 2010 when Live Nation merged with Ticketmaster almost double the rate of general inflation

rise in primary market concert ticket prices since 2010 when Live Nation merged with Ticketmaster almost double the rate of general inflation A bigger percentage increase than a pint: from package holidays, to food 1 , to a pint of lager concert ticket price rises have outpaced them all

from package holidays, to food , to a pint of lager concert ticket price rises have outpaced them all 29% premium : concert tickets cost dramatically more now than if prices had simply kept pace with inflation

: concert tickets cost dramatically more now than if prices had simply kept pace with inflation Cebr joins BIST committee in urging CMA to investigate competition in UK live events

The price of seeing live events in the UK has more than doubled since the Live Nation-Ticketmaster merger in 2010, rising nearly twice as fast in the primary market as general inflation according to new research by Cebr, commissioned by viagogo.

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Cebr analysis of ONS consumer price indices, February 2010-August 2026

The findings intensify parliamentary pressure for the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to investigate Live Nation's dominant position in the UK live entertainment sector. The Business and Trade Committee (BTC) now called The Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Committee (BIST) already urged the regulator to act, warning of a "climate of fear" across the industry.

This sharp rise in ticket prices meant UK fans spent £328m more in 2024 than they would have if prices had tracked general inflation. For example, a general admission ticket for Harry Styles' most recent Wembley shows, priced at £199, would have cost approximately £154 had concert ticket prices risen only in line with inflation since 2010 a saving of almost £45 for fans.

Owen Good, Centre for Economics and Business Research, said:

"Live music ticket prices have more than doubled since Live Nation and Ticketmaster merged in 2010, outpacing price rises for food and drink and package holidays. Had ticket prices simply tracked general inflation since 2010, UK fans would have spent £328 million less in 2024 alone.

"Public data alone can't tell us what is driving that, but taken alongside Live Nation's extensive position across promotion, festivals and ticketing, and a striking contrast with the finances of grassroots venues, there are serious questions that need a proper answer.

"Only the CMA has the powers to obtain the data that would establish whether, and to what extent, fans and independent businesses are being harmed. Therefore, a full market investigation by the CMA, as MPs have recommended, is the appropriate next step."

The Rising Cost of Enjoying Life

For music fans, the cost of seeing their favourite artists live is increasingly outpacing other everyday expenses. Concert ticket prices have risen far faster than other everyday costs, outstripping increases in package holidays (79%) and food (61%). The rising cost of live music is also drawing criticism from artists themselves: in October, Sam Fender announced he was lowering ticket prices for his 2027 stadium tour, describing the costs of putting on live shows as "astronomical" and highlighting the venue and ticketing fees beyond his control.

Uneven Industry Fortunes

One ticketing company made more in pre-tax profit than Britain's entire grassroots music venue sector combined. Research by leading economic consultancy Cebr found that Ticketmaster UK, Live Nation's ticketing arm, recorded £20.07 million in pre-tax profit in 2025, compared with an estimated £13.96 million across all UK grassroots music venues.

The gap is striking given that the grassroots sector generates more than three times Ticketmaster UK's turnover yet operates on significantly tighter margins.

Meanwhile, more than one grassroots music venue is closing every fortnight across the UK, highlighting the mounting financial pressures facing the independent music sector.

Live Nation's reach extends beyond ticketing into concert promotion, venues and festivals. Cebr's research found, in evidence presented to the BTC by the Association of Independent Festivals, that Live Nation-linked promoters were associated with 66.4% of major-concert tickets put on sale in the UK in 2025, highlighting the scale of the company's influence over the live music ecosystem.

Another call for CMA investigation

Cebr joins a growing group of concerned parties recommending the CMA investigate the ticketing market and position of Live Nation. This group includes the BIST, which raised concerns in May and October 2026, urging the CMA to investigate, describing a "climate of fear" in the industry.

A path forward: Greater Competition and Consumer Choice

Greater competition across live-event ticketing would give fans more choice and platforms a stronger incentive to compete on price, fees and service.

Open Ticketing offers an industry-wide approach, using shared technology to connect primary ticket sellers and resale platforms. It would allow fans to buy, verify and transfer tickets across multiple platforms.

The principle is already familiar in air travel: consumers can book directly with an airline or through a travel platform, with shared systems recognising the same booking.

Applying this approach to live events could give fans more choice over where they buy tickets and artists and venues more ways to reach audiences.

About Cebr:

The Centre for Economic and Business Research is a leading independent consultancy with a reputation for sound economic analysis based on thorough and insightful research. Since 1992, Cebr has been at the forefront of business and public interest research. It provides analysis, forecasts and strategic advice to major UK and multinational companies, financial institutions, government departments and agencies, and trade bodies. For further information about Cebr please visit https://cebr.com/.

About viagogo:

viagogo is a safe, secure and regulated marketplace that helps connect millions of ticket sellers to fans wanting to see their favourite artists, sports teams and enjoy great live events. Today we help fans from over 200 countries territories (including 3.4 million UK fans) live their greatest live event experiences.

As a marketplace, viagogo itself does not sell tickets, it provides a safe and regulated platform that helps fans experience the events they love.

Research data and sources

The figures cited in this release are drawn from The Impact of Limited Competition in the Primary Ticket Market, research conducted by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr), commissioned by viagogo, alongside the third-party sources identified below.

