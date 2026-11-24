Drill results identify a molybdenum-dominant system with minor copper in an intrusion historically dismissed as barren; discovery establishes an additional exploration model across the land package

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - AuMEGA Metals Ltd. (ASX: AAM) (TSXV: AUM) (OTCQB: AUMMF) ("AuMEGA" or "the Company") announces the discovery of the Amon Hen Porphyry ("Amon Hen"), a molybdenum-dominant porphyry system with minor associated copper mineralisation located along the Cape Ray Shear Zone ("CRSZ") in southwest Newfoundland and Labrador ("Newfoundland"). Previously referred to as the Isle aux Morts Granite1, the target has been renamed to reflect the Company's evolving understanding of this mineralised multi-intrusive complex.

Highlights

First porphyry discovery on the AuMEGA property: Drilling has identified a molybdenum-dominant porphyry system with minor copper at Amon Hen.

Mineralised multi-intrusive complex: Drilling has revealed multiple intrusive phases, molybdenum-bearing veining and associated alteration within a five-kilometre-wide complex historically considered barren.

Limited initial testing: Three holes tested the central multi-intrusive complex to a maximum depth of approximately 300 metres below surface, leaving the broader geometry and depth extent of the system unresolved.

New search space across the land package: The discovery introduces an additional exploration model alongside the Company's established orogenic gold targets, providing a new framework for assessing other intrusive bodies across the property.

Additional intrusive targets identified: Regional structural interpretation has identified several interpreted buried intrusions, including at Bunker Hill. At Solstice, north of the previously reported 101.5 g/t gold float sample at Intersection, a large intrusion remains unexplored 2 .

Further assessment to guide deeper testing: The complete assay dataset at Amon Hen Porphyry, integrated with geological observations and further refinement of the geological model, will guide follow-up planning. Deeper drilling targeting the heart of the porphyry system could be considered for spring or summer 2027, subject to technical justification and prioritisation.

Assays pending: The Company awaits additional drill results from the resource corridor at Cape Ray and from Bunker Hill.





FIGURE 1. Overview of AuMEGA Metals Portfolio.

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Sam Pazuki, Managing Director and CEO of AuMEGA, commented:

"The discovery of Amon Hen opens up the search space across our property. We have identified our first porphyry system within a multi-intrusive complex historically dismissed as barren, giving us an additional exploration model to apply alongside our established gold targets.

"Our initial drilling has provided a limited first look at this complex. Drilling reached a maximum vertical depth of approximately 300 metres below surface and intersected porphyry mineralisation. Additional drilling will be required laterally and at depth to better define the geometry, extent and scale of the system.

"The implications extend beyond Amon Hen. Our structural interpretation has identified potential buried intrusions elsewhere across the land package, including at Bunker Hill and Hermitage, while the large intrusion at Solstice, approximately two kilometres north of our recently announced 101.5 g/t gold float sample, remains unexplored to date. We now have another geological framework through which to assess these opportunities.

"With all assay results now received for the Amon Hen Porphyry, we will integrate the complete dataset with our geological interpretation to determine the next phase of work. Identifying a porphyry system is an important geological development for the Company and for the province."

Amon Hen: A Newly Recognised Porphyry System

AuMEGA's inaugural drilling at Amon Hen has identified a multi-intrusive complex containing molybdenum-bearing quartz veins, locally developed sheeted and stockwork veining, and associated alteration (Figure 2 and 3). Minor copper mineralisation has also been observed. The Company interprets these features as a molybdenum-dominant porphyry system with initial drilling potentially testing the upper part of the system.

The discovery challenges the historical characterisation of the former Isle aux Morts Granite as a barren granite body. Drilling has instead revealed multiple intrusive phases and associated mineralising activity. Integration of geological mapping, structural interpretation, geophysics and multi-element geochemistry established the framework for the Company's initial drill testing of the complex3.

