Bybit's Peter Loo: Trust is Key to the Future of Programmable Money

At Singapore FinTech Festival, Bybit's Chief Legal & Compliance Officer highlighted the importance of practical use cases, regulatory alignment and operational safeguards.

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Programmable money must address real-world needs, backed by clear regulatory standards and strong operational safeguards, said Peter Loo, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer at Bybit, during a panel discussion at Singapore FinTech Festival on November 19.

Speaking at the SFF Future Matters Stage session, "Building Trusted Hubs for Programmable Money," Peter shared his views on the challenges facing programmable finance, including the need to establish clear user demand, improve coordination across regulatory frameworks and build trust through sound operational practices.

Real-world demand should drive innovation

Peter said the development of programmable money and tokenisation should start with a clear understanding of the problems they aim to solve. Technology alone is not a reason to develop a new financial product. Firms should first establish whether a solution meets a genuine market need, offers practical benefits to users and delivers something that existing financial services cannot.

Regulatory alignment can improve the payment experience

Peter highlighted the complexity of payment transactions, which can involve four to six regulated entities operating under different regulatory frameworks. Each institution may have its own risk appetite, transaction monitoring requirements and fraud prevention measures. These differences can create delays or interruptions, even when the payment process appears straightforward to users.

He called for greater clarity on standards across the payment chain, covering technical requirements, on-chain and off-chain activities, transaction values, monitoring practices and fraud controls. A risk-based approach remains important, but better alignment could help reduce friction while maintaining appropriate safeguards.

He also noted that users may find it difficult to understand why a transaction is restricted when the decision comes from a third-party service provider. Clearer responsibilities among participating institutions would help address this challenge.

Smart contracts offer potential for automated savings products

Peter also discussed how programmability could support savings-related products. Smart contracts, for example, could automate the distribution of yield generated by underlying assets through the issuance of additional token units. This could reduce manual processes and make the distribution of returns more efficient.

Trust comes down to execution

Drawing on his experience as a former regulator, Peter said firms must demonstrate that their actual practices match the policies and commitments they present to regulators and customers.

He highlighted clear responsibilities to customers, sound wallet and treasury management, secure infrastructure and operational resilience as essential requirements. These expectations apply to both digital asset businesses and traditional financial institutions.

Peter also stressed that governments and regulators need to understand the intended use cases of programmable money and assess how regulatory frameworks support the needs and interests of end users.

The discussion highlighted the importance of balancing financial innovation with practical utility, regulatory clarity and sound risk management as programmable money continues to develop.

Disclaimer: Bybit is not licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and does not offer its products or services to users in Singapore.

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