1. Concert ticket inflation and consumer spending

110% increase in concert ticket prices: Cebr calculates that UK live music ticket prices rose 110.04% between February 2010 and August 2026, compared with a 62.81% increase in the Consumer Prices Index (CPI). The resulting ticket-price level is 29.01% higher than if prices had tracked CPI. Source: Cebr analysis of UK consumer price data. 2

Cebr calculates that UK live music ticket prices rose 110.04% between February 2010 and August 2026, compared with a 62.81% increase in the Consumer Prices Index (CPI). The resulting ticket-price level is 29.01% higher than if prices had tracked CPI. Source: Cebr analysis of UK consumer price data. £328million additional spending: PWC estimates that UK consumers spent approximately £1.75 billion on concert tickets in 2024, compared with a hypothetical £1.42 billion, estimated by Cebr as the total spending if ticket prices had risen in line with CPI. The £328 million difference is a modelled counterfactual, not an estimate of proven overcharging.

PWC estimates that UK consumers spent approximately £1.75 billion on concert tickets in 2024, compared with a hypothetical £1.42 billion, estimated by Cebr as the total spending if ticket prices had risen in line with CPI. The £328 million difference is a modelled counterfactual, not an estimate of proven overcharging. Comparison with other consumer costs: Between 2010 and 2026, package holiday prices increased approximately 79% and food prices 61%, compared with 110% for concert tickets. Source: Cebr analysis of consumer price indices.

Between 2010 and 2026, package holiday prices increased approximately 79% and food prices 61%, compared with 110% for concert tickets. Source: Cebr analysis of consumer price indices. Harry Styles ticket illustration: A general admission ticket priced at approximately £199 is compared with a hypothetical price of £154 had concert ticket prices tracked CPI. This is an illustrative calculation, not an alternative ticket price that was available to consumers.

2. Ticketing industry and grassroots venue profitability

Ticketmaster UK: £20.07 million pre-tax profit in 2025, with an 11.3% pre-tax profit margin. Source: Ticketmaster UK company accounts, as analysed by Cebr.

£20.07 million pre-tax profit in 2025, with an 11.3% pre-tax profit margin. Source: Ticketmaster UK company accounts, as analysed by Cebr. UK grassroots music venues: Estimated combined profit of £13.96 million in 2025, with an average sector profit margin of approximately 2.5%. The sector generated more than three times Ticketmaster UK's turnover. Source: Cebr analysis of Music Venue Trust financial data.

Estimated combined profit of £13.96 million in 2025, with an average sector profit margin of approximately 2.5%. The sector generated more than three times Ticketmaster UK's turnover. Source: Cebr analysis of Music Venue Trust financial data. Grassroots venue closures: More than one UK grassroots music venue closed every fortnight in 2025, equivalent to approximately one every 12 days. Source: Music Venue Trust, Annual Report 2025

3. Live Nation's position in UK concert promotion

66.4% of major-concert tickets: Events promoted by Live Nation or its affiliated companies accounted for 66.4% of approximately 23.1 million tickets put on sale for UK arena, stadium and outdoor concerts in 2025. Source: Association of Independent Festivals analysis, cited by Cebr. This measures concert promotion activity, not Ticketmaster's share of ticket sales.

4. Parliamentary scrutiny and competition

Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Committee: The Committee called for CMA scrutiny of competition in the UK live music industry and raised concerns about a climate of fear surrounding dominant firms. Source: UK Parliament, Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Committee, Competition and market functioning in the UK live music industry (2026), and accompanying Committee statements.

Q&A

How was the research conducted?

Cebr, commissioned by viagogo, analysed ONS inflation data, published company accounts, ticket prices, Music Venue Trust figures and industry evidence.

What type of tickets does the research analyse?

The research focuses on tickets sold across the primary ticketing market, rather than any resale tickets. The primary ticketing market accounts for approximately 94% of UK ticket sales, compared with 6% for resale, according to viagogo's market estimate.

Does the research prove the 2010 Live Nation-Ticketmaster merger caused ticket prices to rise?

No. The research tracks ticket-price inflation since 2010, when the merger took place, but does not establish causation. Cebr recommends a CMA investigation to examine whether market concentration is affecting competition and prices.

What has happened since BIST released their findings?

The Commons committee responsible for business and trade called for a full CMA market investigation into the UK live events monopoly in May 2026 following publishing their findings, and renewed that call in October 2026. As of 18 November, no full market investigation has been announced.

What has happened in the US with the case against Live Nation and Ticketmaster?

Earlier this year, a jury in the United States found that Live Nation Entertainment and Ticketmaster operated as an illegal monopoly, overcharging ticket buyers, stifling competition, and harming consumers, venues, and artists. The case is currently in its remedies stage, with Attorneys General from more than 30 US states urging the judge to address the monopoly verdict by breaking up Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

___________________________ 1 Food and non-alcoholic beverages 2 The price rises discussed are differences relative to stated counterfactuals, rather than an estimate of overcharging driven by the market power of a single organisation. It is not possible to identify a causal driver of price increases with the data available and accelerated price growth may reflect wider factors, such as the underlying costs of hosting live music.

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Contacts:

press@viagogo.com