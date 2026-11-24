Vertical extent of high-grade subdomain increased a further 95 m to 739 m, a growth of 15%, by RK-26-293c1 with cumulative 2.5 m of >10,000 cps.

Strike length of high-grade subdomain increased by 28 m to 238 m, expanding by 13% with new intersections to both the southwest and northeast.

To date, the 2026 drilling campaign has increased the overall mineralized footprint vertically by 205 m to 905 m, a 29% increase, and along strike by a further 58 m to 678 m, a 9% increase.

Strong continuity of intense high-grade confirmed with hole RK-26-300 intersecting cumulative 10.0 m of >10,000 cps including 1.8 m of >61,000 cps located 25.0 m from RK-24-207 (9.5 m at 2.9% U 3 O 8 , including 0.5 m at 28.2% U 3 O 8 ) and 29.0 m from RK-25-230 (7.5 m at 5.3% U 3 O 8 , including 0.5 m at 35.9% U 3 O 8 ).

Southwest portion of high-grade subdomain has emerged as key growth area with continuity expanded by cumulative 4.2 m of >10,000 cps in RK-26-299c1 and deep extension potential from cumulative 6.0 m of >10,000 cps (including 0.7 m of >61,000 cps) in RK-26-297c1.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) ("NexGen" or the "Company") announces results from fifteen additional drill holes from the ongoing 2026 drilling at the Company's 100% owned PCE discovery located 3.5 km from the Arrow Deposit. These results expand the high-grade subdomain while also systematically confirming the internal continuity of intense high-grade mineralization (Figures 1 and 2, Table 1).

Vertical Extent Growth

RK-26-293c1 highlights the continued growth of high-grade mineralization at depth with a cumulative 2.5 m of >10,000 cps. This hole expands the total vertical extent of the high-grade subdomain at PCE to 739 m (+95 m or 15% increase). The host shear shows strong continuity, and is well-defined, which has led to the rapid growth of the mineralized footprint (Figures 1 and 2).

Strike Length Extension

New intersections along strike, to both the southwest (RK-26-297c3 with cumulative 9.5 m of >10,000 cps including 0.1 m of >61,000 cps) and northeast (RK-26-301 with cumulative 1.7 m of >10,000 cps including 0.2 m of >61,000 cps), have extended the strike length of the high-grade subdomain by 28 m to 238 m, a 13% increase (Figure 1).

Continuity of Intense High-Grade Mineralization Confirmed

RK-26-300 highlights the continued strong continuity of mineralization (Figure 3) intersecting cumulative 10.0 m of >10,000 cps, including 1.8 m of >61,000 cps. This intersection widens an area of intense high-grade within the subdomain that is interpreted to connect along the same shear 25.0 m from RK-24-207 (9.5 m at 2.9% U 3 O 8 , including 0.5 m at 28.2% U 3 O 8 ) and 29.0 m from RK-25-230 (7.5 m at 5.3% U 3 O 8 , including 0.5 m at 35.9% U 3 O 8 ).

Growth Areas

Drilling along the southwest portion of the high-grade subdomain has yielded strong results which point to further potential for growth of the system. Drillhole RK-26-299c1 intersected cumulative 4.2 m of >10,000 cps including 0.7 m of >61,000 cps that extends continuity of intense high-grade a distance of 49 m to RK-26-271, 22 m to RK-25-222, 47 m to RK-26-294, 39 m to RK-25-256 and 52 m to RK-26-272, all of which are high-grade intersections within the central portion of the high-grade subdomain (Figure 1).

The potential for further extension at depth indicated along a steeply dipping shear within the southwestern side of the high-grade subdomain (Figure 1) is highlighted by RK-26-297c1 returning cumulative 6.0 m of >10,000 cps, including 0.7 m of >61,000 cps, as well as cumulative 2.0 m of >10,000 cps in RK-26-297 and cumulative 9.5 m of >10,000 cps in nearby RK-26-297c3.

Leigh Curyer, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, commented: "These drill results add considerable geological understanding of the PCE discovery. The shape, size and distribution of mineralization point to a significant shear-hosted system, currently spanning over 905 metres vertically and 678 metres along strike. The high-grade at PCE continues to grow and show strong continuity which are both characteristics of the Arrow Deposit during its development. We are developing this large mineralized system systematically consistent with our approach to the Arrow Deposit. PCE, combined with Arrow and the district-scale land position NexGen holds further solidifies our position as the key supplier to global utilities for many decades to come."

Growth and demonstrated strength of the mineralized system at PCE continues with drilling in 2026 now successfully growing the overall vertical and strike extents to 905 m (+205 m or 29% increase) and 678 m (+58 m or a 9% increase), respectively.

Forty-seven drillholes totalling 31,480 m have been completed at PCE in 2026. The remaining drilling of the 42,000 m 2026 program will focus on internal high-grade continuity as well as continued expansion. Samples from 2026 drilling are continuously submitted to the independent Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratory (SRC), and assay results will follow in batches.





