POWERCHINA Integrates Species Protection and Wildlife Corridors into International Clean Energy Projects in Colombia and Egypt

BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Construction Corporation of China ("POWERCHINA" or "the Company") is integrating biodiversity protection into clean energy projects in Colombia and Egypt, with projects incorporating plant conservation, wildlife relocation, and habitat connectivity into daily operations.

Project records show that 3,382 epiphytic plants have been transplanted and 2841,186 wild animals rescued or relocated at its 250.8 MWp Santander solar project in Colombia, demonstrating how ecological management can inform construction practices across varied environments.

Construction began at Santander in April 2026 and is supported by a dedicated ecological team of eight biological specialists and one veterinarian, with a 500-square-metre exclusive nursery conservation area established. The team conducts plant surveys, operates a nursery, and maintains individual records for rescued epiphytic plants. Each plant receives an identification code to support tracking through collection, nursery care, transplantation, and subsequent monitoring. To date, the project has rescued 3,382 epiphytic plants, all of which have been successfully transplanted to suitable alternative locations.

Wildlife protection is similarly integrated into site operations. A professional on-site wildlife emergency rescue centre and supporting facilities are available for condition assessment, treatment, and release of injured or trapped wildlife, ensuring timely and proper handling of various ecological risks during on-site operations.

Ecological monitoring has informed measures to preserve wildlife movement across the construction site at POWERCHINA's Guayepo 3 solar project in Colombia. Using infrared camera monitoring, the project has established four dedicated wildlife passages to connect habitats separated by project infrastructure. Construction schedules also accommodate nesting birds, with affected areas protected and work suspended locally until the birds leave naturally when workers discover nests or eggs.

In Egypt, POWERCHINA's 500 MW Amunet wind project applied species-specific measures to protect Egyptian spiny-tailed lizards during construction. Specialists inspect burrows, capture animals without injury, and provide temporary care before conducting phased releases into suitable habitats. Subsequent monitoring supports assessment of relocation outcomes. The project also optimizes turbine, road, and transmission-line layouts to minimize disturbance to desert surfaces and wildlife habitats.

At Santander, biodiversity protection strictly follows local environmental permit requirements and the project's environmental management plan. POWERCHINA has held project briefings to keep local communities, government agencies and other stakeholders with land rights informed of the latest progress on construction plans and environmental protection measures. Meanwhile, the project carries out ecological education activities in local communities and schools to continuously raise public awareness of ecological protection and build local consensus on conservation.

POWERCHINA will continue to carry out plant and wildlife stewardship, ecological monitoring, habitat restoration and other related work, deeply embedding biodiversity conservation throughout the full life cycle of international renewable energy projects and supporting high-quality development of overseas clean energy through green practices. This approach also extends to project practices in other countries, including South Africa, Côte d'Ivoire, Laos and Poland, where POWERCHINA is integrating ecological protection requirements into the planning, construction and operation phases of a growing number of overseas projects.

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