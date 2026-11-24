- Vertical extent of high-grade subdomain increased a further 95 m to 739 m, a growth of 15%, by RK-26-293c1 with cumulative 2.5 m of >10,000 cps.
- Strike length of high-grade subdomain increased by 28 m to 238 m, expanding by 13% with new intersections to both the southwest and northeast.
- To date, the 2026 drilling campaign has increased the overall mineralized footprint vertically by 205 m to 905 m, a 29% increase, and along strike by a further 58 m to 678 m, a 9% increase.
- Strong continuity of intense high-grade confirmed with hole RK-26-300 intersecting cumulative 10.0 m of >10,000 cps including 1.8 m of >61,000 cps located 25.0 m from RK-24-207 (9.5 m at 2.9% U3O8, including 0.5 m at 28.2% U3O8) and 29.0 m from RK-25-230 (7.5 m at 5.3% U3O8, including 0.5 m at 35.9% U3O8).
- Southwest portion of high-grade subdomain has emerged as key growth area with continuity expanded by cumulative 4.2 m of >10,000 cps in RK-26-299c1 and deep extension potential from cumulative 6.0 m of >10,000 cps (including 0.7 m of >61,000 cps) in RK-26-297c1.
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) ("NexGen" or the "Company") announces results from fifteen additional drill holes from the ongoing 2026 drilling at the Company's 100% owned PCE discovery located 3.5 km from the Arrow Deposit. These results expand the high-grade subdomain while also systematically confirming the internal continuity of intense high-grade mineralization (Figures 1 and 2, Table 1).
Vertical Extent Growth
RK-26-293c1 highlights the continued growth of high-grade mineralization at depth with a cumulative 2.5 m of >10,000 cps. This hole expands the total vertical extent of the high-grade subdomain at PCE to 739 m (+95 m or 15% increase). The host shear shows strong continuity, and is well-defined, which has led to the rapid growth of the mineralized footprint (Figures 1 and 2).
Strike Length Extension
New intersections along strike, to both the southwest (RK-26-297c3 with cumulative 9.5 m of >10,000 cps including 0.1 m of >61,000 cps) and northeast (RK-26-301 with cumulative 1.7 m of >10,000 cps including 0.2 m of >61,000 cps), have extended the strike length of the high-grade subdomain by 28 m to 238 m, a 13% increase (Figure 1).
Continuity of Intense High-Grade Mineralization Confirmed
RK-26-300 highlights the continued strong continuity of mineralization (Figure 3) intersecting cumulative 10.0 m of >10,000 cps, including 1.8 m of >61,000 cps. This intersection widens an area of intense high-grade within the subdomain that is interpreted to connect along the same shear 25.0 m from RK-24-207 (9.5 m at 2.9% U3O8, including 0.5 m at 28.2% U3O8) and 29.0 m from RK-25-230 (7.5 m at 5.3% U3O8, including 0.5 m at 35.9% U3O8).
Growth Areas
Drilling along the southwest portion of the high-grade subdomain has yielded strong results which point to further potential for growth of the system. Drillhole RK-26-299c1 intersected cumulative 4.2 m of >10,000 cps including 0.7 m of >61,000 cps that extends continuity of intense high-grade a distance of 49 m to RK-26-271, 22 m to RK-25-222, 47 m to RK-26-294, 39 m to RK-25-256 and 52 m to RK-26-272, all of which are high-grade intersections within the central portion of the high-grade subdomain (Figure 1).
The potential for further extension at depth indicated along a steeply dipping shear within the southwestern side of the high-grade subdomain (Figure 1) is highlighted by RK-26-297c1 returning cumulative 6.0 m of >10,000 cps, including 0.7 m of >61,000 cps, as well as cumulative 2.0 m of >10,000 cps in RK-26-297 and cumulative 9.5 m of >10,000 cps in nearby RK-26-297c3.
Leigh Curyer, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, commented: "These drill results add considerable geological understanding of the PCE discovery. The shape, size and distribution of mineralization point to a significant shear-hosted system, currently spanning over 905 metres vertically and 678 metres along strike. The high-grade at PCE continues to grow and show strong continuity which are both characteristics of the Arrow Deposit during its development. We are developing this large mineralized system systematically consistent with our approach to the Arrow Deposit. PCE, combined with Arrow and the district-scale land position NexGen holds further solidifies our position as the key supplier to global utilities for many decades to come."
Growth and demonstrated strength of the mineralized system at PCE continues with drilling in 2026 now successfully growing the overall vertical and strike extents to 905 m (+205 m or 29% increase) and 678 m (+58 m or a 9% increase), respectively.
Forty-seven drillholes totalling 31,480 m have been completed at PCE in 2026. The remaining drilling of the 42,000 m 2026 program will focus on internal high-grade continuity as well as continued expansion. Samples from 2026 drilling are continuously submitted to the independent Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratory (SRC), and assay results will follow in batches.