Three holes tested the central multi-intrusive complex, with the deepest reaching approximately 300 metres below surface (CPRDD26-012: 372 metres downhole depth - Table 1). Three additional holes tested the western flank. A seventh hole targeted the contact between the multi-intrusive complex and surrounding sedimentary rocks approximately three kilometres southwest of the central drilling (Figure 2).

These holes provide an initial assessment but have not established the full geometry, extent or metal distribution of the porphyry system. The spatial distribution of these observations supports further evaluation of the broader complex.





FIGURE 2. Overview of 2026 drilling at Amon Hen Porphyry, Early Bird and Window Glass Hill Granite.

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Initial Phase of Drilling Results

As part of the initial phase of the Amon Hen drilling program, the Company drilled approximately 1,722 metres across seven holes.

Molybdenum and minor copper mineralisation are associated with quartz-molybdenite-pyrite sheeted and stockwork veins, as well as muscovite-pyrite breccias, fault fill, and greisen zones hosted within zones of potassic alteration (Figure 3). Molybdenum mineralisation is more prevalent in the central portion of the multi-intrusive complex, an area of approximately 2,500 m by 700 m with an unknown vertical extent, associated with a magnetic low (dashed line in Figure 2) and hosted in porphyritic monzonites and syenites. However, molybdenum mineralisation also occurs as discrete veins hosted in coarse-grained monzogranites at the edge of the complex (CPRDD26-013).

Selected results include:

CPRDD26-010: 3.43 metres @ 0.071% Mo (272 ppm Cu) from 240 metres, including 0.78 metres @ 0.183% Mo (121 ppm Cu) from 242.65 metres 1 metre @ 0.082% Mo (190 ppm Cu) from 178 metres 1.15 metres @ 0.069% Mo (232 ppm Cu) from 217 metres

CPRDD26-012: 1 metre @ 0.192% Mo (485 ppm Cu) from 186.75 metres 2.01 metres @ 0.076% Mo (212 ppm Cu) from 141.3 metres, including 0.69 metres @ 0.178% Mo (243 ppm Cu) from 141.3 metres 1 metre @ 0.093% Mo (171 ppm Cu) from 63 metres

CPRDD26-013: 1 metre @ 0.111% Mo (4 ppm Cu) from 113 metres



No significant assays were intersected in drill holes CPRDD26-007, CPRDD26-008, CPRDD26-009 or CPRDD26-011 (see Table 2). These drill holes tested anomalous gold-in-till results associated with north-trending structures4.



FIGURE 3. Molybdenum-bearing samples from the core of the Amon Hen Porphyry. A: CPRDD26-010 at 178.50 metres - Muscovite-pyrite-molybdenite infill (one metre at 0.082% Mo and 190 ppm Cu from 178 metres). B: CPRDD26-010 at 243 metres - Muscovite-pyrite-molybdenite vein (0.78 metres at 0.183% Mo and 121 ppm Cu from 242.65 metres). C: CPRDD26-010 at 112.50 metres - Stockwork quartz-pyrite-molybdenite veins in hematite-dusted, potassic-altered monzogranite (1.15 metres at 0.021% Mo and 175 ppm Cu from 112 metres). D: CPRDD26-012 at 141.5 m - Quartz-muscovite-pyrite-molybdenite vein (0.69 metres at 0.178% Mo and 243 ppm Cu from 141.30 metres). Scale bars to the right of each photo equal 4 cm.

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Opening New Search Space Across the Portfolio

The Amon Hen discovery expands AuMEGA's exploration search space beyond its orogenic gold targets to include porphyry systems and associated intrusive environments (Figure 4).





FIGURE 4. Overview of the intrusive centres within the Cape Ray Shear Zone, Solstice and The Ranch Projects.

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Regional geological surveys, as well as the Company's own exploration programs, have delineated several outcropping intrusive centres. In addition, the Company's regional structural interpretation, undertaken with the assistance of industry experts, including the world-renowned structural geologist Brett Davis, has identified evidence of several interpreted buried intrusions across its land package, including at Bunker Hill (Figure 4). The identification of a mineralised porphyry system at Amon Hen provides an additional framework for assessing these features and prioritising follow-up work.

