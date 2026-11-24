Drilling also returns 0.6 g/t Au over 69.0 m at QFP, adding a distinct exploration target in porphyry and sedimentary rocks

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Onyx Gold Corp. (TSXV: ONYX) (OTCQX: ONXGF) ("Onyx" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from 36 drill holes from its ongoing 110,000 meter ("m") drill program (the "Program") at its 100%-owned Munro-Croesus Project ("Munro-Croesus" or the "Project"), located 75 kilometers ("km") east of Timmins, Ontario. (Figure 2).

First-pass drilling at the SE Target, approximately 3.6 km southeast of the Argus Zone, intersected 1.6 g/t gold ("Au") over 24.8 meters ("m"), including 3.3 g/t Au over 11.4 m, in favourable variolitic mafic volcanic rocks. Drilling at the QFP Target, south of the Pipestone Fault, intersected 0.6 g/t Au over 69.0 m in an area of quartz-feldspar porphyry intrusions and metasedimentary rocks. These results identify two different geological settings for further evaluation.

Including previously reported drilling at Argus, Big Break and JM, Onyx has now encountered gold mineralization at seven areas along an approximately 4 km portion of the Pipestone Fault ("Pipestone") corridor. Onyx controls approximately 8 km of prospective strike along this regional structure, of which approximately half has been drill tested, providing further opportunities to test for additional gold-bearing zones.

Highlights of New Targeting

SE Target - New gold interval in Argus-type volcanic host rocks: Drill hole MC26-357 returned 1.6 g/t Au over 24.8 m , including 3.3 g/t Au over 11.4 m and 6.3 g/t Au over 5.4 m . The target is approximately 3.6 km southeast of Argus North.

QFP Target - Gold in a second geological setting: Drill hole MC26-338 returned 0.6 g/t Au over 69.0 m, including 1.4 g/t Au over 7.5 m and, separately, 2.7 g/t Au over 6.5 m , within a porphyry-metasedimentary setting south of the Pipestone Fault.

Croesus-style Veins - Drilling returned 4.9 g/t Au over 1.2 m and 7.9 g/t Au over 1.5 m (drill hole MC26-310), in ongoing testing of No. 2 Vein, a compelling historic quartz-carbonate vein system hosted within the same variolitic basalt host rock as Argus.

Regional - Drill hole MC26-296, located ~2 km north of the Pipestone and testing the historical Walhart prospect within variolitic and pillow basalt, returned 6.4 g/t Au over 1.1 m . Drill hole MC26-391, situated a further ~2 km north at the W.T. Stewart prospect, returned 0.7 g/t Au over 11.6 m , including 1.3 g/t Au over 3.0 m.

Broader gold-bearing footprint: Drilling has identified gold at several separate locations along 4 km of the Pipestone trend. Onyx controls approximately 8 km of prospective strike, with roughly half of that distance drill tested to date.

2027 exploration focus: The new results will help prioritize structural intersections in favourable volcanics, as well as intrusive and sediment-hosted targets, while drilling continues to assess extensions of the established Argus Main and North zones.

"The most important takeaway from this regional drilling is that we are finding gold in geological settings beyond the original Argus discovery area," said Brock Colterjohn, President and CEO of Onyx Gold. "At the SE Target, a substantial new intercept is hosted in altered mafic variolitic basalt, the same favourable volcanic package we are exploring at Argus. At QFP, we are also seeing gold associated with porphyry intrusions and surrounding sedimentary rocks. These remain early-stage targets and we need more drilling to establish their geometry and extent, but the results are giving us a larger set of geological criteria and environments that host gold to pursue. As we plan for 2027, our priority is to continue expanding Argus while systematically testing the most compelling opportunities along the broader Pipestone and Argus Fault corridors."

