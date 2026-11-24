ANTALYA, Turkey, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 10th Handle Climate Change Film Festival (HCCFF) held at the China Pavilion of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), SmallRig unveiled the "Climate Protection Manifesto by Visual Creators Worldwide" and launched the "SmallRig Global Climate Film Support Program," calling on creators worldwide to use the power of visual storytelling to advance climate awareness and action.

A Global Call for Visual Climate Storytelling

The "Climate Protection Manifesto by Visual Creators Worldwide" was developed following an international outreach campaign by SmallRig that invited filmmakers, photographers, documentary creators, and visual storytellers from different countries and regions to share their perspectives on climate change and environmental protection.

Presenting the manifesto at COP31, LI Dan, representative of Leqi Innovation (SmallRig) and Co-Secretary-General of the HCCFF, noted that climate action are no longer limited to specialists, as creators everywhere can help bring climate issues closer to the public through visual storytelling.

At the event, three representatives from SmallRig's global creator community jointly introduced the manifesto: Canadian wildlife videographer Darryl MacDonald, documentary filmmaker Suzanne Aline Merrett, and U.K.-based expedition filmmaker and photographer Mohamod Noviur Rahman.

Built around shared belief and shared action, the manifesto outlines eight principles encouraging creators to raise climate awareness through visual storytelling, embrace sustainable production practices, reduce waste, and document environmental change and restoration efforts.

In a video message, Founder and CEO of SmallRig ZHOU Yang paid tribute to creators who have spent years documenting forests, oceans, glaciers, wildlife, and other natural environments. He reaffirmed the company's commitment to support those who use visual storytelling to promote environmental awareness and inspire positive change.

Supporting Climate Stories from Idea to Impact

The event also marked the launch of the "Climate Protection Manifesto by Visual Creators Worldwide", jointly unveiled by Chinese actor ZHANG Songwen, Ambassador for the HCCFF, and representatives from SmallRig.

The program is designed to support climate-related productions throughout the creative process. It will provide resources across four key areas: equipment and technical support, professional collaboration opportunities, low-carbon production practices, and distribution and exhibition channels.

Priority will be given to projects focused on climate change, biodiversity, environmental protection, energy transition, and human-nature relationships. The program will provide tailored support based on project needs, with projects sourced through open calls, industry recommendations, and works recognized by the HCCFF.

As climate change remains one of the defining challenges of our time, SmallRig believes that technology, policy, and public participation must work together to drive meaningful progress. Through the "Climate Protection Manifesto by Visual Creators Worldwide" and the "SmallRig Global Climate Film Support Program," the company aims to help more creators document important stories, amplify diverse voices, and bring climate issues closer to audiences around the world.

For more information, visit www.smallrig.com.

Correction: An earlier version of this release incorrectly descibed the manifesto name as "Climate Protection Manifesto by Visual Creators Worldwide" rather than "SmallRig Climate Protection Manifesto by Visual Creators Worldwide".

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