Figure 1: Interpreted model of mineralization at PCE; new holes emphasized by larger diameter pierce points and bold labels; view is a long section that looks perpendicular to the primary mineralized plane; total mineralized footprint in orange and the high-grade subdomains in red
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/325505_b5eda937245c7bed_002full.jpg
Figure 2: Interpreted 3D model of PCE shown looking northwest (across strike) and northeast (along strike); RK-26-293c1, RK-26-297c1, RK-26-299c1, and RK-26-300 intersections outlined in purple
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/325505_b5eda937245c7bed_003full.jpg
Figure 3: RK-26-300 core photo displaying uranium mineralization that serves as key linkage between nearby high-grade lenses with cumulative 10.0 m of >10,000 cps including 1.8 m of >61,000 cps between 511.2 and 518.7 m; yellow outlines >1,000 cps, red outlines >10,000 cps, and purple outlines >61,000 cps
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/325505_b5eda937245c7bed_004full.jpg
Table 1: Spectrometer results since August 25, 2026 release
|Drillhole
|Unconformity Depth (m)
|Handheld Spectrometer Results (RS-125)
|Hole ID
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Total
Depth (m)
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Width (m)
|CPS Range
|RK-26-280c3
|270
|-69
|966
|-
|886.5
|887.5
|1.0
|<500
|887.5
|888.0
|0.5
|<500 - 880
|888.0
|888.5
|0.5
|550 - 5200
|891.5
|892.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2930
|892.0
|892.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1320
|892.5
|893.0
|0.5
|<500
|893.0
|893.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2050
|898.0
|898.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2150
|899.0
|899.5
|0.5
|<500
|RK-26-293c1
|272
|-70
|1233
|N/A
|1030.0
|1031.5
|1.5
|<500
|1032.5
|1033.0
|0.5
|<500
|1041.0
|1041.5
|0.5
|<500 - 550
|1095.0
|1095.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1050
|1095.5
|1096.0
|0.5
|500 - 1000
|1096.0
|1096.5
|0.5
|<500 - 740
|1098.0
|1098.5
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|1098.5
|1099.0
|0.5
|550 - 4000
|1101.5
|1102.0
|0.5
|<500 - 670
|1102.0
|1102.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2500
|1102.5
|1103.0
|0.5
|<500 - 550
|1103.0
|1104.5
|1.5
|<500
|1105.0
|1105.5
|0.5
|500 - 1600
|1105.5
|1106.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1750
|1106.0
|1106.5
|0.5
|<500 - 800
|1106.5
|1107.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1400
|1107.0
|1107.5
|0.5
|800 - 2500
|1107.5
|1108.0
|0.5
|<500 - 3600
|1109.5
|1110.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1200
|1110.0
|1110.5
|0.5
|<500 - 3500
|1110.5
|1111.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1800
|1111.0
|1111.5
|0.5
|2500 - 16500
|1111.5
|1112.0
|0.5
|3000 - 45000
|1112.0
|1112.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1900
|1112.5
|1113.0
|0.5
|1200 - 6500
|1113.0
|1113.5
|0.5
|600 - 14200
|1113.5
|1114.5
|1.0
|<500
|1114.5
|1115.0
|0.5
|<500 - 550
|1115.0
|1116.0
|1.0
|<500
|1116.0
|1116.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1410
|1116.5
|1117.0
|0.5
|700 - 2500
|1117.0
|1117.5
|0.5
|700 - 26100
|1117.5
|1118.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2400
|1118.0
|1118.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2600
|1118.5
|1119.0
|0.5
|1200 - 8800
|1119.0
|1119.5
|0.5
|1800 - 11200
|1119.5
|1120.5
|1.0
|<500
|1120.5
|1121.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1400
|1121.0
|1121.5
|0.5
|1100 - 8100
|1121.5
|1122.0
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|1122.0
|1122.5
|0.5
|<500 - 6500
|1122.5
|1123.0
|0.5
|<500
|1123.0
|1123.5
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|1123.5
|1124.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1900
|1129.5
|1130.0
|0.5
|<500 - 550
|RK-26-293c2
|272
|-70
|1241
|-
|1118.0
|1118.5
|0.5
|<500 - 570
|1120.0
|1120.5
|0.5
|<500
|1135.0
|1135.5
|0.5
|<500 - 910
|1135.5
|1136.0
|0.5
|1800 - 3900
|1136.0
|1136.5
|0.5
|1500 - 5600
|1136.5
|1137.0
|0.5
|1600 - 3200
|1137.0
|1137.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2100
|1137.5
|1138.0
|0.5
|1300 - 7000
|1138.0
|1138.5
|0.5
|3400 - 8000
|1138.5
|1139.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2600
|1139.0
|1139.5
|0.5
|<500 - 650
|1139.5
|1140.0
|0.5
|<500 - 3400
|1140.0
|1140.5
|0.5
|<500
|1140.5
|1141.0
|0.5
|950 - 7200
|1141.0
|1141.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1350
|1141.5
|1142.0
|0.5
|970 - 7500
|1142.0
|1142.5
|0.5
|2000 - 6200
|1142.5
|1143.0
|0.5
|2000 - 4800
|1143.0
|1143.5
|0.5
|2000 - 4600
|1143.5
|1144.0
|0.5
|2000 - 3300
|1144.0
|1144.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2600