Discussion of Drill Results

SE Target - Hosted in Mafic Variolitic Basalt

Six (6) drill holes tested the SE Target, approximately 3.6 km southeast of the Argus Zone, near a change in orientation of the Pipestone Fault and an interpreted northeast-trending crossing structure identified in the magnetic data. The area is underlain by the same mafic variolitic basalt volcanic sequence that hosts mineralization at Argus. Highlights include:

MC26-357: 1.6 g/t Au over 24.8 m, including 3.3 g/t Au over 11.4 m , including 6.3 g/t Au over 5.4 m , including 23.1 g/t Au over 1.0 m

including MC26-400: 0.5 g/t Au over 13.5 m

Gold mineralization is associated with strong albite-silica-sericite alteration, localized crackle brecciation, quartz veining and fine-grained pyrite within variolitic basalt. These characteristics are similar to those observed at Argus, highlighting the potential for additional gold-bearing zones where northeast-trending structures intersect the same favourable volcanic sequence along the broader Pipestone Fault corridor.

QFP Target - Intrusive and Sedimentary Gold Mineralization

Three (3) drill holes tested the QFP Target immediately south of the Pipestone Fault, where quartz-feldspar porphyry ("QFP") intrusions cut greywacke and other Porcupine assemblage metasedimentary rocks near the interpreted No. 2 Vein structure. Highlights include:

MC26-338: 0.6 g/t Au over 69.0 m , including 1.4 g/t Au over 7.5 m in quartz-feldspar porphyry, including 5.0 g/t Au over 1.5 m , and including 9.3 g/t Au over 1.5 m in greywacke

, including

Gold mineralization occurs within the porphyry dykes and surrounding metasedimentary rocks, associated with variable silica, sericite and iron-carbonate alteration, quartz-carbonate veining and fine-grained pyrite, with minor arsenopyrite locally.

These results, together with the recent results from the Flipper Zone (see Company news release dated October 5, 2026), highlight the potential of the relatively underexplored Porcupine assemblage metasedimentary rocks to host gold mineralization and represent important exploration targets. The mineralization at QFP also shares geological similarities with Argus North, where gold is locally associated with feldspar porphyry dykes, strong hydrothermal alteration and pyrite.

Croesus-Style Vein Targets including GM Vein, No. 2, and No. 4

Follow-up drilling has recently been completed on three (3) orogenic quartz-carbonate vein targets including the 'Croesus-style' GM Vein, located 350 m northwest of the past-producing Croesus Gold Mine, and the No. 2 Vein and No. 4 Vein, located 750 m to the south within the same mafic variolitic package that hosts the Company's Argus Zones.

The No. 2 Vein Zone strikes northeast, dips moderately to the southeast and is characterized by zoned to mottled, opaque white, quartz-carbonate veins, and decimeter-scale veins with either massive or breccia internal vein textures. The No. 2 vein is commonly flanked by a sericite and iron-carbonate ± albite-silica alteration halo.

Mapping and mechanical stripping by the Company delineated a white quartz vein, from 60 to 150 cm thick, over approximately 500 m.

Thirteen (13) drill holes reported today included four (4) drill holes on the No. 2 Vein. Highlights include:

MC26-310: 4.9 g/t Au over 1.2 m, and 7.9 g/t Au over 1.5 m

and

Drilling at the No. 2 Vein target encountered gold mineralization within strongly silica-sericite-altered variolitic basalt, accompanied by localized crackle brecciation, quartz veining and fracture-controlled pyrite and arsenopyrite. This alteration and mineralization style shares characteristics with those observed elsewhere along the Argus-Pipestone corridor and suggests potential for gold mineralization beyond the historically recognized quartz-carbonate veins.

Regional Drill Results

As part of the Company's property-wide exploration strategy, five (5) regional prospects were drill tested for both vein- and Argus-style gold mineralization including; A-Zone, C-Zone, Dimmick, Walhart, and W.T. Stewart. Encouraging drill results have now been returned for the latter two.

The Walhart showing comprises multiple quartz-carbonate vein zones developed within a southeast-striking, steeply dipping and north-facing sequence of massive and variolitic mafic to ultramafic volcanic rocks. Detailed surface mapping completed by Onyx in 2025 confirmed at least two distinct zones of quartz veining within strongly altered basalt. These exposures support the interpretation of Walhart as a structurally localized vein system developed within a broader carbonate-altered mafic volcanic package rather than a single isolated quartz vein. Historical drilling indicates that the mineralized structure is approximately northeast-trending and steeply dipping with historical drill hole CM-97-13 returning 1.2 g/t Au over 12.7 m.

