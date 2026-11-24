HERVolution Preclinical Data Demonstrate Immunotherapy Targeting an Endogenous Retrovirus Improves Insulin Sensitivity and Glucose Control -- and Point to Healthspan Benefits

Peer-reviewed study in Molecular Metabolism reports improved oral glucose tolerance achieved with approximately 30% lower fasting insulin - an insulin-sensitizing profile - together with fewer p16+ senescent cells in pancreatic islets, lower inflammation (LCN2), less visceral fat and reduced weight gain in a mouse model of type 2 diabetes, and shows stress-induced HERV-K activation in human islets

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HERVolution Therapeutics ApS, a biotechnology company pioneering human endogenous retrovirus (HERV)-targeting immunotherapies for oncology, metabolic diseases, cellular senescence and longevity, today announced the publication of preclinical data extending its platform into metabolic disease in the peer-reviewed journal Molecular Metabolism, with findings that point to an immune-based insulin-sensitizing mechanism of action. The article, titled "Immunotherapy targeting an endogenous retrovirus decreases islet senescence markers and preserves glucose control in a mouse model of type 2 diabetes," is available open access at https://doi.org/10.1016/j.molmet.2026.102466.

The study was led by the Department of Biomedical Sciences at the University of Copenhagen in collaboration with HERVolution Therapeutics, Steno Diabetes Center Copenhagen and Rigshospitalet. It provides the metabolic disease counterpart to the oncology datasets the Company published in the Journal of Translational Medicine and the International Journal of Molecular Sciences in October and November 2026.

Targeting the retrovirus-senescence axis in metabolic disease

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) develops when tissues lose their responsiveness to insulin and the pancreas can no longer compensate, and is characterized by the accumulation of senescent cells in the pancreas, liver and adipose tissue. Senescent cells can reactivate endogenous retroviruses (ERVs), and ERV expression can in turn drive senescence - a self-reinforcing loop proposed as a contributor to age-related and metabolic decline. Because ERV proteins are expressed by these stressed cells, they offer a potential immunological handle for removing them. Clearing them is, in turn, a potential route to restoring insulin sensitivity.

To test that hypothesis, the researchers developed an active immunotherapy against IAPE, the most intact mouse endogenous retrovirus from the b-retroviral superfamily that human ERV-K belongs to. Using the same heterologous adenoviral prime-boost format and engineered envelope design that underpins the Company's clinical candidate. The construct was evaluated in a mouse model of accelerated T2D combining a high-fat diet with dexamethasone and streptozotocin to exacerbate islet stress beyond what is seen with high-fat diet alone and to better mimic T2D in humans. The study evaluated the murine surrogate, not HTX-IPT001 itself.

Preclinical findings

Immunized mice mounted both antibody and T cell responses against the IAPE envelope and Gag proteins. Compared with untreated model animals, they showed reduced weight gain, improved oral glucose tolerance achieved with approximately 30% lower fasting insulin, and lower circulating levels of the inflammation marker LCN2. The reduction in weight gain correlated with the strength of the IAPE-specific T cell response.

Improved glucose handling at lower insulin levels is consistent with improved insulin sensitivity: the immunized animals controlled glucose better with less circulating insulin, not more. That places the approach on the other side of the glucose-control equation from GLP-1-based medicines, which act primarily by stimulating insulin secretion and suppressing appetite, and points to a mechanism that could complement rather than compete with that class.

In tissue analysis, immunized animals showed reduced abundance of the senescence markers p16INK4a and p21Cip1/waf1 in pancreatic islet cells, fewer islet-infiltrating macrophages, reduced hepatocyte vacuolization, reduced visceral fat and smaller subcutaneous adipocytes.

Separately, the authors analyzed RNA sequencing data from primary human islets and a human ß-cell line exposed to inflammatory cytokines and observed marked upregulation of several HERV-K loci known to encode full-length Gag and Env proteins - evidence that the stress-responsive retroviral activation seen in mice also occurs in human pancreatic tissue.

Beyond glucose control: a healthspan signal

Three readouts in this study are the ones the aging field uses to judge whether an intervention acts on the biology of aging itself, and all three moved in the right direction: fewer p16+ senescent cells in pancreatic islets, lower circulating LCN2 - an inflammatory marker elevated in obesity, insulin resistance and age-related inflammation - and less visceral fat, the depot most closely tied to insulin resistance and age-related disease.

Senescence and the inflammation it drives are a shared root of metabolic disease and aging. HERVolution is developing HTX-IPT001 against that shared biology, with metabolic disease as the first non-oncology indication and healthspan as the longer-term opportunity.

"This is the first evidence that an endogenous retrovirus can be targeted immunologically to change the course of metabolic disease in a living animal. What makes it compelling is not any single readout but the coherence across them: the immune response we induced tracks with the metabolic benefit, and the senescence markers move in the direction the hypothesis predicts. We are equally clear about what the study cannot yet tell us, and the next experiments are designed to answer exactly that." - Peter Johannes Holst, MD, PhD, Associate Professor at the University of Copenhagen and Chief Scientific Officer and Founder, HERVolution Therapeutics, -senior author of the study

"GLP-1 medicines work by increasing insulin secretion and suppressing appetite; we are working on the opposite side of that equation - restoring the body's sensitivity to insulin by targeting the stressed, senescent cells that erode it. That is complementary to the GLP-1 class, not competing with it. And because the same senescent cells accumulate with age, the healthspan readouts in this study - fewer senescent cells, less inflammation, less visceral fat - matter to us as much as the glucose data." - J. Robert Coleman, PhD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer, HERVolution Therapeutics

The work was supported by a Distinguished Innovator grant from the Novo Nordisk Foundation (grant no. NNF23OC0087224) to Professor Holst. HERVolution Therapeutics provided the immunotherapeutic reagents and funded the immunological analyses.

About HTX-IPT001 and the planned first-in-human study

HTX-IPT001 is an adenovirus-based advanced therapy medicinal product (ATMP) encoding an engineered HERV-K antigen. HERVolution is preparing a first-in-human study of HTX-IPT001 in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) as well as in metabolic disease, where it is being developed as an immune-based insulin sensitizer, with both planned to begin in 2027. The studies have not yet begun and remain subject to regulatory and ethics approval. HTX-IPT001 is an investigational candidate and is not approved for use in any indication.

About HERVolution Therapeutics

HERVolution Therapeutics is a biotechnology company pioneering human endogenous retrovirus (HERV)-targeting immunotherapies for oncology, metabolic diseases, and aging. HERVs are ancient viral sequences embedded in the human genome that become reactivated in cancer and other diseases of aging. By directing the immune system against HERV-derived antigens, HERVolution aims to deliver a new class of senolytic therapies across multiple indications where HERV reactivation and cellular senescence contribute to disease biology. The Company's lead program, HTX-IPT001, is advancing toward first-in-human studies in oncology and metabolic disease. For more information, please visit hervolutiontx.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the planned initiation, design, timing and conduct of HERVolution's first-in-human study of HTX-IPT001, the interpretation of the preclinical findings as reflecting an insulin-sensitizing mechanism, and the potential of HERV-targeted immunotherapy in oncology, metabolic disease and aging, including as a complement to existing therapies. Such statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the outcome of regulatory and ethics review, manufacturing and supply, clinical trial enrollment, and the risk that preclinical findings do not translate to humans. Preclinical results are not predictive of results in clinical studies. HERVolution undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Contact

Anastasiia Bazhan

communications@hervolutiontx.com

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