|1144.5
|1145.0
|0.5
|2100 - 8400
|1145.0
|1145.5
|0.5
|<500 - 650
|1145.5
|1146.0
|0.5
|650 - 3200
|1146.0
|1146.5
|0.5
|700 - 6000
|1146.5
|1148.5
|2.0
|<500
|1150.0
|1151.0
|1.0
|<500
|1151.0
|1151.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1500
|1151.5
|1152.5
|1.0
|<500
|1153.0
|1153.5
|0.5
|910 - 2700
|1153.5
|1154.0
|0.5
|<500 - 520
|1154.0
|1156.0
|2.0
|<500
|1156.0
|1156.5
|0.5
|<500 - 550
|1156.5
|1157.0
|0.5
|600 - 8800
|1157.0
|1158.0
|1.0
|<500
|1159.5
|1160.0
|0.5
|<500 - 680
|1160.0
|1161.5
|1.5
|<500
|1161.5
|1162.0
|0.5
|<500 - 550
|1162.0
|1162.5
|0.5
|<500 - 980
|1162.5
|1163.0
|0.5
|600 - 2300
|1163.0
|1163.5
|0.5
|<500 - 3400
|1163.5
|1164.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1300
|1164.5
|1165.0
|0.5
|<500
|1165.0
|1165.5
|0.5
|<500 - 650
|1166.0
|1166.5
|0.5
|<500 - 550
|1166.5
|1167.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1100
|1167.0
|1168.5
|1.5
|<500
|1169.0
|1169.5
|0.5
|<500
|1169.5
|1170.0
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|1170.0
|1170.5
|0.5
|<500
|1170.5
|1171.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1500
|1171.0
|1171.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1220
|1171.5
|1172.0
|0.5
|<500 - 880
|1172.0
|1172.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2500
|1172.5
|1173.0
|0.5
|1700 - 8900
|1173.0
|1174.0
|1.0
|<500
|1174.0
|1174.5
|0.5
|500 - 1900
|1174.5
|1175.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1200
|1175.0
|1175.5
|0.5
|800 - 3200
|1175.5
|1176.0
|0.5
|<500 - 620
|1176.5
|1177.0
|0.5
|<500
|1177.0
|1177.5
|0.5
|<500 - 520
|1177.5
|1178.0
|0.5
|800 - 3200
|1178.0
|1178.5
|0.5
|<500 - 820
|1178.5
|1179.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1500
|1179.0
|1179.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2000
|1179.5
|1180.0
|0.5
|850 - 2500
|1180.0
|1180.5
|0.5
|2000 - 7000
|1180.5
|1181.0
|0.5
|1500 - 8000
|1181.0
|1181.5
|0.5
|750 - 2200
|1181.5
|1182.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1200
|1182.0
|1182.5
|0.5
|<500 - 880
|1182.5
|1183.0
|0.5
|700 - 1800
|1183.0
|1183.5
|0.5
|<500
|1185.0
|1185.5
|0.5
|<500
|1186.0
|1186.5
|0.5
|<500 - 530
|1186.5
|1187.0
|0.5
|<500
|1188.5
|1189.0
|0.5
|<500 - 550
|1189.5
|1190.0
|0.5
|<500
|1200.0
|1200.5
|0.5
|<500
|RK-26-297
|322.7
|-64.69
|885
|102.5
|768.0
|768.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2520
|768.5
|769.0
|0.5
|680 - 28000
|769.5
|770.0
|0.5
|<500
|770.0
|770.5
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|778.0
|778.5
|0.5
|<500 - 520
|778.5
|779.0
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|779.5
|780.0
|0.5
|<500
|783.5
|784.0
|0.5
|<500 - 8400
|784.0
|784.5
|0.5
|900 - 30000
|784.5
|785.0
|0.5
|<500
|785.0
|785.5
|0.5
|2600 - 9700
|785.5
|786.0
|0.5
|3000 - 10000
|786.0
|786.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1300
|786.5
|787.0
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|787.0
|787.5
|0.5
|600 - 1200
|787.5
|788.0
|0.5
|<500 - 3200
|788.0
|788.5
|0.5
|800 - 9700
|788.5
|789.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1500
|789.0
|789.5
|0.5
|<500 - 3200
|789.5
|790.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1400
|790.0
|790.5
|0.5
|590 - 4000
|792.0
|792.5
|0.5
|1100 - 8800
|792.5
|793.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1500
|793.0
|793.5
|0.5
|520 - 1500
|793.5
|794.0
|0.5
|<500 - 690
|794.0
|794.5
|0.5
|<500 - 520
|796.5
|797.0
|0.5
|<500 - 660
|798.5
|799.0
|0.5
|<500 - 660
|799.0
|799.5
|0.5
|<500
|799.5
|800.0
|0.5
|<500 - 750
|800.0
|800.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1500
|800.5
|801.0
|0.5
|600 - 1900
|801.0
|801.5
|0.5
|1280 - 2000
|801.5
|802.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1500
|802.0
|802.5
|0.5
|<500 - 640
|802.5
|803.0
|0.5
|<500
|803.0
|803.5
|0.5
|600 - 3400
|803.5
|804.0
|0.5
|1200 - 3000
|804.0
|804.5
|0.5
|<500 - 950
|804.5
|805.0
|0.5
|500 - 1000
|805.0
|805.5
|0.5
|500 - 5800
|805.5
|806.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2000
|806.0
|806.5
|0.5
|700 - 2900
|806.5
|807.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1200
|807.0
|807.5
|0.5
|600 - 1200
|807.5
|808.0
|0.5
|<500 - 850
|809.0
|809.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1000
|809.5
|810.0
|0.5
|<500 - 980
|810.0
|810.5
|0.5
|<500 - 610
|810.5
|811.0
|0.5
|<500 - 900
|811.0
|811.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1400
|811.5
|812.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2000
|812.0
|812.5
|0.5
|<500
|812.5
|813.0
|0.5
|<500 - 680
|813.0
|813.5
|0.5
|<500 - 720
|813.5
|814.0
|0.5
|520 - 1300
|814.0
|814.5
|0.5
|2000 - 8000
|814.5
|815.0
|0.5
|2000 - 11000
|815.0
|815.5
|0.5
|800 - 2000