Figure 1: Interpreted model of mineralization at PCE; new holes emphasized by larger diameter pierce points and bold labels; view is a long section that looks perpendicular to the primary mineralized plane; total mineralized footprint in orange and the high-grade subdomains in red

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/325505_b5eda937245c7bed_002full.jpg





Figure 2: Interpreted 3D model of PCE shown looking northwest (across strike) and northeast (along strike); RK-26-293c1, RK-26-297c1, RK-26-299c1, and RK-26-300 intersections outlined in purple

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/325505_b5eda937245c7bed_003full.jpg





Figure 3: RK-26-300 core photo displaying uranium mineralization that serves as key linkage between nearby high-grade lenses with cumulative 10.0 m of >10,000 cps including 1.8 m of >61,000 cps between 511.2 and 518.7 m; yellow outlines >1,000 cps, red outlines >10,000 cps, and purple outlines >61,000 cps

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/325505_b5eda937245c7bed_004full.jpg

Table 1: Spectrometer results since August 25, 2026 release

Drillhole Unconformity Depth (m) Handheld Spectrometer Results (RS-125) Hole ID Azimuth Dip Total

Depth (m) From (m) To (m) Width (m) CPS Range RK-26-280c3 270 -69 966 - 886.5 887.5 1.0 <500









887.5 888.0 0.5 <500 - 880









888.0 888.5 0.5 550 - 5200









891.5 892.0 0.5 <500 - 2930









892.0 892.5 0.5 <500 - 1320









892.5 893.0 0.5 <500









893.0 893.5 0.5 <500 - 2050









898.0 898.5 0.5 <500 - 2150









899.0 899.5 0.5 <500 RK-26-293c1 272 -70 1233 N/A 1030.0 1031.5 1.5 <500









1032.5 1033.0 0.5 <500









1041.0 1041.5 0.5 <500 - 550









1095.0 1095.5 0.5 <500 - 1050









1095.5 1096.0 0.5 500 - 1000









1096.0 1096.5 0.5 <500 - 740









1098.0 1098.5 0.5 <500 - 700









1098.5 1099.0 0.5 550 - 4000









1101.5 1102.0 0.5 <500 - 670









1102.0 1102.5 0.5 <500 - 2500









1102.5 1103.0 0.5 <500 - 550









1103.0 1104.5 1.5 <500









1105.0 1105.5 0.5 500 - 1600









1105.5 1106.0 0.5 <500 - 1750









1106.0 1106.5 0.5 <500 - 800









1106.5 1107.0 0.5 <500 - 1400









1107.0 1107.5 0.5 800 - 2500









1107.5 1108.0 0.5 <500 - 3600









1109.5 1110.0 0.5 <500 - 1200









1110.0 1110.5 0.5 <500 - 3500









1110.5 1111.0 0.5 <500 - 1800









1111.0 1111.5 0.5 2500 - 16500









1111.5 1112.0 0.5 3000 - 45000









1112.0 1112.5 0.5 <500 - 1900









1112.5 1113.0 0.5 1200 - 6500









1113.0 1113.5 0.5 600 - 14200









1113.5 1114.5 1.0 <500









1114.5 1115.0 0.5 <500 - 550









1115.0 1116.0 1.0 <500









1116.0 1116.5 0.5 <500 - 1410









1116.5 1117.0 0.5 700 - 2500









1117.0 1117.5 0.5 700 - 26100









1117.5 1118.0 0.5 <500 - 2400









1118.0 1118.5 0.5 <500 - 2600









1118.5 1119.0 0.5 1200 - 8800









1119.0 1119.5 0.5 1800 - 11200









1119.5 1120.5 1.0 <500









1120.5 1121.0 0.5 <500 - 1400









1121.0 1121.5 0.5 1100 - 8100









1121.5 1122.0 0.5 <500 - 600









1122.0 1122.5 0.5 <500 - 6500









1122.5 1123.0 0.5 <500









1123.0 1123.5 0.5 <500 - 700









1123.5 1124.0 0.5 <500 - 1900









1129.5 1130.0 0.5 <500 - 550 RK-26-293c2 272 -70 1241 - 1118.0 1118.5 0.5 <500 - 570









