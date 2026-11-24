Xinhua Silk Road: Shanxi's Pingshun County accelerates upgrading of Lu Dangshen industry

BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pingshun County in Changzhi City in north China's Shanxi Province is stepping up efforts to upgrade its Lu Dangshen industry through germplasm cultivation, standardized planting, deep processing and brand building, turning resource advantages into industrial growth.

As the origin of Lu Dangshen, also known as Lu codonopsis, a traditional Chinese medicine, Pingshun's southeastern mountainous areas, at elevations of 800 to 1,500 meters, feature large temperature variations between day and night and fertile, loose soil, nurturing the herb's distinctive appearance known as "tiger head, phoenix tail and a chrysanthemum-shaped core." Lu Dangshen contains 18 amino acids and seven essential trace elements, with its extract content exceeding 60 percent, above the national standard.

Technology is driving the development of the entire industrial chain in Pingshun. In recent years, the county has worked with research institutions, including the China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences, on germplasm conservation, improved variety cultivation and standardized planting, while upgrading processing technologies and boosting production.

The county now has 40 medicinal herb processing enterprises producing more than 40 varieties, including Lu Dangshen slices, concentrated granules and oral liquids. New products such as Lu Dangshen-made tea, liquor, and snacks are also emerging. A quality traceability platform assigns each piece of Lu Dangshen root a digital ID, enabling tracking from field to table.

To further explore market potential, Pingshun is building an online-offline marketing network, using unified branding, promotional campaigns and e-commerce to bring Lu Dangshen beyond the mountains to broader markets.

The county has registered the geographical indication trademark "Pingshun Lu Dangshen" and organized Lu Dangshen cultural festivals to showcase the herb's quality and cultural heritage.

Beyond Lu Dangshen, Pingshun is home to hundreds of medicinal plants. The county is also developing platforms for trading, testing, information sharing and research to build a regional hub for medicinal herbs. Its medicinal herb industry generated 2.037 billion yuan (about 306 million U.S. dollars) in output value in 2025.

Under Changzhi's 2025-2027 action plan for the Lu Dangshen industry, by 2027, the city aims to expand Lu Dangshen cultivation to more than 100,000 mu (about 6,700 hectares), achieve output of over 11,000 tonnes, generate agricultural output value of more than 1.1 billion yuan (about 165 million U.S. dollars) and processing output value exceeding 2 billion yuan (about 300 million U.S. dollars).

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/353153.html

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