|815.5
|816.0
|0.5
|1000 - 3000
|816.0
|816.5
|0.5
|1000 - 4000
|817.5
|818.5
|1.0
|<500
|818.5
|819.0
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|819.0
|819.5
|0.5
|500 - 5000
|819.5
|820.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1500
|821.0
|821.5
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|821.5
|822.0
|0.5
|<500 - 820
|822.0
|822.5
|0.5
|<500
|831.5
|832.0
|0.5
|<500
|839.0
|839.5
|0.5
|<500
|RK-26-297c1
|322.7
|-64.69
|882
|-
|768.0
|768.5
|0.5
|<500
|768.5
|769.0
|0.5
|<500 - 630
|772.5
|773.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2550
|773.0
|773.5
|0.5
|<500
|777.5
|778.0
|0.5
|3000 - 51000
|778.0
|778.1
|0.1
|38000 - 50000
|778.1
|778.2
|0.1
|>61000
|778.2
|778.3
|0.1
|30000 - 45000
|778.3
|778.7
|0.4
|>61000
|778.7
|779.0
|0.3
|3000 - 53100
|779.0
|779.5
|0.5
|4300 - 27000
|779.5
|779.6
|0.1
|44000 - 50000
|779.6
|779.8
|0.2
|>61000
|779.8
|780.0
|0.2
|5000 - 31000
|780.0
|780.5
|0.5
|1500 - 31000
|780.5
|781.0
|0.5
|7000 - 9500
|781.0
|781.5
|0.5
|<500
|781.5
|782.0
|0.5
|1300 - 28700
|782.0
|782.5
|0.5
|2900 - 25600
|782.5
|783.0
|0.5
|800 - 12000
|783.0
|783.5
|0.5
|2200 - 5250
|783.5
|784.0
|0.5
|4600 - 11700
|784.0
|784.5
|0.5
|600 - 6400
|784.5
|786.0
|1.5
|<500
|786.0
|786.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1500
|786.5
|787.0
|0.5
|<500 - 650
|787.0
|787.5
|0.5
|500 - 850
|787.5
|788.0
|0.5
|800 - 2400
|788.0
|788.5
|0.5
|1000 - 4000
|788.5
|789.0
|0.5
|2300 - 5000
|789.0
|789.5
|0.5
|5500 - 42500
|789.5
|790.0
|0.5
|1100 - 15700
|790.0
|790.5
|0.5
|2300 - 5900
|790.5
|791.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1800
|791.0
|791.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1520
|791.5
|792.0
|0.5
|<500 - 8420
|792.0
|792.5
|0.5
|<500 - 800
|792.5
|793.0
|0.5
|<500 - 540
|793.0
|793.5
|0.5
|<500 - 8300
|794.0
|794.5
|0.5
|<500 - 5700
|794.5
|795.0
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|796.0
|796.5
|0.5
|<500
|796.5
|797.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1000
|797.5
|798.5
|1.0
|<500
|800.0
|801.0
|1.0
|<500
|802.0
|802.5
|0.5
|<500 - 550
|804.5
|805.0
|0.5
|<500
|805.5
|806.0
|0.5
|<500
|808.5
|809.0
|0.5
|<500
|811.5
|812.0
|0.5
|<500 - 800
|812.5
|813.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1300
|815.5
|816.0
|0.5
|<500
|816.5
|817.0
|0.5
|<500
|818.0
|818.5
|0.5
|<500
|818.5
|819.0
|0.5
|<500 - 580
|819.5
|820.0
|0.5
|<500 - 760
|820.0
|820.5
|0.5
|<500
|820.5
|821.0
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|821.0
|821.5
|0.5
|<500
|821.5
|822.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1450
|841.5
|842.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1280
|RK-26-297c2
|321
|-65
|903
|-
|750.0
|750.5
|0.5
|<500
|750.5
|751.0
|0.5
|<500 - 720
|783.0
|783.5
|0.5
|<500 - 650
|783.5
|784.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2000
|785.5
|786.0
|0.5
|<500
|787.5
|788.0
|0.5
|<500
|788.0
|788.5
|0.5
|830 - 1750
|788.5
|789.0
|0.5
|1200 - 2550
|789.0
|789.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1500
|790.0
|790.5
|0.5
|<500 - 560
|790.5
|791.0
|0.5
|<500
|791.0
|791.5
|0.5
|1500 - 7100
|791.5
|792.0
|0.5
|<500 - 4450
|795.0
|795.5
|0.5
|860 - 7900
|796.0
|796.5
|0.5
|<500 - 7900
|797.0
|797.5
|0.5
|550 - 6800
|798.0
|798.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2450
|798.5
|799.0
|0.5
|1870 - 3400
|799.0
|799.5
|0.5
|3000 - 9000
|799.5
|800.0
|0.5
|930 - 4300
|800.0
|800.5
|0.5
|<500
|800.5
|801.0
|0.5
|500 - 2500
|801.0
|801.5
|0.5
|1000 - 3700
|802.0
|802.5
|0.5
|<500 - 620
|802.5
|803.0
|0.5
|<500 - 800
|803.0
|804.0
|1.0
|<500
|804.0
|804.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1800
|804.5
|805.0
|0.5
|<500 - 670
|805.0
|805.5
|0.5
|<500
|809.0
|809.5
|0.5
|<500
|809.5
|810.0
|0.5
|<500 - 4500
|810.0
|810.5
|0.5
|<500
|817.5
|818.0
|0.5
|<500
|819.5
|820.0
|0.5
|<500
|820.0
|820.5
|0.5
|<500 - 570
|824.5
|825.0
|0.5
|<500 - 580
|827.0
|828.0
|1.0
|<500
|828.5
|829.0
|0.5
|<500
|829.0
|829.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1200
|829.5
|830.0
|0.5
|<500 - 720
|830.0
|831.0
|0.5
|<500
|839.0
|839.5
|0.5
|<500
|845.0
|845.5
|0.5
|<500
|845.5
|846.0
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|846.5
|847.0
|0.5
|<500 - 510
|847.0
|847.5
|0.5
|<500
|847.5
|848.0
|0.5
|<500 - 740
|848.0
|848.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1800
|849.5
|850.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1600
|850.0
|850.5
|0.5
|<500 - 4000
|850.5
|851.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1600
|851.5
|852.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1000
|852.0
|853.0
|1.0
|<500
|855.0
|855.5
|0.5
|<500 - 650
|855.5
|856.0
|0.5
|<500
|856.0
|856.5
|0.5