1120.0 1120.5 0.5 <500









1135.0 1135.5 0.5 <500 - 910









1135.5 1136.0 0.5 1800 - 3900









1136.0 1136.5 0.5 1500 - 5600









1136.5 1137.0 0.5 1600 - 3200









1137.0 1137.5 0.5 <500 - 2100









1137.5 1138.0 0.5 1300 - 7000









1138.0 1138.5 0.5 3400 - 8000









1138.5 1139.0 0.5 <500 - 2600









1139.0 1139.5 0.5 <500 - 650









1139.5 1140.0 0.5 <500 - 3400









1140.0 1140.5 0.5 <500









1140.5 1141.0 0.5 950 - 7200









1141.0 1141.5 0.5 <500 - 1350









1141.5 1142.0 0.5 970 - 7500









1142.0 1142.5 0.5 2000 - 6200









1142.5 1143.0 0.5 2000 - 4800









1143.0 1143.5 0.5 2000 - 4600









1143.5 1144.0 0.5 2000 - 3300









1144.0 1144.5 0.5 <500 - 2600









1144.5 1145.0 0.5 2100 - 8400









1145.0 1145.5 0.5 <500 - 650









1145.5 1146.0 0.5 650 - 3200









1146.0 1146.5 0.5 700 - 6000









1146.5 1148.5 2.0 <500









1150.0 1151.0 1.0 <500









1151.0 1151.5 0.5 <500 - 1500









1151.5 1152.5 1.0 <500









1153.0 1153.5 0.5 910 - 2700









1153.5 1154.0 0.5 <500 - 520









1154.0 1156.0 2.0 <500









1156.0 1156.5 0.5 <500 - 550









1156.5 1157.0 0.5 600 - 8800









1157.0 1158.0 1.0 <500









1159.5 1160.0 0.5 <500 - 680









1160.0 1161.5 1.5 <500









1161.5 1162.0 0.5 <500 - 550









1162.0 1162.5 0.5 <500 - 980









1162.5 1163.0 0.5 600 - 2300









1163.0 1163.5 0.5 <500 - 3400









1163.5 1164.0 0.5 <500 - 1300









1164.5 1165.0 0.5 <500









1165.0 1165.5 0.5 <500 - 650









1166.0 1166.5 0.5 <500 - 550









1166.5 1167.0 0.5 <500 - 1100









1167.0 1168.5 1.5 <500









1169.0 1169.5 0.5 <500









1169.5 1170.0 0.5 <500 - 700









1170.0 1170.5 0.5 <500









1170.5 1171.0 0.5 <500 - 1500









1171.0 1171.5 0.5 <500 - 1220









1171.5 1172.0 0.5 <500 - 880









1172.0 1172.5 0.5 <500 - 2500









1172.5 1173.0 0.5 1700 - 8900









1173.0 1174.0 1.0 <500









1174.0 1174.5 0.5 500 - 1900









1174.5 1175.0 0.5 <500 - 1200









1175.0 1175.5 0.5 800 - 3200









1175.5 1176.0 0.5 <500 - 620









1176.5 1177.0 0.5 <500









1177.0 1177.5 0.5 <500 - 520









1177.5 1178.0 0.5 800 - 3200









1178.0 1178.5 0.5 <500 - 820









1178.5 1179.0 0.5 <500 - 1500









1179.0 1179.5 0.5 <500 - 2000









1179.5 1180.0 0.5 850 - 2500









1180.0 1180.5 0.5 2000 - 7000









1180.5 1181.0 0.5 1500 - 8000









1181.0 1181.5 0.5 750 - 2200









1181.5 1182.0 0.5 <500 - 1200









1182.0 1182.5 0.5 <500 - 880









1182.5 1183.0 0.5 700 - 1800









1183.0 1183.5 0.5 <500









1185.0 1185.5 0.5 <500









1186.0 1186.5 0.5 <500 - 530









1186.5 1187.0 0.5 <500









1188.5 1189.0 0.5 <500 - 550









1189.5 1190.0 0.5 <500









1200.0 1200.5 0.5 <500 RK-26-297 322.7 -64.69 885 102.5 768.0 768.5 0.5 <500 - 2520









768.5 769.0 0.5 680 - 28000









769.5 770.0 0.5 <500









770.0 770.5 0.5 <500 - 600









778.0 778.5 0.5 <500 - 520









778.5 779.0 0.5 <500 - 600









779.5 780.0 0.5 <500









783.5 784.0 0.5 <500 - 8400









784.0 784.5 0.5 900 - 30000









784.5 785.0 0.5 <500









785.0 785.5 0.5 2600 - 9700









785.5 786.0 0.5 3000 - 10000









786.0 786.5 0.5 <500 - 1300









786.5 787.0 0.5 <500 - 600









787.0 787.5 0.5 600 - 1200









787.5 788.0 0.5 <500 - 3200









788.0 788.5 0.5 800 - 9700









788.5 789.0 0.5 <500 - 1500









789.0 789.5 0.5 <500 - 3200









789.5 790.0 0.5 <500 - 1400









790.0 790.5 0.5 590 - 4000









792.0 792.5 0.5 1100 - 8800









792.5 793.0 0.5 <500 - 1500









793.0 793.5 0.5 520 - 1500









793.5 794.0 0.5 <500 - 690









794.0 794.5 0.5 <500 - 520









796.5 797.0 0.5 <500 - 660









798.5 799.0 0.5 <500 - 660









799.0 799.5 0.5 <500









799.5 800.0 0.5 <500 - 750









800.0 800.5 0.5 <500 - 1500









800.5 801.0 0.5 600 - 1900









801.0 801.5 0.5 1280 - 2000









801.5 802.0 0.5 <500 - 1500









802.0 802.5 0.5 <500 - 640









802.5 803.0 0.5 <500









803.0 803.5 0.5 600 - 3400









803.5 804.0 0.5 1200 - 3000









804.0 804.5 0.5 <500 - 950









804.5 805.0 0.5 500 - 1000









805.0 805.5 0.5 500 - 5800









805.5 806.0 0.5 <500 - 2000









806.0 806.5 0.5 700 - 2900









