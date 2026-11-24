BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited ("Kingsoft Cloud" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KC and HKEX: 3896), a leading cloud service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Mr. Tao Zou, Chief Executive Officer of Kingsoft Cloud, commented: "I am excited to report one of the strongest quarterly results, with total revenue up 40% year-over-year, the fastest growth in the past 5 years, and adjusted operating profit margin of 4.4% [1] , a record high in the Company's history. The performance reflects a strategic conviction we formed years ago - that AI would be applied across a wide range of industries. Since then, we have kept refining our solutions, investing capital prudently, strengthening our supply chain, and optimizing our day-to-day operations. At a time of rapid changes and significant opportunities, we will build on these strengths and focus on promising areas including intelligent computing, agentic AI and inference platforms, and FDE solutions, to improve monetization and support sustainable growth."

Ms. Yi Li, Chief Financial Officer of Kingsoft Cloud, added, "We delivered another solid quarter, with total revenue reaching RMB3.5 billion, representing an accelerated year-over-year growth of 40.4%. Gross billings of our AI cloud business reached RMB1.7 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 115%, accounting for 61% of our public cloud revenue, compared with 45% a year ago. We further expanded our margins quarter-over-quarter, with an adjusted gross margin of 15.7% [2] and an adjusted operating profit margin of 4.4%. We remained disciplined in capital deployment - the RMB6.2 billion quarterly cash capital expenditure was nearly 100% covered by our operating cash flows, same as in the previous quarter."

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Total revenues reached RMB3,478.1 million (US$518.8 [3] million), increased by 40.4% year-over-year from RMB2,478.0 million in the same quarter of 2025, and increased by 13.2% quarter-over-quarter from RMB3,072.0 million in the second quarter of 2026. The increase was mainly due to fast growth in our AI cloud services, supported by continued upgrades to our AI cloud infrastructure and product offerings.

Revenues from public cloud services were RMB2,756.7 million (US$411.2 million), increased by 57.3% year-over-year from RMB1,752.3 million in the same quarter of 2025 and increased by 16.9% quarter-over-quarter from RMB2,357.6 million last quarter. Within public cloud services, our AI cloud gross billings reached RMB1,683 million, while our non-AI public cloud services also recorded decent growth.

Revenues from enterprise cloud services were RMB721.4 million (US$107.6 million), representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.6% from RMB725.7 million in the same quarter of 2025 and a quarter-over-quarter increase of 1.0% from RMB714.3 million last quarter.

[1] Our operating profit margin was 1.4%. [2] Our gross margin was 15.5%. [3] This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader.

Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB6.7045 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2026 as

certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Cost of revenues was RMB2,937.8 million (US$438.2 million), representing an increase of 40.1% from RMB2,097.1 million in the same quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily driven by growth in AI cloud related costs. IDC costs increased by 36.7% year-over-year from RMB775.7 million to RMB1,060.1 million (US$158.1 million) this quarter, mainly due to higher rack services and short-term equipment rental costs to support our AI cloud businesses. Depreciation and amortization costs increased from RMB649.7 million in the same quarter of 2025 to RMB1,230.1 million (US$183.5 million) this quarter. The increase was mainly due to the depreciation of newly acquired and leased servers and network equipment. Solution development and services costs decreased by 6.5% year-over-year from RMB595.9 million in the same quarter of 2025 to RMB557.3 million (US$83.1 million) this quarter, mainly due to enterprise solution personnel reduction. Fulfillment costs and other costs were RMB33.2 million (US$5.0 million) and RMB57.1 million (US$8.5 million) this quarter.

Gross profit was RMB540.3 million (US$80.6 million), representing an increase of 41.8% from RMB380.9 million in the same quarter of 2025. The increase was mainly due to the expansion of our revenue scale. Gross margin was 15.5% in this quarter, compared with 15.4% in the same quarter of 2025 and 15.2% in the previous quarter. The quarter-over-quarter gross margin improvement mainly reflected our efforts in active repricing of our existing AI cloud contracts. Non-GAAP gross profit [ 4] was RMB545.7 million (US$81.4 million), compared with RMB392.6 million in the same period in 2025. Non-GAAP gross margin [ 4] was 15.7%, compared with 15.8% in the same period in 2025.

