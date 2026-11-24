ALAIN Completes Refurbishment of Regis House in London

Upgraded offices, new terraces and enhanced amenities deliver a contemporary workplace in the City of London

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Al Ain Asset Management (ALAIN) today announced the successful completion of the comprehensive refurbishment at Regis House, located in the heart of London. The project reflects ALAIN's continued commitment to raising the bar across its commercial portfolio through long-term value and operational excellence, with a focus on providing a welcoming working environment that enhances quality of life for occupiers while reducing environmental impact.

Offering 84,250 sq. ft. of office accommodation across eight floors, Regis House combines upgraded workspaces with modern amenities and enhanced shared spaces to support the needs of today's businesses.

Located on King William Street, close to London Bridge and the River Thames, the property benefits from excellent transport links through Monument, Bank, Cannon Street and London Bridge stations. With spectacular views of the River Thames and surrounding city skyline, Regis House offers a distinctive setting that combines a prime business address with the convenience of nearby retail, dining and cultural destinations.

The refurbishment includes a redesigned reception and arrival experience, upgraded offices benefiting from excellent natural light, private terraces and a new communal roof terrace. New facilities include showers, cycle spaces and lockers, supporting occupiers who cycle, walk or run to work. Together with improvements to the building's environmental performance, these enhancements are intended to support more sustainable ways of working and improve the overall occupier experience and wellbeing.

Khaled Al-Khoori, Managing Director of ALAIN, said: "Our investment in Regis House reflects our commitment to innovation, purposeful design and sustainable development. The refurbishment brings together upgraded offices, outdoor spaces and practical amenities in a well-connected City location. Importantly, the investment improves the building's environmental credentials, while creating a healthier and more inspiring workplace for our occupiers. We remain confident in the UK market and focused on providing workplaces that meet the changing needs of occupiers."

The project has already generated significant market interest, with leasing and move-in activities currently underway.

About ALAIN

ALAIN is a diversified investment group active across capital investments, real estate, hospitality and education. Established in 1996, ALAIN contributes to the social and economic growth of the communities it serves through sustainable and culturally aware development.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, ALAIN delivers long-term value through partnerships and projects that enhance quality of life across the region. Guided by integrity, innovation and operational excellence, ALAIN creates enduring financial and social impact for its people, partners, shareholders, and communities.

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