806.5 807.0 0.5 <500 - 1200









807.0 807.5 0.5 600 - 1200









807.5 808.0 0.5 <500 - 850









809.0 809.5 0.5 <500 - 1000









809.5 810.0 0.5 <500 - 980









810.0 810.5 0.5 <500 - 610









810.5 811.0 0.5 <500 - 900









811.0 811.5 0.5 <500 - 1400









811.5 812.0 0.5 <500 - 2000









812.0 812.5 0.5 <500









812.5 813.0 0.5 <500 - 680









813.0 813.5 0.5 <500 - 720









813.5 814.0 0.5 520 - 1300









814.0 814.5 0.5 2000 - 8000









814.5 815.0 0.5 2000 - 11000









815.0 815.5 0.5 800 - 2000









815.5 816.0 0.5 1000 - 3000









816.0 816.5 0.5 1000 - 4000









817.5 818.5 1.0 <500









818.5 819.0 0.5 <500 - 700









819.0 819.5 0.5 500 - 5000









819.5 820.0 0.5 <500 - 1500









821.0 821.5 0.5 <500 - 700









821.5 822.0 0.5 <500 - 820









822.0 822.5 0.5 <500









831.5 832.0 0.5 <500









839.0 839.5 0.5 <500 RK-26-297c1 322.7 -64.69 882 - 768.0 768.5 0.5 <500









768.5 769.0 0.5 <500 - 630









772.5 773.0 0.5 <500 - 2550









773.0 773.5 0.5 <500









777.5 778.0 0.5 3000 - 51000









778.0 778.1 0.1 38000 - 50000









778.1 778.2 0.1 >61000









778.2 778.3 0.1 30000 - 45000









778.3 778.7 0.4 >61000









778.7 779.0 0.3 3000 - 53100









779.0 779.5 0.5 4300 - 27000









779.5 779.6 0.1 44000 - 50000









779.6 779.8 0.2 >61000









779.8 780.0 0.2 5000 - 31000









780.0 780.5 0.5 1500 - 31000









780.5 781.0 0.5 7000 - 9500









781.0 781.5 0.5 <500









781.5 782.0 0.5 1300 - 28700









782.0 782.5 0.5 2900 - 25600









782.5 783.0 0.5 800 - 12000









783.0 783.5 0.5 2200 - 5250









783.5 784.0 0.5 4600 - 11700









784.0 784.5 0.5 600 - 6400









784.5 786.0 1.5 <500









786.0 786.5 0.5 <500 - 1500









786.5 787.0 0.5 <500 - 650









787.0 787.5 0.5 500 - 850









787.5 788.0 0.5 800 - 2400









788.0 788.5 0.5 1000 - 4000









788.5 789.0 0.5 2300 - 5000









789.0 789.5 0.5 5500 - 42500









789.5 790.0 0.5 1100 - 15700









790.0 790.5 0.5 2300 - 5900









790.5 791.0 0.5 <500 - 1800









791.0 791.5 0.5 <500 - 1520









791.5 792.0 0.5 <500 - 8420









792.0 792.5 0.5 <500 - 800









792.5 793.0 0.5 <500 - 540









793.0 793.5 0.5 <500 - 8300









794.0 794.5 0.5 <500 - 5700









794.5 795.0 0.5 <500 - 600









796.0 796.5 0.5 <500









796.5 797.0 0.5 <500 - 1000









797.5 798.5 1.0 <500









800.0 801.0 1.0 <500









802.0 802.5 0.5 <500 - 550









804.5 805.0 0.5 <500









805.5 806.0 0.5 <500









808.5 809.0 0.5 <500









811.5 812.0 0.5 <500 - 800









812.5 813.0 0.5 <500 - 1300









815.5 816.0 0.5 <500









816.5 817.0 0.5 <500









818.0 818.5 0.5 <500









818.5 819.0 0.5 <500 - 580









819.5 820.0 0.5 <500 - 760









820.0 820.5 0.5 <500









820.5 821.0 0.5 <500 - 600









821.0 821.5 0.5 <500









821.5 822.0 0.5 <500 - 1450









841.5 842.0 0.5 <500 - 1280 RK-26-297c2 321 -65 903 - 750.0 750.5 0.5 <500









750.5 751.0 0.5 <500 - 720









783.0 783.5 0.5 <500 - 650









783.5 784.0 0.5 <500 - 2000









785.5 786.0 0.5 <500









787.5 788.0 0.5 <500









788.0 788.5 0.5 830 - 1750









788.5 789.0 0.5 1200 - 2550









789.0 789.5 0.5 <500 - 1500









790.0 790.5 0.5 <500 - 560









790.5 791.0 0.5 <500









791.0 791.5 0.5 1500 - 7100









791.5 792.0 0.5 <500 - 4450









795.0 795.5 0.5 860 - 7900









796.0 796.5 0.5 <500 - 7900









797.0 797.5 0.5 550 - 6800









798.0 798.5 0.5 <500 - 2450









798.5 799.0 0.5 1870 - 3400









799.0 799.5 0.5 3000 - 9000









799.5 800.0 0.5 930 - 4300









800.0 800.5 0.5 <500









800.5 801.0 0.5 500 - 2500









801.0 801.5 0.5 1000 - 3700









802.0 802.5 0.5 <500 - 620









802.5 803.0 0.5 <500 - 800









803.0 804.0 1.0 <500









804.0 804.5 0.5 <500 - 1800









804.5 805.0 0.5 <500 - 670









805.0 805.5 0.5 <500









809.0 809.5 0.5 <500









809.5 810.0 0.5 <500 - 4500









810.0 810.5 0.5 <500









817.5 818.0 0.5 <500









819.5 820.0 0.5 <500









820.0 820.5 0.5 <500 - 570









824.5 825.0 0.5 <500 - 580









827.0 828.0 1.0 <500









828.5 829.0 0.5 <500









829.0 829.5 0.5 <500 - 1200









829.5 830.0 0.5 <500 - 720