Total operating expenses were RMB492.3 million (US$73.4 million), decreased by 6.4% from RMB526.2 million in the same quarter of 2025 and increased by 11.1% from RMB443.2 million last quarter. Among which:

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB127.1 million (US$19.0 million), decreased by 16.5% from RMB152.2 million in the same quarter in 2025 and increased by 12.4% from RMB113.1 million last quarter. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to the decrease of personnel costs and share-based compensation.

General and administrative expenses were RMB179.4 million (US$26.7 million), increased by 2.9% from RMB174.4 million in the same quarter in 2025 and increased by 28.0% from RMB140.2 million last quarter. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to higher credit loss provisions and personnel costs, offset by lower share-based compensation.

Research and development expenses were RMB185.8 million (US$27.7 million), decreased by 6.9% from RMB199.6 million in the same quarter in 2025 and decreased by 2.1% from RMB189.9 million last quarter. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to the decrease of personnel costs and share-based compensation.

Operating profit was RMB47.9 million (US$7.2 million), compared with operating loss of RMB145.3 million in the same quarter in 2025 and operating profit of RMB23.0 million last quarter. The improvement was mainly supported by strong top-line growth, stable gross margin, and enhanced operational leverage. Non-GAAP operating profit [ 5] was RMB152.9 million (US$22.8 million), compared with operating profit of RMB15.4 million in the same quarter last year and operating profit of RMB124.0 million last quarter.

[4] Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as gross profit excluding share-based compensation expenses allocated in the cost of revenues and we define Non-GAAP gross

margin as Non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenues. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release. [5] Non-GAAP operating profit (loss) is defined as operating (loss) profit excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets and

we define Non-GAAP operating profit (loss) margin as Non-GAAP operating profit (loss) as a percentage of revenues. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures"

set forth at the end of this press release.

Net loss was RMB118.1 million (US$17.6 million), compared with RMB7.8 million in the same quarter of 2025 and RMB93.0 million last quarter. The year-over-year change in the bottom line was mainly due to higher interest expenses during this quarter, and one-off subsidies recorded in the third quarter last year. Non-GAAP net loss [ 6] was RMB64.6 million (US$9.6 million), compared with non-GAAP net profit of RMB28.7 million in the same quarter of 2025 and non-GAAP net loss of RMB59.8 million last quarter.

Non-GAAP EBITDA [7] was RMB1,378.2 million (US$205.6 million), compared with RMB826.6 million in the same quarter of 2025 and RMB1,100.5 million last quarter. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin was 39.6%, compared with 33.4% in the same quarter of 2025 and 35.8% last quarter.

Basic and diluted net loss per share was RMB0.02 (US$0.00), compared with RMB0.00 in the same quarter of 2025 and RMB0.02 last quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents were RMB6,202.9 million (US$925.2 million) as of September 30, 2026, compared with RMB6,018.0 million as of December 31, 2025. The increase was primarily reflecting better operating cash inflow and increased financing balance, partially offset by capital deployment into AI cloud infrastructure.

Outstanding ordinary shares were 4,525,585,257 as of September 30, 2026, equivalent to about 301,705,684 ADSs.

Conference Call Information

Kingsoft Cloud's management will host an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at 7:30 am, U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to https://register-conf.media-server. com/register/BIa0a851028eba4b6eb631063e30a5a8ca .

Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers, direct event passcode, and a unique access PIN.

To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after preregistering, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.ksyun.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). In evaluating our business, we consider and use certain non-GAAP measures, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating profit (loss), Non-GAAP operating profit (loss) margin, Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP EBITDA margin, Non-GAAP net profit (loss) and Non-GAAP net profit (loss) margin, as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define Non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding share-based compensation expenses allocated in the cost of revenues, and we define Non-GAAP gross margin as Non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenues. We define Non-GAAP operating profit (loss) as operating (loss) profit excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets and we define Non-GAAP operating profit (loss) margin as Non-GAAP operating profit (loss) as a percentage of revenues. We define Non-GAAP net profit (loss) as net loss excluding share-based compensation expenses and foreign exchange (gain) loss, and we define Non-GAAP net profit (loss) margin as Non-GAAP net profit (loss) as a percentage of revenues. We define Non-GAAP EBITDA as Non-GAAP net profit (loss) excluding interest income, interest expense, income tax (benefit) expense and depreciation and amortization, and we define Non-GAAP EBITDA margin as Non-GAAP EBITDA as a percentage of revenues. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. We also believe that the use of these non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of our operating performance.

