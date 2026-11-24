LG Electronics Elevates Home Cinema in Saudi Arabia with AI-Powered LG Sound Suite

The World's First Soundbar System Powered by Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

News Summary:

The LG Sound Suite makes its official debut across Saudi Arabia delivering next-generation home theater audio tailored specifically for Saudi living spaces and majlis setups.

Powered by the flagship H7 soundbar, it is the world's first soundbar with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, offering up to 50 wireless modular setup configurations.

Driven by LG's a11 AI Processor Gen 3, it features UWB Sound Follow technology to shift the acoustic sweet spot directly to your seat, along with premium Peerless speaker drivers.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) announced the official arrival of the LG Sound Suite in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. First showcased on the global stage at CES 2026, LG Sound Suite brings a revolutionary approach to home theater systems to the Saudi market, combining modular design, AI processing, and the ground-breaking Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology.

As the popularity of cinematic home entertainment grows across Saudi Arabia, the LG Sound Suite delivers immersive spatial audio for movies, sports, and gaming. At its core is the flagship H7 soundbar, the world's first equipped with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, delivering intelligent 3D sound that adapts to any room without messy wires or complex setups.

Unmatched Modular Flexibility: Up to 50 Configurations

LG Sound Suite is designed to seamlessly integrate into any Saudi home, whether fitting into a cozy majlis or creating an expansive multi-channel home cinema. Through its modular architecture, users can pair wireless components, including the M7 and M5 surround speakers alongside the W7 subwoofer, with or without the H7 soundbar, enabling up to 50 distinct layout configurations. Users can start with a simple setup or expand to a full 13.1.7-channel system. The H7 soundbar works via HDMI with any TV brand, while LG will also add built-in Dolby Atmos FlexConnect support to select LG TVs through software updates.

Tailored Innovations for Intelligent Listening

To complement Dolby's acoustic advancements, LG adds its own suite of proprietary AI innovations to ensure every seat in the room is the optimal seat. Utilizing Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology, LG Sound Follow dynamically shifts the audio "sweet spot" based on where you are sitting, while Room Calibration Pro tunes the audio to match your room's layout. Powered by LG's flagship a11 AI Processor Gen 3, the system accurately separates voices, music, and effects with pinpoint accuracy. Additionally, every hardware component features premium driver units crafted by Peerless, a globally renowned name in audiophile engineering for over a century.

"The Saudi market is experiencing an unprecedented evolution in home entertainment, driven by tech-savvy consumers who seek uncompromising audio and visual quality." said Mr. Jungho (Sunny) Kim, Managing Director at LG Electronics Saudi Arabia. "Bringing the LG Sound Suite to Saudi Arabia allows us to deliver a premium, cinematic audio experience tailored to Saudi homes. This innovation gives our customers in the Kingdom the freedom to enjoy exceptional sound with unmatched simplicity and flexibility."

Discover the full technical specifications of the LG Sound Suite lineup, including the flagship H7 soundbar, W7 subwoofer, and M7 and M5 wireless surround speakers, by visiting lg.com/sa.

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, the newest Micro RGB TVs and Mini-LED QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions) that are designed to maximize customers' work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit www.LG.com/global/newsroom/.

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