830.0 831.0 0.5 <500









839.0 839.5 0.5 <500









845.0 845.5 0.5 <500









845.5 846.0 0.5 <500 - 700









846.5 847.0 0.5 <500 - 510









847.0 847.5 0.5 <500









847.5 848.0 0.5 <500 - 740









848.0 848.5 0.5 <500 - 1800









849.5 850.0 0.5 <500 - 1600









850.0 850.5 0.5 <500 - 4000









850.5 851.0 0.5 <500 - 1600









851.5 852.0 0.5 <500 - 1000









852.0 853.0 1.0 <500









855.0 855.5 0.5 <500 - 650









855.5 856.0 0.5 <500









856.0 856.5 0.5 <500 - 680









856.5 857.0 0.5 <500









857.0 857.5 0.5 <500 - 520









857.5 858.0 0.5 <500 - 800









859.5 860.0 0.5 <500 - 840









860.0 860.5 0.5 <500 - 700









860.5 861.0 0.5 <500 - 620 RK-26-297c3 321 -65 882 - 762.5 763.0 0.5 <500 - 42300









763.0 763.5 0.5 <500 - 960









784.5 785.5 1.0 <500









785.5 786.0 0.5 <500 - 1300









786.0 786.5 0.5 <500 - 710









786.5 787.0 0.5 <500 - 660









789.0 789.5 0.5 <500 - 26500









789.5 790.5 1.0 <500









790.5 791.0 0.5 <500 - 1100









791.0 791.5 0.5 <500 - 1710









791.5 792.5 1.0 <500









792.5 793.0 0.5 <500 - 1410









793.0 793.5 0.5 780 - 2870









793.5 794.0 0.5 <500 - 700









794.0 794.5 0.5 <500 - 1400









794.5 795.0 0.5 <500 - 680









795.0 795.5 0.5 <500 - 1320









795.5 796.0 0.5 <500









797.0 797.5 0.5 500 - 17800









797.5 798.0 0.5 5100 - 26600









798.0 798.5 0.5 1800 - 30600









798.5 798.7 0.2 6900 - 59800









798.7 798.8 0.1 >61000









798.8 799.0 0.2 16000 - 22400









799.0 799.5 0.5 680 - 20300









799.5 800.0 0.5 3100 - 18800









800.0 800.5 0.5 1480 - 37100









800.5 801.0 0.5 <500 - 6350









801.0 801.5 0.5 <500 - 840









801.5 802.0 0.5 500 - 3260









802.0 802.5 0.5 1040 - 6020









802.5 803.0 0.5 1370 - 10400









803.0 803.5 0.5 3740 - 8420









803.5 804.0 0.5 650 - 6330









804.0 804.5 0.5 1030 - 4780









804.5 805.0 0.5 1800 - 7050









805.0 805.5 0.5 2300 - 11700









805.5 806.0 0.5 970 - 34900









806.0 806.5 0.5 2300 - 11100









806.5 807.0 0.5 1700 - 5430









807.0 807.5 0.5 1500 - 4700









807.5 808.0 0.5 7300 - 14100









808.0 808.5 0.5 10000 - 30000









808.5 809.0 0.5 7700 - 33900









809.0 809.5 0.5 4000 - 21900









809.5 810.0 0.5 1500 - 13700









810.0 810.5 0.5 2030 - 31400









810.5 811.0 0.5 940 - 5000









811.0 811.5 0.5 <500 - 1210









811.5 812.0 0.5 630 - 1840









812.0 812.5 0.5 1010 - 4500









812.5 813.0 0.5 3010 - 7500









813.0 813.5 0.5 850 - 3300









813.5 814.0 0.5 1080 - 4100









814.0 814.5 0.5 1300 - 5250









814.5 815.0 0.5 <500 - 8100









815.0 815.5 0.5 <500 - 650









815.5 816.0 0.5 <500









816.0 816.5 0.5 1200 - 6800









816.5 817.0 0.5 <500 - 650









817.0 817.5 0.5 <500 - 7800









817.5 818.0 0.5 <500 - 3500









818.5 819.0 0.5 <500 - 750









819.0 819.5 0.5 <500 - 2300









819.5 820.0 0.5 <500









820.5 821.0 0.5 <500 - 850









821.5 822.0 0.5 <500 - 2100









822.0 822.5 0.5 <500









822.5 823.0 0.5 <500 - 2400









823.0 823.5 0.5 <500 - 2700









823.5 824.0 0.5 <500 - 540









824.0 824.5 0.5 <500









826.0 826.5 0.5 <500 - 580









826.5 827.0 0.5 <500 - 2000









827.0 827.5 0.5 <500









829.0 829.5 0.5 <500









830.0 830.5 0.5 <500 - 3150









830.5 831.0 0.5 <500 - 590









831.5 832.5 1.0 <500









832.5 833.0 0.5 540 - 7500









835.5 836.0 0.5 <500









837.5 838.0 0.5 <500 - 1140









838.0 838.5 0.5 <500 - 820









838.5 839.0 0.5 <500 - 520









839.0 839.5 0.5 <500









840.0 840.5 0.5 <500









841.5 842.0 0.5 <500









842.0 842.5 0.5 <500 - 590









842.5 843.0 0.5 <500









844.0 844.5 0.5 <500 - 830









844.5 845.0 0.5 <500 - 740









845.0 845.5 0.5 <500 - 640









845.5 846.0 0.5 570 - 3240









846.0 846.5 0.5 <500 - 1520









846.5 847.0 0.5 <500 - 1050









847.0 847.5 0.5 <500 - 610









847.5 848.0 0.5 <500 - 800









848.0 848.5 0.5 <500 - 1500









848.5 849.0 0.5 <500









850.0 851.0 1.0 <500 RK-26-298 275 -72 405 - No Significant Intersections RK-26-299 342 -65 375 - No Significant Intersections RK-26-299c1 342 -68 780 N/A 609.0 609.5 0.5 <500









