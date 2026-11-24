KuCoin Earns A Rating in CoinDesk's Exchange Benchmark

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin earned an A rating and an overall score of 76 in the latest CoinDesk Exchange Benchmark, placing 12th among the centralized spot exchanges assessed. The A rating marks an advance from the BB rating KuCoin received in the previous edition.

Launched in 2019, the CoinDesk Exchange Benchmark combines quantitative data and qualitative research to assess how exchanges operate and manage risk. Its spot rankings cover eight areas, including customer verification and transaction risk, legal and regulatory practices, security, data provision, team and exchange operations, negative events, market quality, and transparency. CoinDesk Indices also uses the rating as one of its criteria when selecting exchange data sources for certain digital asset reference rates.

In 2026, KuCoin's Wallet Management Services achieved Level 3 Full System Certification under the CryptoCurrency Security Standard (CCSS) v8.1, advancing from Level 2. The certification builds on KuCoin's existing SOC 2 Type II assessment and ISO certifications covering information security management (ISO/IEC 27001:2022), business continuity (ISO 22301:2019), and AI management (ISO/IEC 42001:2023).

With regulatory practices, customer verification, and security all contributing to the overall assessment, the move to an A rating provides an external indication of KuCoin's progress in strengthening compliance and security. The higher rating reflects KuCoin's performance across a framework that evaluates these areas alongside market quality and transparency.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust and security, serving over 45 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform builds trust into every layer of the user experience, combining advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,000+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building a secure, transparent, compliant, and user-centric ecosystem for the future of finance, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, ISO/IEC 27701:2019, ISO 22301:2019 and ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certifications. In recent years, KuCoin has continued to strengthen its global compliance foundation, marked by key milestones including AUSTRAC registration in Australia, a MiCA license in Europe, and regulatory progress in other markets.

Learn more at www.kucoin.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kucoin-earns-a-rating-in-coindesks-exchange-benchmark-302949350.html