|<500 - 680
|856.5
|857.0
|0.5
|<500
|857.0
|857.5
|0.5
|<500 - 520
|857.5
|858.0
|0.5
|<500 - 800
|859.5
|860.0
|0.5
|<500 - 840
|860.0
|860.5
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|860.5
|861.0
|0.5
|<500 - 620
|RK-26-297c3
|321
|-65
|882
|-
|762.5
|763.0
|0.5
|<500 - 42300
|763.0
|763.5
|0.5
|<500 - 960
|784.5
|785.5
|1.0
|<500
|785.5
|786.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1300
|786.0
|786.5
|0.5
|<500 - 710
|786.5
|787.0
|0.5
|<500 - 660
|789.0
|789.5
|0.5
|<500 - 26500
|789.5
|790.5
|1.0
|<500
|790.5
|791.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1100
|791.0
|791.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1710
|791.5
|792.5
|1.0
|<500
|792.5
|793.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1410
|793.0
|793.5
|0.5
|780 - 2870
|793.5
|794.0
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|794.0
|794.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1400
|794.5
|795.0
|0.5
|<500 - 680
|795.0
|795.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1320
|795.5
|796.0
|0.5
|<500
|797.0
|797.5
|0.5
|500 - 17800
|797.5
|798.0
|0.5
|5100 - 26600
|798.0
|798.5
|0.5
|1800 - 30600
|798.5
|798.7
|0.2
|6900 - 59800
|798.7
|798.8
|0.1
|>61000
|798.8
|799.0
|0.2
|16000 - 22400
|799.0
|799.5
|0.5
|680 - 20300
|799.5
|800.0
|0.5
|3100 - 18800
|800.0
|800.5
|0.5
|1480 - 37100
|800.5
|801.0
|0.5
|<500 - 6350
|801.0
|801.5
|0.5
|<500 - 840
|801.5
|802.0
|0.5
|500 - 3260
|802.0
|802.5
|0.5
|1040 - 6020
|802.5
|803.0
|0.5
|1370 - 10400
|803.0
|803.5
|0.5
|3740 - 8420
|803.5
|804.0
|0.5
|650 - 6330
|804.0
|804.5
|0.5
|1030 - 4780
|804.5
|805.0
|0.5
|1800 - 7050
|805.0
|805.5
|0.5
|2300 - 11700
|805.5
|806.0
|0.5
|970 - 34900
|806.0
|806.5
|0.5
|2300 - 11100
|806.5
|807.0
|0.5
|1700 - 5430
|807.0
|807.5
|0.5
|1500 - 4700
|807.5
|808.0
|0.5
|7300 - 14100
|808.0
|808.5
|0.5
|10000 - 30000
|808.5
|809.0
|0.5
|7700 - 33900
|809.0
|809.5
|0.5
|4000 - 21900
|809.5
|810.0
|0.5
|1500 - 13700
|810.0
|810.5
|0.5
|2030 - 31400
|810.5
|811.0
|0.5
|940 - 5000
|811.0
|811.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1210
|811.5
|812.0
|0.5
|630 - 1840
|812.0
|812.5
|0.5
|1010 - 4500
|812.5
|813.0
|0.5
|3010 - 7500
|813.0
|813.5
|0.5
|850 - 3300
|813.5
|814.0
|0.5
|1080 - 4100
|814.0
|814.5
|0.5
|1300 - 5250
|814.5
|815.0
|0.5
|<500 - 8100
|815.0
|815.5
|0.5
|<500 - 650
|815.5
|816.0
|0.5
|<500
|816.0
|816.5
|0.5
|1200 - 6800
|816.5
|817.0
|0.5
|<500 - 650
|817.0
|817.5
|0.5
|<500 - 7800
|817.5
|818.0
|0.5
|<500 - 3500
|818.5
|819.0
|0.5
|<500 - 750
|819.0
|819.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2300
|819.5
|820.0
|0.5
|<500
|820.5
|821.0
|0.5
|<500 - 850
|821.5
|822.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2100
|822.0
|822.5
|0.5
|<500
|822.5
|823.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2400
|823.0
|823.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2700
|823.5
|824.0
|0.5
|<500 - 540
|824.0
|824.5
|0.5
|<500
|826.0
|826.5
|0.5
|<500 - 580
|826.5
|827.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2000
|827.0
|827.5
|0.5
|<500
|829.0
|829.5
|0.5
|<500
|830.0
|830.5
|0.5
|<500 - 3150
|830.5
|831.0
|0.5
|<500 - 590
|831.5
|832.5
|1.0
|<500
|832.5
|833.0
|0.5
|540 - 7500
|835.5
|836.0
|0.5
|<500
|837.5
|838.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1140
|838.0
|838.5
|0.5
|<500 - 820
|838.5
|839.0
|0.5
|<500 - 520
|839.0
|839.5
|0.5
|<500
|840.0
|840.5
|0.5
|<500
|841.5
|842.0
|0.5
|<500
|842.0
|842.5
|0.5
|<500 - 590
|842.5
|843.0
|0.5
|<500
|844.0
|844.5
|0.5
|<500 - 830
|844.5
|845.0
|0.5
|<500 - 740
|845.0
|845.5
|0.5
|<500 - 640
|845.5
|846.0
|0.5
|570 - 3240
|846.0
|846.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1520
|846.5
|847.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1050
|847.0
|847.5
|0.5
|<500 - 610
|847.5
|848.0
|0.5
|<500 - 800
|848.0
|848.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1500
|848.5
|849.0
|0.5
|<500
|850.0
|851.0
|1.0
|<500
|RK-26-298
|275
|-72
|405
|-
|No Significant Intersections
|RK-26-299
|342
|-65
|375
|-
|No Significant Intersections
|RK-26-299c1
|342
|-68
|780
|N/A
|609.0
|609.5
|0.5
|<500
|616.5
|617.0
|0.5
|<500 - 920
|617.0
|617.5
|0.5
|550 - 1130
|617.5
|618.0
|0.5
|520 - 2380
|618.0
|618.5
|0.5
|1150 - 3250
|618.5
|619.0
|0.5
|1680 - 4450
|619.0
|619.5
|0.5
|950 - 3910
|619.5
|619.7
|0.2
|7000 - 56000
|619.7
|619.9
|0.2
|>61000
|619.9
|620.0
|0.1
|5000 - 27000
|620.0
|620.5
|0.5
|1500 - 15600
|620.5
|621.0
|0.5
|620 - 2570
|621.0
|621.5
|0.5
|3200 - 8400
|621.5
|622.0
|0.5
|820 - 2300
|622.0
|622.5
|0.5
|740 - 2700
|622.5
|623.0
|0.5
|2100 - 41000
|623.0
|623.5
|0.5
|7000 - 14000
|623.5
|624.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2100