616.5 617.0 0.5 <500 - 920









617.0 617.5 0.5 550 - 1130









617.5 618.0 0.5 520 - 2380









618.0 618.5 0.5 1150 - 3250









618.5 619.0 0.5 1680 - 4450









619.0 619.5 0.5 950 - 3910









619.5 619.7 0.2 7000 - 56000









619.7 619.9 0.2 >61000









619.9 620.0 0.1 5000 - 27000









620.0 620.5 0.5 1500 - 15600









620.5 621.0 0.5 620 - 2570









621.0 621.5 0.5 3200 - 8400









621.5 622.0 0.5 820 - 2300









622.0 622.5 0.5 740 - 2700









622.5 623.0 0.5 2100 - 41000









623.0 623.5 0.5 7000 - 14000









623.5 624.0 0.5 <500 - 2100









624.0 624.5 0.5 <500 - 1210









624.5 625.0 0.5 2800 - 23000









625.0 625.2 0.2 26000 - 44000









625.2 625.3 0.1 >61000









625.3 625.5 0.2 10000 - 34000









625.5 625.8 0.3 860 - 1200









625.8 626.2 0.4 >61000









626.2 626.5 0.3 1700 - 48000









626.5 627.0 0.5 <500 - 760









627.0 627.5 0.5 800 - 4000









627.5 628.0 0.5 550 - 920









628.0 628.5 0.5 <500 - 510









631.5 632.0 0.5 <500 - 18000









632.0 632.5 0.5 540 - 810









632.5 633.0 0.5 <500









633.0 633.5 0.5 <500 - 1840









633.5 634.0 0.5 <500 - 1380









634.0 634.5 0.5 <500 - 850









634.5 635.0 0.5 <500









641.5 642.0 0.5 770 - 3750









642.0 643.0 1.0 <500









643.0 643.5 0.5 <500 - 850









643.5 644.0 0.5 <500 - 1260









644.0 644.5 0.5 850 - 1680









644.5 645.0 0.5 <500









645.0 645.5 0.5 <500 - 1110









662.5 663.0 0.5 <500 - 1000









663.0 663.5 0.5 <500 - 1130









664.5 665.0 0.5 <500 - 2750









665.0 665.5 0.5 <500









671.0 671.5 0.5 <500









671.5 672.0 0.5 <500 - 640









674.5 675.0 0.5 <500 - 710









676.5 677.0 0.5 <500 - 3550









766.0 767.0 1.0 <500









768.5 769.0 0.5 <500 - 1010 RK-26-300 296 -70 648 121.4 466.0 466.5 0.5 <500 - 1400









466.5 467.0 0.5 <500 - 880









467.0 467.5 0.5 <500 - 520









467.5 468.0 0.5 <500 - 660









468.5 469.0 0.5 <500 - 580









469.0 470.0 1.0 <500









470.0 470.5 0.5 <500 - 800









471.0 471.5 0.5 <500









471.5 472.0 0.5 <500 - 5400









472.0 472.5 0.5 <500 - 2800









472.5 473.0 0.5 <500 - 570









473.0 473.5 0.5 <500 - 750









473.5 474.0 0.5 <500









474.0 474.5 0.5 <500 - 2500









474.5 475.0 0.5 <500









475.0 475.5 0.5 <500 - 730









478.0 478.5 0.5 <500









478.5 479.0 0.5 <500 - 1800









479.0 479.5 0.5 <500 - 760









485.5 487.0 1.5 <500









488.0 488.5 0.5 <500 - 650









489.0 489.5 0.5 <500









490.5 491.0 0.5 <500









491.5 492.0 0.5 <500 - 560









492.0 492.5 0.5 <500 - 1250









493.0 494.0 1.0 <500









500.5 501.5 1.0 <500









503.0 503.5 0.5 <500









506.0 506.5 0.5 <500 - 580









506.5 507.0 0.5 <500 - 920









507.0 507.5 0.5 <500 - 650









507.5 508.0 0.5 650 - 3100









508.0 508.5 0.5 1000 - 2700









508.5 509.0 0.5 <500 - 3000









509.0 509.5 0.5 770 - 1700









509.5 510.0 0.5 <500 - 620









510.0 510.5 0.5 700 - 20200









510.5 511.0 0.5 5000 - 46300









511.0 511.2 0.2 6100 - 11100









511.2 511.3 0.1 >61000









511.3 511.5 0.2 29400 - 47600









511.5 512.0 0.5 3800 - 23600









512.0 512.5 0.5 6700 - 24300









512.5 513.0 0.5 2200 - 15700









513.0 513.5 0.5 2900 - 11200









513.5 513.9 0.4 6000 - 59000









513.9 514.2 0.3 >61000









514.2 514.3 0.1 12000 - 27300









514.3 514.4 0.1 >61000









514.4 514.5 0.1 6000 - 58000









514.5 514.8 0.3 8000 - 57000









514.8 514.9 0.1 >61000









514.9 515.2 0.3 29000 - 53100









515.2 515.4 0.2 >61000









515.4 515.5 0.1 9000 - 42000









515.5 516.0 0.5 8700 - 51700









516.0 516.5 0.5 1500 - 11200









516.5 517.0 0.5 6600 - 18300









517.0 517.5 0.5 6000 - 40700









517.5 517.7 0.2 7000 - 11300









517.7 518.7 1.0 >61000









518.7 519.0 0.3 6000 - 39400









519.0 519.5 0.5 500 - 1100









519.5 520.0 0.5 2400 - 37500









520.0 520.5 0.5 700 - 17600









520.5 521.0 0.5 <500 - 950









521.0 521.5 0.5 <500 - 540









521.5 522.0 0.5 <500 - 850









522.0 522.5 0.5 <500 - 8600









522.5 523.0 0.5 <500









523.5 524.0 0.5 <500









524.0 524.5 0.5 <500 - 680









524.5 525.0 0.5 <500 - 850









528.0 528.5 0.5 <500









540.0 540.5 0.5 <500









540.5 541.0 0.5 <500









584.0 584.5 0.5 <500 - 530









590.0 590.5 0.5 <500 - 1300









590.5 591.0 0.5 <500 - 1050









591.0 593.5 2.5 <500









593.5 594.0 0.5 <500 - 520









594.0 594.5 0.5 <500









594.5 595.0 0.5 <500 - 550









595.0 595.5 0.5 <500









595.5 596.0 0.5 <500 - 580









596.0 596.5 0.5 <500 - 630









596.5 597.0 0.5 540 - 2100









598.0 598.5 0.5 <500 - 670









598.5 599.0 0.5 <500 - 600









599.0 599.5 0.5 <500









599.5 600.0 0.5 <500 - 800









600.0 600.5 0.5 <500









600.5 601.0 0.5 <500 - 560









601.5 602.0 0.5 <500









602.0 602.5 0.5 <500









603.0 603.5 0.5 <500 - 750









603.5 604.0 0.5 <500 - 570









604.0 604.5 0.5 <500 - 1800









604.5 605.0 0.5 <500 - 700









605.0 605.5 0.5 <500 - 640









605.5 606.0 0.5 <500 - 830









606.0 606.5 0.5 <500 - 750









606.5 607.0 0.5 <500









607.0 607.5 0.5 <500 - 940









607.5 608.0 0.5 <500 - 750









608.0 608.5 0.5 <500 - 590









609.5 610.0 0.5 <500









610.0 610.5 0.5 <500 - 1700









610.5 611.0 0.5 <500









612.0 612.5 0.5 <500









612.5 613.0 0.5 <500 - 2500









613.0 613.5 0.5 <500 - 3100









613.5 614.0 0.5 <500 - 1550









614.0 614.5 0.5 <500









615.0 615.5 0.5 <500









615.5 616.0 0.5 <500 - 820









616.0 616.5 0.5 <500 - 780









616.5 617.0 0.5 <500 - 750









617.0 617.5 0.5 <500 - 1400









618.5 619.0 0.5 <500









619.5 620.0 0.5 <500









619.5 620.0 0.5 <500 - 550









620.0 620.5 0.5 <500 - 2000









620.5 621.0 0.5 <500 - 750









627.5 628.0 0.5 <500









628.0 628.5 0.5 <500 - 650









628.5 630.0 1.5 <500 RK-26-301 292 -70 759 111.3 357.5 359.0 1.5 <500









660.5 661.0 0.5 900 - 6000









661.5 661.7 0.2 1000 - 2000









661.7 661.9 0.2 >61000









661.9 662.0 0.1 <500









666.5 667.0 0.5 <500









667.0 667.5 0.5 <500 - 1900









667.5 668.0 0.5 1500 - 5000









668.0 668.5 0.5 <500 - 1300









668.5 669.0 0.5 <500









669.0 669.5 0.5 <500 - 530









672.5 673.0 0.5 <500









673.5 674.0 0.5 <500









674.0 674.5 0.5 <500 - 1200









675.0 675.5 0.5 <500









679.0 680.0 1.0 <500









692.0 697.5 5.5 <500









700.0 700.5 0.5 <500









701.5 702.0 0.5 <500









702.0 702.5 0.5 550 - 3500









702.5 703.0 0.5 <500









703.0 703.5 0.5 <500 - 880









704.0 704.5 0.5 <500 - 800









704.5 705.5 1.0 <500









706.0 706.5 0.5 <500 - 850









707.0 707.5 0.5 <500









720.0 720.5 0.5 <500 - 550









720.5 721.0 0.5 <500 - 520









749.5 750.0 0.5 <500 - 17000









751.0 751.5 0.5 <500









751.5 752.0 0.5 1500 - 21000









752.0 752.5 0.5 550 - 15000









752.5 754.0 1.5 <500 RK-26-301c1 292 -70 732 - No Significant Intersections RK-26-302 300 -68 1041 105.2 927.5 928.0 0.5 <500 - 1040