[6] Non-GAAP net profit (loss) is defined as net loss excluding share-based compensation expenses and foreign exchange (gain) loss, and we define Non-GAAP net profit

(loss) margin as Non-GAAP net profit (loss) as a percentage of revenues. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release. [7] Non-GAAP EBITDA is defined as Non-GAAP net profit (loss) excluding interest income, interest expense, income tax (benefit) expense and depreciation and amortization,

and we define Non-GAAP EBITDA margin as Non-GAAP EBITDA as a percentage of revenues. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

We compensate for these limitations by reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchange Rate Information

This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB6.7045 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2026 as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook, and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Kingsoft Cloud's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Kingsoft Cloud may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Kingsoft Cloud's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Kingsoft Cloud's goals and strategies; Kingsoft Cloud's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; relevant government policies and regulations relating to Kingsoft Cloud's business and industry; the expected growth of the cloud service market in China; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain customers, especially Premium Customers; Kingsoft Cloud's ability to monetize the customer base; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China; and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; China's political or social conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Kingsoft Cloud's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Kingsoft Cloud does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC and HKEX: 3896) is a leading cloud service provider in China. With extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud-native products based on vigorous cloud technology research and development capabilities, well-architected industry-specific solutions and end-to-end fulfillment and deployment, Kingsoft Cloud offers comprehensive, reliable and trusted cloud service to customers in strategically selected verticals.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.ksyun.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Investor Relations

Tel: +86 (10) 6292-7777 Ext. 6300

Email: [email protected]

KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands)

Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2026 Sep 30,

2026

RMB RMB US$ ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 6,018,043 6,202,926 925,188 Restricted cash 99,194 22,492 3,355 Accounts receivable, net 1,740,472 2,256,801 336,610 Prepayments and other assets 2,592,314 4,379,482 653,214 Amounts due from related parties 573,396 539,336 80,444 Total current assets 11,023,419 13,401,037 1,998,811 Non-current assets:





Property and equipment, net 10,094,870 20,700,797 3,087,597 Intangible assets, net 532,769 403,300 60,154 Goodwill 4,605,724 4,605,724 686,960 Prepayments and other assets 139,836 522,527 77,937 Equity investments 234,166 315,542 47,064 Operating lease right-of-use assets 98,405 498,197 74,308 Total non-current assets 15,705,770 27,046,087 4,034,020 Total assets 26,729,189 40,447,124 6,032,831







LIABILITIES, NON-CONTROLLING

INTERESTS AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable 2,014,453 2,550,032 380,346 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,222,429 6,844,433 1,020,872 Short-term borrowings 3,348,279 3,663,468 546,419 Income tax payable 73,310 71,907 10,725 Amounts due to related parties 721,932 1,551,713 231,444 Current operating lease liabilities 40,941 259,071 38,641 Total current liabilities 9,421,344 14,940,624 2,228,447 Non-current liabilities:





Long-term borrowings 3,023,538 5,127,303 764,755 Amounts due to related parties 2,212,325 3,861,181 575,909 Deferred tax liabilities 61,914 56,286 8,395 Other liabilities 2,645,895 7,436,330 1,109,155 Non-current operating lease liabilities 51,139 239,532 35,727 Total non-current liabilities 7,994,811 16,720,632 2,493,941 Total liabilities 17,416,155 31,661,256 4,722,388 Shareholders' equity:





Ordinary shares 30,888 31,010 4,625 Treasury shares (31,068) - - Additional paid-in capital 24,073,006 24,227,284 3,613,586 Statutory reserves funds 51,661 51,661 7,705 Accumulated deficit (15,247,868) (15,793,730) (2,355,691) Accumulated other comprehensive income 440,407 282,602 42,151 Total Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited

shareholders' equity 9,317,026 8,798,827 1,312,376 Non-controlling interests (3,992) (12,959) (1,933) Total equity 9,313,034 8,785,868 1,310,443 Total liabilities, non-controlling interests and

shareholders' equity 26,729,189 40,447,124 6,032,831

KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED





UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS





(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)







Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

Sep 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2026 Jun 30,

2026 Sep 30,

2026 Sep 30,

2026 Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2026 Sep 30,

2026

RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues:















Public cloud services 1,752,326 1,996,301 2,357,617 2,756,689 411,170 4,731,114 7,110,607 1,060,572 Enterprise cloud services 725,702 707,431 714,349 721,423 107,603 2,066,118 2,143,203 319,666 Total revenues 2,478,028 2,703,732 3,071,966 3,478,112 518,773 6,797,232 9,253,810 1,380,238 Cost of revenues (2,097,133) (2,357,984) (2,605,757) (2,937,834) (438,188) (5,759,174) (7,901,575) (1,178,548) Gross profit 380,895 345,748 466,209 540,278 80,585 1,038,058 1,352,235 201,690 Operating expenses:















Selling and marketing expenses (152,158) (123,776) (113,130) (127,107) (18,958) (428,492) (364,013) (54,294) General and administrative expenses (174,368) (194,765) (140,169) (179,391) (26,757) (695,930) (514,325) (76,713) Research and development expenses (199,644) (193,315) (189,911) (185,839) (27,719) (620,099) (569,065) (84,878) Total operating expenses (526,170) (511,856) (443,210) (492,337) (73,434) (1,744,521) (1,447,403) (215,885) Operating (loss) profit (145,275) (166,108) 22,999 47,941 7,151 (706,463) (95,168) (14,195) Interest income 25,354 32,030 25,920 36,303 5,415 41,820 94,253 14,058 Interest expense (137,067) (153,595) (166,766) (205,071) (30,587) (344,633) (525,432) (78,370) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 80,357 (44,006) 24,106 8,402 1,253 49,882 (11,498) (1,715) Other (loss) gain, net (8,026) (6,588) 17,521 1,974 294 (3,162) 12,907 1,925 Other income (expense), net 174,460 (372) (250) (3,415) (509) 190,970 (4,037) (602) Loss before income taxes (10,197) (338,639) (76,470) (113,866) (16,983) (771,586) (528,975) (78,899) Income tax benefit (expense) 2,350 (5,081) (16,507) (4,266) (636) (9,234) (25,854) (3,856) Net loss (7,847) (343,720) (92,977) (118,132) (17,619) (780,820) (554,829) (82,755) Less: net (loss) income attributable to non-

controlling interests (3,227) 100 101 (9,168) (1,367) (4,809) (8,967) (1,337) Net loss attributable to Kingsoft Cloud

Holdings Limited (4,620) (343,820) (93,078) (108,964) (16,252) (776,011) (545,862) (81,418) Net loss per share:















Basic and diluted (0.00) (0.08) (0.02) (0.02) (0.00) (0.20) (0.12) (0.02) Shares used in the net loss per share

computation:















Basic and diluted 4,137,454,159 4,555,310,453 4,562,509,396 4,567,637,143 4,567,637,143 3,959,721,321 4,561,864,150 4,561,864,150 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax of

nil:















Foreign currency translation adjustments (106,203) (34,472) (69,134) (54,199) (8,084) (55,285) (157,805) (23,537) Comprehensive loss (114,050) (378,192) (162,111) (172,331) (25,703) (836,105) (712,634) (106,292) Less: Comprehensive (loss) income

attributable to non-controlling interests (3,238) 100 101 (9,168) (1,367) (4,832) (8,967) (1,337) Comprehensive loss attributable to

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (110,812) (378,292) (162,212) (163,163) (24,336) (831,273) (703,667) (104,955)

KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS





(All amounts in thousands, except for percentage)







Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

Sep 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2026 Jun 30,

2026 Sep 30,

2026 Sep 30,

2026 Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2026 Sep 30,

2026

RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Gross profit 380,895 345,748 466,209 540,278 80,585 1,038,058 1,352,235 201,690 Adjustments:















- Share-based compensation expenses (allocated in cost of revenues) 11,672 5,658 5,503 5,442 812 32,749 16,603 2,476 Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP Financial Measure) 392,567 351,406 471,712 545,720 81,397 1,070,807 1,368,838 204,166

KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS



(All amounts in thousands, except for percentage)





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

Sep 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2026 Jun 30,

2026 Sep 30,

2026 Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2026 Gross margin 15.4 % 12.8 % 15.2 % 15.5 % 15.3 % 14.6 % Adjusted gross margin (Non-GAAP Financial Measure) 15.8 % 13.0 % 15.4 % 15.7 % 15.8 % 14.8 %

KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS





(All amounts in thousands, except for percentage)







Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

Sep 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2026 Jun 30,

2026 Sep 30,

2026 Sep 30,

2026 Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2026 Sep 30,

2026

RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net Loss (7,847) (343,720) (92,977) (118,132) (17,619) (780,820) (554,829) (82,755) Adjustments:















- Share-based compensation expenses 116,937 62,571 57,260 61,976 9,244 368,404 181,807 27,117 - Foreign exchange (gain) loss (80,357) 44,006 (24,106) (8,402) (1,253) (49,882) 11,498 1,715 Adjusted net profit (loss) (Non-GAAP Financial Measure) 28,733 (237,143) (59,823) (64,558) (9,628) (462,298) (361,524) (53,923) Adjustments:















- Interest income (25,354) (32,030) (25,920) (36,303) (5,415) (41,820) (94,253) (14,058) - Interest expense 137,067 153,595 166,766 205,071 30,587 344,633 525,432 78,370 - Income tax (benefit) expense (2,350) 5,081 16,507 4,266 636 9,234 25,854 3,856 - Depreciation and amortization 688,501 858,003 1,002,924 1,269,702 189,381 1,701,423 3,130,629 466,944 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP Financial Measure) 826,597 747,506 1,100,454 1,378,178 205,561 1,551,172 3,226,138 481,189 - Gain on disposal of property and equipment (21,763) - (35,024) (29,099) (4,340) (29,581) (64,123) (9,564) Excluding gain on disposal of property and equipment,

normalized Adjusted EBITDA 804,834 747,506 1,065,430 1,349,079 201,221 1,521,591 3,162,015 471,625

KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED







RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS







(All amounts in thousands, except for percentage)









Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

Sep 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2026 Jun 30,

2026 Sep 30,

2026 Sep 30,

2026 Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2026 Sep 30,

2026

RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Operating (loss) profit (145,275) (166,108) 22,999 47,941 7,151 (706,463) (95,168) (14,195) Adjustments:















- Share-based compensation expenses 116,937 62,571 57,260 61,976 9,244 368,404 181,807 27,117 - Amortization of intangible assets 43,702 43,720 43,702 42,961 6,408 131,234 130,383 19,447 Adjusted operating profit (loss) (Non-GAAP Financial Measure) 15,364 (59,817) 123,961 152,878 22,803 (206,825) 217,022 32,369 - Gain on disposal of property and equipment (21,763) - (35,024) (29,099) (4,340) (29,581) (64,123) (9,564) Excluding gain on disposal of property and equipment, normalized Adjusted

operating (loss) profit (6,399) (59,817) 88,937 123,779 18,463 (236,406) 152,899 22,805

KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS



(All amounts in thousands, except for percentage)





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

Sep 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2026 Jun 30,

2026 Sep 30,

2026 Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2026 Net loss margin -0.3 % -12.7 % -3.0 % -3.4 % -11.5 % -6.0 % Adjusted net profit (loss) margin (Non-GAAP Financial Measure) 1.2 % -8.8 % -1.9 % -1.9 % -6.8 % -3.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP Financial Measure) 33.4 % 27.6 % 35.8 % 39.6 % 22.8 % 34.9 % Normalized Adjusted EBITDA margin 32.5 % 27.6 % 34.7 % 38.8 % 22.4 % 34.2 % Adjusted operating profit (loss) margin (Non-GAAP Financial Measure) 0.6 % -2.2 % 4.0 % 4.4 % -3.0 % 2.3 % Normalized Adjusted operating (loss) profit margin -0.3 % -2.2 % 2.9 % 3.6 % -3.5 % 1.7 %

KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (All amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Sep 30,

2025 Sep 30,

2026 Sep 30,

2026

RMB RMB US$ Net cash generated from operating activities 1,716,658 6,194,677 923,958 Net cash used in investing activities (2,723,833) (6,197,437) (924,370) Net cash (used in) generated from financing activities (433,810) 1,543,270 230,184 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (25,890) (44,385) (6,620) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,466,875) 1,496,125 223,152 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 5,517,128 4,729,293 705,391 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 4,050,253 6,225,418 928,543

SOURCE Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited