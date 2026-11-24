Ras Al Khaimah Art 2027 Festival returns for its 15th edition under the theme "Lost in Translation", presented by Rakbank

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research today announced the return of the Ras Al Khaimah Art 2027 Festival, one of the most anticipated dates on the UAE's cultural calendar, for its landmark 15th edition, presented by Rakbank. Taking place from 22 January to 14 February 2027 at Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village, this year's edition explores the theme "Lost in Translation", bringing together artists, cultures and perspectives from around the world.

The 2027 edition brings together 175 artists from more than 60 nationalities and over 200 artworks. The Festival will showcase a diverse range of artistic expressions, including photography, painting, drawing, sculpture, installation, video art and digital art, set against the backdrop of the restored houses, courtyards and lanes of the UAE's last remaining intact pearling village. Al Jazeera Al Hamra is included on the UAE's UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List.

Curated by international curator Sharon Toval, "Lost in Translation" treats translation as a condition of contemporary life that reaches beyond language into emotion, culture, identity, memory and technology. The exhibition asks one question: if we understand the world differently, can we still meet?

Dr. Natasha Ridge, Executive Director of the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, said: "'Lost in Translation' reflects the diversity of the UAE, where different cultures, languages and perspectives coexist and enrich our everyday lives. Through art, we hope to encourage dialogue, foster understanding and remind us all that even when we see the world differently, there is always an opportunity to connect."

The Festival is proudly presented by Rakbank, a homegrown financial institution with deep roots in Ras Al Khaimah, reflecting a shared commitment to supporting the emirate's cultural development and creative community.

The 2027 edition further strengthens the Festival's international outlook through collaborations with diplomatic missions and cultural institutions from around the world. Award winners are selected by an independent international jury on artistic merit, originality and creative expression.

Visitors can look forward to live performances, workshops and culinary experiences, including a Michelin-starred pop-up from the UK. Entry is free, with tickets booked at rakart.ae, and the outdoor exhibition will stay open until 31 March 2027. Further details will be announced in the coming weeks.

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