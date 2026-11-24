OODA AI AB (publ) ("OODA AI" or the "Company") held an extraordinary general meeting in Stockholm on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, at which the following principal resolution was adopted.

Approval of the board's decision to apply for delisting

The meeting resolved, by the required majority and in accordance with the board's proposal, to approve the board's decision of 4 November 2026 to apply to Nasdaq Stockholm for delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The Company intends to submit the delisting application no earlier than 4 February 2027, three months after the announcement of the delisting plans. Delisting is subject to Nasdaq Stockholm approving the application. The last day of trading is expected to be in February 2027. Nasdaq Stockholm will consider the application and, if it is approved, determine the last day of trading.

For detailed information about the resolution, including the background and the board's rationale and considerations, please refer to the press release on the board's decision to apply for delisting and the notice of the general meeting published by press release on 4 November 2026, both of which are available on the Company's website, www.ooda.ai.

For further information, please contact:

Arli Charles Mujkic, CEO, OODA AI AB (publ)

Email: charlie@ooda.ai

Telephone: +49 176 626 999 64



Måns Pontén Söderlind, Deputy CEO, OODA AI AB (publ)

Email: mans@ooda.ai

About OODA AI AB (publ)

OODA AI is a group of companies focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and software as a service (SaaS). The group provides AI services in the form of decentralised and distributed AI computing, AI tools, and AI consulting, training and implementation. The group operates in a global market. Its headquarters are located in Stockholm (Sweden) and Munich (Germany).

For more information, see www.ooda.ai

The Company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | 08-684 211 00 | info@eminova.se