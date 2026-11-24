Bureau of Land Management finds drilling and bulk-sampling notice complete for the claim package near Glendale, Nevada

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / NoHo, Inc. (OTCID:DRNK) ("NoHo" or the "Company") today announced that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has acknowledged a Notice of Exploration for drilling and bulk sampling on the Goldstake Mine claim package in Clark County, Nevada. NoHo holds four unpatented placer gold claims in the package.

In a letter dated November 19, 2026, the BLM Las Vegas Field Office found the Notice complete under federal mining regulations (43 CFR 3809.301). The Notice, serialized as NVNV106872516, was filed by Anything Media, Inc., which holds claims in the package. It covers exploration drilling and bulk sampling near Glendale, Nevada, in Section 36, Township 14 South, Range 66 East, and Section 31, Township 14 South, Range 67 East. NoHo's claims lie in Section 31. Because the package will be explored and mined as one operation, the work under the Notice advances the entire package, including NoHo's claims.

The planned work will disturb approximately 1.17 acres. The drilling and sampling locations were revised on November 19, 2026, to avoid an existing Recreation and Public Purposes lease area and a Nevada Department of Transportation mineral pit.

The Notice remains active through November 19, 2028. The operator will follow the BLM's desert tortoise protection measures and will reclaim and revegetate the disturbed areas when the work is complete.

The 49-claim Goldstake Mine package is intended to be explored and mined as a single operation. Results from the drilling and bulk sampling are expected to inform the technical report summary being prepared for the package under Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K.

Corporate update. NoHo has identified a law firm to handle a change of the Company's name and ticker symbol, and an independent auditor to audit its last two fiscal years. Once the audits are complete, the Company intends to file a registration statement on Form 10 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

"The same week we announced our claims, the BLM has cleared the way for drilling and bulk sampling on the package," said Anthony Anish, Chief Executive Officer of NoHo. "This moves the Goldstake Mine from paperwork to fieldwork. The drilling and sampling will produce the data the technical report will rely on."

About NoHo, Inc. NoHo, Inc. (OTC:DRNK) is transforming into a diversified holding company with interests in environmentally responsible mineral development and emerging technology. NoHo holds four unpatented placer gold claims in the Goldstake Mine package in Clark County, Nevada. NoHo owns Smog Armor Co, including its interior and exterior paint and related technologies, designed to reduce air pollution at homes and businesses. NoHo has a minority interest in an AI education startup and is in negotiations to expand into financial technology. For more information, visit www.nohoinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the planned name and ticker symbol change, the completion of audits, the filing of a registration statement on Form 10, the timing and results of exploration drilling and bulk sampling, the technical report, and development of the claims as a single operation. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially because of FINRA and SEC review, the timing of audits, regulatory and environmental requirements, financing, the results of exploration, mineral prices, market conditions and other factors. The BLM's acknowledgment of the Notice does not determine the ownership or validity of any mining claim. No mineral resources or reserves have been declared on the claims. NoHo assumes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Anthony Anish, CEO

NoHo, Inc.

Email: info@nohoinc.com

X (formerly Twitter): @Noho_hq

SOURCE: Noho, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/blm-accepts-notice-of-exploration-for-goldstake-mine-claim-package-where-noho-hold-1256391