|624.0
|624.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1210
|624.5
|625.0
|0.5
|2800 - 23000
|625.0
|625.2
|0.2
|26000 - 44000
|625.2
|625.3
|0.1
|>61000
|625.3
|625.5
|0.2
|10000 - 34000
|625.5
|625.8
|0.3
|860 - 1200
|625.8
|626.2
|0.4
|>61000
|626.2
|626.5
|0.3
|1700 - 48000
|626.5
|627.0
|0.5
|<500 - 760
|627.0
|627.5
|0.5
|800 - 4000
|627.5
|628.0
|0.5
|550 - 920
|628.0
|628.5
|0.5
|<500 - 510
|631.5
|632.0
|0.5
|<500 - 18000
|632.0
|632.5
|0.5
|540 - 810
|632.5
|633.0
|0.5
|<500
|633.0
|633.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1840
|633.5
|634.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1380
|634.0
|634.5
|0.5
|<500 - 850
|634.5
|635.0
|0.5
|<500
|641.5
|642.0
|0.5
|770 - 3750
|642.0
|643.0
|1.0
|<500
|643.0
|643.5
|0.5
|<500 - 850
|643.5
|644.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1260
|644.0
|644.5
|0.5
|850 - 1680
|644.5
|645.0
|0.5
|<500
|645.0
|645.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1110
|662.5
|663.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1000
|663.0
|663.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1130
|664.5
|665.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2750
|665.0
|665.5
|0.5
|<500
|671.0
|671.5
|0.5
|<500
|671.5
|672.0
|0.5
|<500 - 640
|674.5
|675.0
|0.5
|<500 - 710
|676.5
|677.0
|0.5
|<500 - 3550
|766.0
|767.0
|1.0
|<500
|768.5
|769.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1010
|RK-26-300
|296
|-70
|648
|121.4
|466.0
|466.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1400
|466.5
|467.0
|0.5
|<500 - 880
|467.0
|467.5
|0.5
|<500 - 520
|467.5
|468.0
|0.5
|<500 - 660
|468.5
|469.0
|0.5
|<500 - 580
|469.0
|470.0
|1.0
|<500
|470.0
|470.5
|0.5
|<500 - 800
|471.0
|471.5
|0.5
|<500
|471.5
|472.0
|0.5
|<500 - 5400
|472.0
|472.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2800
|472.5
|473.0
|0.5
|<500 - 570
|473.0
|473.5
|0.5
|<500 - 750
|473.5
|474.0
|0.5
|<500
|474.0
|474.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2500
|474.5
|475.0
|0.5
|<500
|475.0
|475.5
|0.5
|<500 - 730
|478.0
|478.5
|0.5
|<500
|478.5
|479.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1800
|479.0
|479.5
|0.5
|<500 - 760
|485.5
|487.0
|1.5
|<500
|488.0
|488.5
|0.5
|<500 - 650
|489.0
|489.5
|0.5
|<500
|490.5
|491.0
|0.5
|<500
|491.5
|492.0
|0.5
|<500 - 560
|492.0
|492.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1250
|493.0
|494.0
|1.0
|<500
|500.5
|501.5
|1.0
|<500
|503.0
|503.5
|0.5
|<500
|506.0
|506.5
|0.5
|<500 - 580
|506.5
|507.0
|0.5
|<500 - 920
|507.0
|507.5
|0.5
|<500 - 650
|507.5
|508.0
|0.5
|650 - 3100
|508.0
|508.5
|0.5
|1000 - 2700
|508.5
|509.0
|0.5
|<500 - 3000
|509.0
|509.5
|0.5
|770 - 1700
|509.5
|510.0
|0.5
|<500 - 620
|510.0
|510.5
|0.5
|700 - 20200
|510.5
|511.0
|0.5
|5000 - 46300
|511.0
|511.2
|0.2
|6100 - 11100
|511.2
|511.3
|0.1
|>61000
|511.3
|511.5
|0.2
|29400 - 47600
|511.5
|512.0
|0.5
|3800 - 23600
|512.0
|512.5
|0.5
|6700 - 24300
|512.5
|513.0
|0.5
|2200 - 15700
|513.0
|513.5
|0.5
|2900 - 11200
|513.5
|513.9
|0.4
|6000 - 59000
|513.9
|514.2
|0.3
|>61000
|514.2
|514.3
|0.1
|12000 - 27300
|514.3
|514.4
|0.1
|>61000
|514.4
|514.5
|0.1
|6000 - 58000
|514.5
|514.8
|0.3
|8000 - 57000
|514.8
|514.9
|0.1
|>61000
|514.9
|515.2
|0.3
|29000 - 53100
|515.2
|515.4
|0.2
|>61000
|515.4
|515.5
|0.1
|9000 - 42000
|515.5
|516.0
|0.5
|8700 - 51700
|516.0
|516.5
|0.5
|1500 - 11200
|516.5
|517.0
|0.5
|6600 - 18300
|517.0
|517.5
|0.5
|6000 - 40700
|517.5
|517.7
|0.2
|7000 - 11300
|517.7
|518.7
|1.0
|>61000
|518.7
|519.0
|0.3
|6000 - 39400
|519.0
|519.5
|0.5
|500 - 1100
|519.5
|520.0
|0.5
|2400 - 37500
|520.0
|520.5
|0.5
|700 - 17600
|520.5
|521.0
|0.5
|<500 - 950
|521.0
|521.5
|0.5
|<500 - 540
|521.5
|522.0
|0.5
|<500 - 850
|522.0
|522.5
|0.5
|<500 - 8600
|522.5
|523.0
|0.5
|<500
|523.5
|524.0
|0.5
|<500
|524.0
|524.5
|0.5
|<500 - 680
|524.5
|525.0
|0.5
|<500 - 850
|528.0
|528.5
|0.5
|<500
|540.0
|540.5
|0.5
|<500
|540.5
|541.0
|0.5
|<500
|584.0
|584.5
|0.5
|<500 - 530
|590.0
|590.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1300
|590.5
|591.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1050
|591.0
|593.5
|2.5
|<500
|593.5
|594.0
|0.5
|<500 - 520
|594.0
|594.5
|0.5
|<500
|594.5
|595.0
|0.5
|<500 - 550
|595.0
|595.5
|0.5
|<500
|595.5
|596.0
|0.5
|<500 - 580
|596.0
|596.5
|0.5
|<500 - 630
|596.5
|597.0
|0.5
|540 - 2100
|598.0
|598.5
|0.5
|<500 - 670
|598.5
|599.0
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|599.0
|599.5
|0.5
|<500
|599.5
|600.0
|0.5
|<500 - 800
|600.0
|600.5
|0.5
|<500
|600.5
|601.0
|0.5
|<500 - 560
|601.5
|602.0
|0.5
|<500
|602.0
|602.5
|0.5
|<500
|603.0
|603.5
|0.5
|<500 - 750
|603.5
|604.0
|0.5
|<500 - 570
|604.0
|604.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1800