At Solstice, approximately two kilometres north of the 101.5 g/t gold float sample at Intersection, a large intrusion has not previously been explored5. This represents another opportunity to apply the Company's integrated geological, geochemical and geophysical targeting approach (Figure 5).





FIGURE 5. Overview of Solstice and the interpreted buried intrusion, which is discordant with the regional structural grain observed in the geophysical data.

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North American Molybdenum Context

Primary molybdenum deposits are an established part of the North American mining industry. Centerra Gold is advancing the restart of its Thompson Creek molybdenum mine in Idaho, with Mineral Reserves of 112.9 Mt @ 0.065% Mo and first production targeted for mid-2027. Centerra also holds a 75% interest in the Endako molybdenum mine in British Columbia6.

These assets provide industry context for primary molybdenum exploration, rather than a direct comparison with Amon Hen. AuMEGA's discovery remains at an early exploration stage, and no equivalence in scale, grade, metallurgy or economic potential is implied.

Next Steps at Amon Hen

The Company will integrate the complete assay dataset with drill logging, alteration observations, structural interpretation and geophysical information to refine its understanding of Amon Hen and its multi-intrusive complex host.

The next phase of assessment will focus on:

Refining the geometry and geological interpretation of the system within the context of the assay results.

Determining whether a technically compelling deeper drill target can be established.

Assessing other intrusive targets across the property using the expanded exploration framework.

Evaluating the relationship between mineralisation in the central multi-intrusive complex and the southwestern contact area.

Testing a deeper porphyry target would require holes extending beyond the depths of those completed in the initial program. Such drilling could be considered for spring or summer 2027, subject to assessment of the complete assay dataset, technical justification, exploration priorities, and applicable approvals. The Company is well financed to undertake such a drill campaign alongside other priority exploration activities in 20277.

Exploration Activities Continue Across AuMEGA's Portfolio

Drilling continues at the Company's Bunker Hill Project, where AuMEGA is testing priority gold and polymetallic targets across multiple prospective structural corridors8.

At Cape Ray, the Company continues to await assay results from drilling along the resource corridor that tested along-strike extensions (Table 1).

These programs form part of AuMEGA's systematic strategy to advance multiple discovery and resource-growth opportunities across its district-scale Newfoundland property portfolio.

< END >

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Company's Board of Directors.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

AuMEGA Metals Ltd (ASX: AAM) (TSXV: AUM) (OTCQB: AUMMF) is utilising best-in-class exploration to explore on its district scale land package that spans 110 kilometres along the Cape Ray-Valentine Shear Zone, a significant under-explored geological feature recognised as Newfoundland, Canada's largest identified gold structure. This zone currently hosts Equinox Gold's Valentine Gold Project, a multi-million-ounce deposit which is the region's largest gold project, along with AuMEGA's Mineral Resource. Additionally, AuMEGA holds a 27-kilometre stretch of the highly prospective Hermitage Flexure.

The Company is supported by a diverse shareholder registry of prominent global institutional investors including Condire Investors LLC, and strategic investment from B2Gold Corp, a significant, intermediate gold producer.

AuMEGA's Cape Ray Shear Zone hosts several dozen high potential targets along with its existing defined gold Mineral Resource of 6.2 million tonnes grading an average of 2.25 g/t gold, totalling 450,000 ounces of Indicated Resources, and 3.4 million tonnes grading an average of 1.44 g/t gold, totalling 160,000 ounces in Inferred Resources.9

AuMEGA acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Industry, Energy and Technology, Provincial Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

REFERENCE TO PREVIOUS ANNOUNCEMENTS

In relation to this news release, all data used to assess targets have been previously disclosed by the Company and referenced in previous JORC Table 1 releases. Please see announcements dated 16 October 2025, 15 January 2026, 23 September 2026, 30 September 2026 and 8 October 2026. In relation to the Mineral Resource estimate announced on 30 May 2023, the Company confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in that announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

