Cyprus is planning to deploy more than 300 MW of battery storage capacity across its electricity system as it seeks to reduce ongoing curtailment of solar power. Speaking at the 14th Cyprus Energy Symposium, the country's Energy, Commerce and Industry Minister Michael Damianos identified energy storage, electricity interconnection and market reforms as the three main pillars of the government's strategy to address growing pressure on its electricity system. Damianos told attendees of the symposium that Cyprus has more than 1,040 MW of installed solar capacity, compared with average electricity ...

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