|604.5
|605.0
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|605.0
|605.5
|0.5
|<500 - 640
|605.5
|606.0
|0.5
|<500 - 830
|606.0
|606.5
|0.5
|<500 - 750
|606.5
|607.0
|0.5
|<500
|607.0
|607.5
|0.5
|<500 - 940
|607.5
|608.0
|0.5
|<500 - 750
|608.0
|608.5
|0.5
|<500 - 590
|609.5
|610.0
|0.5
|<500
|610.0
|610.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1700
|610.5
|611.0
|0.5
|<500
|612.0
|612.5
|0.5
|<500
|612.5
|613.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2500
|613.0
|613.5
|0.5
|<500 - 3100
|613.5
|614.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1550
|614.0
|614.5
|0.5
|<500
|615.0
|615.5
|0.5
|<500
|615.5
|616.0
|0.5
|<500 - 820
|616.0
|616.5
|0.5
|<500 - 780
|616.5
|617.0
|0.5
|<500 - 750
|617.0
|617.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1400
|618.5
|619.0
|0.5
|<500
|619.5
|620.0
|0.5
|<500
|619.5
|620.0
|0.5
|<500 - 550
|620.0
|620.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2000
|620.5
|621.0
|0.5
|<500 - 750
|627.5
|628.0
|0.5
|<500
|628.0
|628.5
|0.5
|<500 - 650
|628.5
|630.0
|1.5
|<500
|RK-26-301
|292
|-70
|759
|111.3
|357.5
|359.0
|1.5
|<500
|660.5
|661.0
|0.5
|900 - 6000
|661.5
|661.7
|0.2
|1000 - 2000
|661.7
|661.9
|0.2
|>61000
|661.9
|662.0
|0.1
|<500
|666.5
|667.0
|0.5
|<500
|667.0
|667.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1900
|667.5
|668.0
|0.5
|1500 - 5000
|668.0
|668.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1300
|668.5
|669.0
|0.5
|<500
|669.0
|669.5
|0.5
|<500 - 530
|672.5
|673.0
|0.5
|<500
|673.5
|674.0
|0.5
|<500
|674.0
|674.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1200
|675.0
|675.5
|0.5
|<500
|679.0
|680.0
|1.0
|<500
|692.0
|697.5
|5.5
|<500
|700.0
|700.5
|0.5
|<500
|701.5
|702.0
|0.5
|<500
|702.0
|702.5
|0.5
|550 - 3500
|702.5
|703.0
|0.5
|<500
|703.0
|703.5
|0.5
|<500 - 880
|704.0
|704.5
|0.5
|<500 - 800
|704.5
|705.5
|1.0
|<500
|706.0
|706.5
|0.5
|<500 - 850
|707.0
|707.5
|0.5
|<500
|720.0
|720.5
|0.5
|<500 - 550
|720.5
|721.0
|0.5
|<500 - 520
|749.5
|750.0
|0.5
|<500 - 17000
|751.0
|751.5
|0.5
|<500
|751.5
|752.0
|0.5
|1500 - 21000
|752.0
|752.5
|0.5
|550 - 15000
|752.5
|754.0
|1.5
|<500
|RK-26-301c1
|292
|-70
|732
|-
|No Significant Intersections
|RK-26-302
|300
|-68
|1041
|105.2
|927.5
|928.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1040
|928.0
|928.5
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|928.5
|929.0
|0.5
|<500
|929.0
|929.5
|0.5
|1750 - 11300
|929.5
|930.0
|0.5
|<500
|939.0
|939.5
|0.5
|<500 - 750
|939.5
|940.0
|0.5
|<500 - 850
|940.0
|940.5
|0.5
|920 - 1340
|940.5
|941.0
|0.5
|650 - 1250
|941.0
|941.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1150
|941.5
|942.0
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|942.0
|943.0
|1.0
|<500
|943.0
|943.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1200
|943.5
|944.0
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|945.0
|945.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1500
|945.5
|946.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1200
|946.0
|946.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1100
|946.5
|947.0
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|950.5
|951.0
|0.5
|1000 - 13400
|951.0
|951.5
|0.5
|1800 - 3000
|956.0
|956.5
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|956.5
|957.5
|1.0
|<500
|957.5
|958.0
|0.5
|<500 - 510
|958.0
|958.5
|0.5
|<500
|958.5
|959.0
|0.5
|500 - 2500
|959.0
|959.5
|0.5
|<500 - 510
|959.5
|960.0
|0.5
|<500
|960.0
|960.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1300
|960.5
|961.0
|0.5
|<500
|961.0
|961.5
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|961.5
|962.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1300
|962.0
|962.5
|0.5
|500 - 1600
|962.5
|963.0
|0.5
|<500
|963.0
|963.5
|0.5
|800 - 12000
|963.5
|964.0
|0.5
|500 - 8000
|964.0
|964.5
|0.5
|1000 - 25000
|964.5
|965.0
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|965.0
|965.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1200
|965.5
|966.0
|0.5
|<500 - 800
|966.0
|966.5
|0.5
|<500
|967.0
|967.5
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|967.5
|968.0
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|969.0
|969.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2400
|969.5
|970.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1400
|RK-26-303
|332.5
|-69
|702
|105.5
|147.5
|148.5
|1.0
|<500
|591.5
|592.0
|0.5
|<500 - 650
|592.0
|592.5
|0.5
|<500 - 550
|592.5
|593.0
|0.5
|<500 - 650
|593.0
|593.5
|0.5
|<500
|608.0
|608.5
|0.5
|<500 - 800
|608.5
|609.0
|0.5
|800 - 1680
|609.0
|609.5
|0.5
|<500 - 960
|609.5
|610.0
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|610.0
|610.5
|0.5
|580 - 950
|610.5