The information on Centerra Gold's Thompson Creek molybdenum mine in Idaho, with Mineral Reserves of 112.9 Mt @ 0.065% Mo was sourced from Centerra Gold's Mineral Reserve Summary dated December 31, 2025, accessed on November 22, 2026. The Mineral Reserve statement is NI 43-101 compliant and was prepared by Christopher Ritchings, a qualified person employed by Centerra Gold. The Mineral Reserve estimates were not reported in accordance with JORC Code 2012. A Competent Person has not done sufficient work to classify the estimates as Mineral Resource or Ore Reserves under the JORC Code 2012, and it is uncertain whether they would convert. Information on the Endako Operations was accessed on November 22, 2026. The data presented is not AuMEGA Metal's information and is included as a summary of molybdenum operations in North America. All information was sourced from:

https://s205.q4cdn.com/276554285/files/doc_earnings/2025/q4/generic/MRMR-Tables-and-Footnotes.pdf

https://www.centerragold.com/investor-news/news-details/2026/Centerra-Gold-Reports-Third-Quarter-2026-Results-Full-Year-AISC-Guidance-on-a-By-Product-Basis-Lowered-at-Mount-Milligan-Following-Continued-Operational-Execution-Record-Quarterly-Share-Buybacks-and-Continued-Advancement-of-Self-Funded-North-American/default.aspx

https://www.centerragold.com/operations/molybdenum-business-unit/default.aspxendako-mine

These assets provide industry context for primary molybdenum exploration, rather than a direct comparison with Amon Hen. AuMEGA's discovery remains at an early exploration stage, and no equivalence in scale, grade, metallurgy or economic potential is implied.

QUALIFIED PERSON'S STATEMENTS

The scientific and technical information in this press release was reviewed and approved by Shamus Duff, P. Geo., Project Geologist. Mr. Duff is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and a Professional Geologist registered with Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Newfoundland and Labrador (PEGNL). Mr. Duff consents to the publication of this press release and certifies that the information is provided fairly and accurately represents the scientific and technical information disclosed within it.

DRILLING AND ANALYTICAL PROCEDURES

Diamond drilling operations generally uses NQ sized core, with HQ sized core being utilized only in highly fractured ground to ensure maximum recovery and drill stability. All diamond drill core in competent ground is orientated using a REFLEX ACT III core orientation tool with the bottom-of-hole line marked. Downhole surveys for all diamond drill holes are recorded using either a REFLEX EZ-TRAC survey or an OMNIx42 gyro. The orientation of the holes is decided based on the Company's geological interpretation, down hole lengths are reported as true width is not known due to the Greenfields nature of drilling.

All diamond drill holes are logged in entirety by onsite geologists before being selected for sampling. For diamond drilling, samples typically range from 0.2 - 1.2 metres in length respecting the geological or mineralisation contacts present. The drill core is cut longitudinally following a pre-marked cutting line. A consistent hemisphere of the core is sent for analytical purposes whilst the other remains as a reference sample of the interval. Pre-numbered alpha-numeric sample bags holding the individual samples are sealed and placed into bulk-bags which is distributed to the laboratory for analysis.

AuMEGA metals used ALS Laboratories in Moncton, New Brunswick for the analysis of diamond drill core. All samples are dried to 60°C, crushed to 70% passing 2mm, riffle split to 250 grams and pulverized to 85% passing 75µm. Gold is analyzed by fire assay with an ICP-AES finish. All samples are also analyzed by a 48 element 4-acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. Samples are securely stored at the Company's facilities until they are shipped either by a trusted 3rd party shipper or company personnel to the lab. ALS is an ISO accredited laboratory and is independent from the Company.

All sampling was carried out under AuMEGA's sampling guidelines which adheres to industry best practice. All QA/QC data is reviewed by the Database Manager, Exploration Manager and/or Competent Person to ensure quality of assays; batches containing multiple Certified Reference Material (CRM) that report outside of two standard deviations from expected values are re-assayed. Any batches containing individual CRM's greater than three standard deviations from expected values are also re-assayed.

The Company does not recognise any factors from the drilling, drill recovery, sample condition or sampling protocols that may affect the accuracy of the results or cause bias.

Appendix 1 - Diamond Drilling Collars & Assay Information

Table 1: Diamond Drill Hole Collars

Diamond Drill Hole Collar Information Hole ID Prospect NAD83_E

(#) NAD83_N

(#) RL

(#) Azimuth

(o) Dip

(o) Depth

(m) Status CPRDD26-007 Amon Hen - Western Flank 350541 5286198 236 310 -50 201 NSR CPRDD26-008 Amon Hen - Western Flank 350628 5286115 235 310 -50 200 NSR CPRDD26-009 Amon Hen - Western Flank 350674 5286403 242 310 -50 194 NSR CPRDD26-010 Amon Hen - Porphyry Core 351978 5285916 297 305 -65 351 See Table 2 CPRDD26-011 Amon Hen - Porphyry Core 351797 5286455 286 310 -50 210 NSR CPRDD26-012 Amon Hen - Porphyry Core 351828 5286014 279 045 -50 372 See Table 2 CPRDD26-013 Amon Hen - Western Flank 349960 5284611 201 290 -50 194.09 See Table 2 CPRDD26-014 Window Glass Hill Granite 353703 5289763 337 075 -60 161 Assays

Pending CPRDD26-015 Early Bird 348578 5287187 290 330 -50 204.3 Assays

Pending

NSR = No Significant Results

All coordinates are expressed in NAD83 UTM Zone 21

Table 2: Diamond Drilling Significant Intercepts *

Significant Intercepts Table Hole ID From

(m) Width

(m) Molybdenum (Mo)

(%) Copper (Cu)

(ppm) Comments CPRDD26-010 178.00 1.00 0.082% 190

217.00 1.15 0.069% 232

240.00 3.43 0.071% 272 Including 0.78m @ 0.183% Mo (121ppm Cu) from 242.65m. 252.00 5.00 0.028% 199

CPRDD26-012 63.00 1.00 0.093% 171

141.30 2.01 0.076% 139 Including 0.69m @ 0.178% Mo (243ppm Cu) from 141.30m 186.75 1.00 0.192% 485

229 1.00 0.062% 875

347 1.00 0.066% 72

CPRDD26-013 113.00 1.00 0.111% 4



*Significant Intercepts are calculated using a 0.025% (250ppm) molybdenum (Mo) cut-off grade with a maximum 4 metres of consecutive internal waste for the Amon Hen porphyry. Additionally, a 0.2g/t Au cut-off grade for gold (Au) was assessed however, no significant gold results were returned.

Table 3: Supporting Assays and Widths for Drill Core Photographs (Figure 3)

Supporting Assays and Widths for Drill Core Photographs (Figure 3) Hole ID From

(m) Width

(m) Molybdenum (Mo) (%) Copper (Cu)

(ppm) Comments CPRDD26-010 112.00 1.15 0.021% 175 Stockwork quartz-pyrite-molybdenite veins in hematite dusted potassic altered monzogranite. This is not a significantly reported intercept and is used for visual representation of the stockwork veining. CPRDD26-010 178.00 1.00 0.082% 190 Muscovite-pyrite-molybdenite infill CPRDD26-010 242.65 0.78 0.183 121 Muscovite-pyrite-molybdenite vein CPRDD26-012 141.30 0.69 0.178 243 Quartz-muscovite-pyrite-molybdenite vein

1 News Release 16 October 2025 & 15 January 2026

2 News Release 8 October 2026

3 News Release 16 October 2025 & 15 January 2026

4 News Release 23 September 2026

5 News Release 8 October 2026

6 See References to Previous Announcements for source and summary on Centerra Gold's molybdenum project information.

7 News Release 30 September 2026

8 News Release 23 September 2026

9 News Release 30 May 2023

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