The cost of producing a 65-inch 4K TFT LCD panel is expected to rise 6.5% year-on-year (YoY) in the fourth quarter of 2026, according to Omdia. Investment in AI servers has tightened the market for printed circuit boards (PCBs), driving up prices for a key panel component.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261124838230/en/

Production cost of a 65-inch 4K LCD TV panel

The display industry faces broader inflationary pressures in 2026. Ongoing tensions in the Middle East are contributing to higher prices for refined oil products. Investment in AI servers is also pushing up semiconductor prices.

Weaker yen eases the impact of higher LCD glass prices

Many materials used in array and color filter manufacturing processes are still trading in Japanese yen. Display glass is the most expensive material in the production process. Between 2023 and 2026, display glass prices rose around 45% in yen, and the yen depreciated around 20% against the US dollar. The same applies to other array and color filter materials priced in yen.

The main components used in display module products are the backlight, polarizer, driver IC, and PCB. Chinese manufacturers are increasing their market share of polarizers and driver ICs. Most manufacturers of polarizer sub-films are Japanese companies. They raised film prices by 10% to 20% in 2026. The yen has also weakened against the Chinese yuan, and Chinese polarizer manufacturers are competing to gain market share among panel manufacturers. Polarizer prices have remained relatively stable in 2026. Driver IC prices have followed a similar pattern.

PCB prices rise as AI server investment tightens supply

PCB prices rose significantly in 2026. Glass cloth, a material used in PCBs, is also in short supply because there are few alternative sources.

If polarizers and driver IC prices rise, the YoY increase in panel production cost will exceed 10%.

"Chinese panel makers are seeking higher prices, while TV brands and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are already paying more for the semiconductors used in TV boards," said Tadashi Uno, Research Manager at Omdia. "This has made negotiations over future panel prices difficult."

What will shape your business in 2027? Explore Omdia's The Forces Shaping 2027 for research and insights on AI monetization, supply chain disruption, digital sovereignty, and physical AI, and the opportunities and challenges they present for the year ahead.

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia, part of TechTarget, Inc. d/b/a Informa TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT), is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets grounded in real conversations with industry leaders and hundreds of thousands of data points, makes our market intelligence our clients' strategic advantage. From R&D to ROI, we identify the greatest opportunities and move the industry forward.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261124838230/en/

Contacts:

Fasiha Khan: fasiha.khan@omdia.com

Eric Thoo: eric.thoo@omdia.com