928.0 928.5 0.5 <500 - 600









928.5 929.0 0.5 <500









929.0 929.5 0.5 1750 - 11300









929.5 930.0 0.5 <500









939.0 939.5 0.5 <500 - 750









939.5 940.0 0.5 <500 - 850









940.0 940.5 0.5 920 - 1340









940.5 941.0 0.5 650 - 1250









941.0 941.5 0.5 <500 - 1150









941.5 942.0 0.5 <500 - 700









942.0 943.0 1.0 <500









943.0 943.5 0.5 <500 - 1200









943.5 944.0 0.5 <500 - 600









945.0 945.5 0.5 <500 - 1500









945.5 946.0 0.5 <500 - 1200









946.0 946.5 0.5 <500 - 1100









946.5 947.0 0.5 <500 - 700









950.5 951.0 0.5 1000 - 13400









951.0 951.5 0.5 1800 - 3000









956.0 956.5 0.5 <500 - 600









956.5 957.5 1.0 <500









957.5 958.0 0.5 <500 - 510









958.0 958.5 0.5 <500









958.5 959.0 0.5 500 - 2500









959.0 959.5 0.5 <500 - 510









959.5 960.0 0.5 <500









960.0 960.5 0.5 <500 - 1300









960.5 961.0 0.5 <500









961.0 961.5 0.5 <500 - 700









961.5 962.0 0.5 <500 - 1300









962.0 962.5 0.5 500 - 1600









962.5 963.0 0.5 <500









963.0 963.5 0.5 800 - 12000









963.5 964.0 0.5 500 - 8000









964.0 964.5 0.5 1000 - 25000









964.5 965.0 0.5 <500 - 700









965.0 965.5 0.5 <500 - 1200









965.5 966.0 0.5 <500 - 800









966.0 966.5 0.5 <500









967.0 967.5 0.5 <500 - 700









967.5 968.0 0.5 <500 - 600









969.0 969.5 0.5 <500 - 2400









969.5 970.0 0.5 <500 - 1400 RK-26-303 332.5 -69 702 105.5 147.5 148.5 1.0 <500







591.5 592.0 0.5 <500 - 650







592.0 592.5 0.5 <500 - 550







592.5 593.0 0.5 <500 - 650







593.0 593.5 0.5 <500







608.0 608.5 0.5 <500 - 800







608.5 609.0 0.5 800 - 1680







609.0 609.5 0.5 <500 - 960







609.5 610.0 0.5 <500 - 600







610.0 610.5 0.5 580 - 950







610.5 611.0 0.5 <500 - 800







611.0 611.5 0.5 <500 - 650







611.5 612.5 1.0 <500







616.0 616.5 0.5 <500 - 1070







617.0 618.0 1.0 <500







618.0 618.5 0.5 <500 - 730







618.5 619.0 0.5 920 - 3400







619.0 619.5 0.5 <500 - 1020







619.5 620.0 0.5 <500 - 900







620.0 622.5 2.5 <500







623.0 623.5 0.5 <500







624.0 624.5 0.5 <500







626.0 626.5 0.5 <500 - 3050







626.5 627.0 0.5 <500 - 8450







627.0 627.5 0.5 <500 - 580







627.5 628.0 0.5 <500 - 620







628.5 629.0 0.5 <500







629.0 629.5 0.5 <500 - 31200







631.5 632.0 0.5 <500







632.0 632.5 0.5 <500 - 3270







632.5 633.0 0.5 <500 - 1800







633.0 633.5 0.5 <500 - 3050







633.5 634.0 0.5 650 - 6200







637.5 638.5 1.0 <500







638.5 639.0 0.5 <500 - 620







639.0 639.5 0.5 600 - 5250







639.5 640.0 1.5 <500







649.5 650.0 0.5 <500 - 520







656.0 656.5 0.5 <500







670.0 670.5 0.5 <500

All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined.

"Off-scale" refers to >61,000 cps (counts per second) readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-125.

"High-grade" refers to >10,000 cps readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-125.

"Anomalous" means >500 cps readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-125.

Where "CPS Range" is <500 cps, this refers to local low radioactivity within the overall interval.

Unconformity of 'N/A' denotes a lack of visible contact between Athabasca sandstone and basement rock.

Maximum internal dilution 2.0 m downhole.

All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined. Resource modelling in conjunction with an updated mineral resource estimate is required before true thicknesses can be determined.

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is in construction, being optimally developed into the largest low-cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite environmental and social governance standards. The Rook I Project is supported by an N.I. 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study, which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry-leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational, long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada, and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE," and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG," providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Technical Disclosure*

All technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jason Craven, NexGen's Vice President, Exploration, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

Natural gamma radiation in drill core reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a Radiation Solutions Inc. RS-125 gamma spectrometer. The reader is cautioned that total count gamma readings may not be directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured; they should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals.

A technical report in respect of the FS is filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml) and is available for review on NexGen Energy's website (www.nexgenenergy.ca).

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors

This news release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") set by the SEC's rules that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this news release is not comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to PCE mineralization, scale and grade, the anticipated effects of completed drill results on PCE, completion of the 2026 summer drilling program at PCE, receipt and release of the results and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved or the negative connotation thereof.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including, among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's most recently filed Annual Information Form and NexGen's annual report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by the forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325505