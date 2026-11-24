Bangladeshi conglomerate Baraka Group and international infrastructure investment firm Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) have agreed to jointly set up a 45 MW solar power plant in Fatikchhari subdistrict, in Bangladesh's Chittagong district. The plant will be built at a cost of around $45 million, mainly with foreign investment. The project is expected to come online within two years, the company said in Dhaka on Nov. 19. It has signed a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Bangladesh Power Development Board. Baraka Power already supplies 265 MW of electricity to the ...

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