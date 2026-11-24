Ten major insolvencies in Germany's photovoltaic and energy storage sectors were recorded in the third quarter of 2026, according to an analysis by transformation consultancy Falkensteg. The company defines a major insolvency as a filing by a business with annual revenue exceeding €10 million ($10.9 million). A total of 103 companies filed for insolvency between July and September, down 3% from the previous quarter and 18% year on year, according to Falkensteg's quarterly report, published on Monday. Photovoltaic and storage companies accounted for almost 10% of those cases, a significant increase ...

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