MILAN, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rector Donatella Sciuto outlines the university's contribution to health, presenting 174 One Health research projects, developed in collaboration with 500 external partners. She announces the completion of the new Life Sciences research laboratory and the development of PharmaTech@Polimi. And, through Technology Foresight, she looks ahead to the future of health in 2040

Politecnico di Milano today inaugurated its 164th academic year, dedicated to the theme "One Health: the Future of Health, from People to the Planet". A vision that is implemented across five dimensions: people, places, communities, vital systems and the planet. Activities range from advanced diagnostics to personalized medicine and rehabilitation systems; from the design of more accessible hospitals and living environments, to technologies for care and telemedicine; from monitoring air and water quality to food safety, studying the effects of climate change, and protecting ecosystems.

The 174 One Health research projects thus described are not simply a collection of isolated initiatives. Rather, they reflect expertise spread across all twelve Departments of Politecnico di Milano, working across disciplines and in collaboration with 500 external partners, including companies, hospitals, Scientific Institutes for Research, Hospitalisation and Healthcare (IRCCS), research centres and public institutions.

Completing this picture, is the announcement of the new Life Sciences research laboratory, which further strengthens this ecosystem, and PharmaTech@Polimi, an initiative encompassing the whole pharmaceutical innovation value chain: from molecular design to experimentation, from Artificial Intelligence to personalized medicine, and from drug delivery systems to sustainable manufacturing processes.

PharmaTech@Polimi builds on a solid scientific foundation, comprising approximately 390 publications, 150 funded projects, 85 patents and 12 spin-offs. The initiative aims to strengthen dialogue between technological research, clinical research and industry, contributing to the development of more effective, accessible and sustainable therapeutic solutions.

Looking ahead to the future of health between now and 2040, Politecnico di Milano presents the scenarios emerging from Technology Foresight: a process involving 70 faculty members and researchers from the university and 12 external experts. The work examined more than 60 technologies, identifying the ten most relevant for each of the three areas analyzed: individual health, the healthcare system and ecosystem health. The goal is to provide institutions, businesses and the scientific community with a tool to guide decision-making, assessing not only the potential of these technologies but also their social and environmental consequences.

"One message emerges clearly: the future of health will not depend on the power of technologies, but on the quality of the choices we make in governing them," Sciuto emphasized, highlighting the shared responsibility for guiding technological progress.



The Rector then recalled the importance of the collaboration with Humanitas University, launched seven years ago with MEDTEC School, the educational program that integrates medicine and engineering, and now counts its first 100 graduates. This partnership has been strengthened by the joint PRIME doctoral program, dedicated to personalized medicine and to innovation between medicine and engineering.

Other initiatives highlighted by the Rector included Politecnico di Milano's recognition by the World Health Organization as a WHO Collaborating Centre for Design & Health, and the Healthcare Infrastructures Joint Research Partnership, which brings together 60 partners working on the design of the hospital of the future.

In her opening address, the Rector also highlighted some of the most significant milestones achieved over the past year: the new English-taught Bachelor's degree programmes, in which international students account for 70% of enrolments; the Polimi Innovators programme, which in less than ten months has involved more than 2,000 students, PhD candidates and researchers in activities focused on entrepreneurial culture; and Polimi4NonProfit, connecting more than 400 non-profit organizations in the third sector.

The ceremony featured addresses by Giuseppe Sala, Mayor of Milan; Attilio Fontana, President of the Lombardy Region; Licia Ronzulli, Vice President of the Senate of the Republic; and Michele Gaetano Giussani, President of the Student Council of Politecnico di Milano. The morning programme also included a lectio magistralis by Professor Alberto Mantovani, President of the Humanitas Foundation for Research, entitled "Immunity and Inflammation, from Cancer to Global Health".

"Because the future is not merely what awaits us. It is what we choose to make possible," the Rector concluded, officially declaring the 164th academic year of Politecnico di Milano open.

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