|611.0
|0.5
|<500 - 800
|611.0
|611.5
|0.5
|<500 - 650
|611.5
|612.5
|1.0
|<500
|616.0
|616.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1070
|617.0
|618.0
|1.0
|<500
|618.0
|618.5
|0.5
|<500 - 730
|618.5
|619.0
|0.5
|920 - 3400
|619.0
|619.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1020
|619.5
|620.0
|0.5
|<500 - 900
|620.0
|622.5
|2.5
|<500
|623.0
|623.5
|0.5
|<500
|624.0
|624.5
|0.5
|<500
|626.0
|626.5
|0.5
|<500 - 3050
|626.5
|627.0
|0.5
|<500 - 8450
|627.0
|627.5
|0.5
|<500 - 580
|627.5
|628.0
|0.5
|<500 - 620
|628.5
|629.0
|0.5
|<500
|629.0
|629.5
|0.5
|<500 - 31200
|631.5
|632.0
|0.5
|<500
|632.0
|632.5
|0.5
|<500 - 3270
|632.5
|633.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1800
|633.0
|633.5
|0.5
|<500 - 3050
|633.5
|634.0
|0.5
|650 - 6200
|637.5
|638.5
|1.0
|<500
|638.5
|639.0
|0.5
|<500 - 620
|639.0
|639.5
|0.5
|600 - 5250
|639.5
|640.0
|1.5
|<500
|649.5
|650.0
|0.5
|<500 - 520
|656.0
|656.5
|0.5
|<500
|670.0
|670.5
|0.5
|<500
- All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined.
- "Off-scale" refers to >61,000 cps (counts per second) readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-125.
- "High-grade" refers to >10,000 cps readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-125.
- "Anomalous" means >500 cps readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-125.
- Where "CPS Range" is <500 cps, this refers to local low radioactivity within the overall interval.
- Unconformity of 'N/A' denotes a lack of visible contact between Athabasca sandstone and basement rock.
- Maximum internal dilution 2.0 m downhole.
- All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined. Resource modelling in conjunction with an updated mineral resource estimate is required before true thicknesses can be determined.
About NexGen
NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is in construction, being optimally developed into the largest low-cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite environmental and social governance standards. The Rook I Project is supported by an N.I. 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study, which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry-leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational, long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada, and the world.
NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE," and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG," providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
Contact Information
Leigh Curyer
Chief Executive Officer
NexGen Energy Ltd.
+1 604 428 4112
lcuryer@nxe-energy.ca
www.nexgenenergy.ca
Travis McPherson
Chief Commercial Officer
NexGen Energy Ltd.
+1 604 428 4112
tmcpherson@nxe-energy.ca
www.nexgenenergy.ca
Monica Kras
Vice President, Corporate Development
NexGen Energy Ltd.
+44 7307 191933
mkras@nxe-energy.ca
www.nexgenenergy.ca
Technical Disclosure*
All technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jason Craven, NexGen's Vice President, Exploration, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.
Natural gamma radiation in drill core reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a Radiation Solutions Inc. RS-125 gamma spectrometer. The reader is cautioned that total count gamma readings may not be directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured; they should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals.
A technical report in respect of the FS is filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml) and is available for review on NexGen Energy's website (www.nexgenenergy.ca).
Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors
This news release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") set by the SEC's rules that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this news release is not comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.
Forward-Looking Information
The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to PCE mineralization, scale and grade, the anticipated effects of completed drill results on PCE, completion of the 2026 summer drilling program at PCE, receipt and release of the results and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved or the negative connotation thereof.
Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including, among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.
Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's most recently filed Annual Information Form and NexGen's annual report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by the forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.
There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325505