The W.T. Stewart showing is marked by a six-meter-deep historical shaft and a series of trenches with stripped overburden. The zone is interpreted as a dilatant shear-associated zone trending east-west with pyrite-arsenopyrite mineralization as well as discontinuous quartz breccias, veins and pods, grading up to 16.0 g/t Au in grab samples. Mineralization is hosted in variably ankerite-albite-sericite-altered ultramafic and mafic volcanic rocks cut by narrow quartz-dolomite-albite stringers and veinlets.

Fourteen (14) drill holes are reported today from the five (5) prospects with highlights including drill hole MC26-296 within variolitic and pillow basalt at Walhart, and drill hole MC26-391 situated a further ~2 km north at the W.T. Stewart prospect. Highlights include:

MC26-296: 6.4 g/t Au over 1.1 m , at Walhart

, at Walhart MC26-391: 0.7 g/t Au over 11.6 m , at W.T. Stewart, including 1.3 g/t Au over 3.0 m

, at W.T. Stewart, including

At W.T. Stewart, drill hole MC26-391 intersected gold mineralization at the contact between strongly albite-silica-altered massive basalt and sheared graphitic pyritic interflow sedimentary rocks. This association highlights a potential structural and lithological control on gold mineralization that warrants further evaluation.

Complete significant assay results are provided in Table 1 and shown in Figures 1 and 2.

A Growing Target Inventory for 2027

The new SE target results build on the established Argus Main and North zones and previous gold intersections at Big Break and JM. Onyx has now identified gold at several separately drilled areas along 4 km of the Pipestone Fault corridor. Onyx controls approximately 8 km of prospective strike along this corridor; its current interpretation places favourable variolitic volcanics near northeast-trending faults and bends in the regional structure. Gold mineralization has not been shown to be continuous between these areas, and additional drilling will be required to assess their scale.

The Company is also evaluating a separate, approximately 16 km interpreted Argus Fault corridor, including the sediment-hosted Flipper area. Taken together, these corridors provide multiple opportunities for target generation across the Munro-Croesus property, ranging from extensions of established Argus mineralization to first-pass tests of volcanic, intrusive and sediment-hosted settings.

Planning for 2027 will focus on three complementary priorities:

expanding and refining the higher-grade structural targets at the Argus Gold System; follow-up drilling at SE and selected Big Break/JM targets to establish geometry, grade distribution and extent; and testing ranked QFP, Flipper and other regional targets where geological mapping and high-resolution magnetics indicate prospective structural and intrusive contacts.

The scope and timing of the 2027 program will be finalized following integration of the remaining 2026 results and approval of the Company's exploration budget.

Update on 2026 Exploration Program

The Company continues to execute its fully funded 110,000 m exploration program at Munro-Croesus, with 282 drill holes totalling approximately 107,000 m completed to date.

Assays have been released for 182 drill holes, representing approximately 64% of holes completed. Three diamond drill rigs are currently operating at the Project and will be shut down systematically as the Program reaches its conclusion.

Drilling will continue on two fronts: (1) expanding the established Argus Main and North zones, including higher-grade plunging targets; and (2) defining the orientation, extent and potential repetitions of gold mineralization at Big Break, JM, QFP, SE and additional structural targets along the Pipestone corridor. Geological mapping, high-resolution magnetics and targeted drill fences will guide priorities, with step-out programs adjusted as new results are received.





Figure 1 - Plan Map of Argus Zone and the Pipestone Fault System Drill Results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Figure 2 - Location of the Munro-Croesus Gold Project, Ontario

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https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9800/325503_7bfcc555f4fcbad7_002full.jpg

Table 1 - Significant Assay Results Reported in this Release

Target From To Length Au Drill Hole (m) (m) (m) (g/t) SE Target MC26-347 166.0 168.2 2.2 0.5 MC26-351A No Significant Assays MC26-355 431.9 432.9 1.0 3.4 And 456.7 462.0 5.3 0.7 MC26-357 156.2 181.0 24.8 1.6 Including 167.7 179.1 11.4 3.3 Including 167.7 173.1 5.4 6.3 Including 170.1 171.1 1.0 23.1 And 399.6 400.6 1.0 1.1 And 416.0 426.3 10.3 0.3 Including 416.0 417.5 1.5 1.1 And Including 425.5 426.3 0.8 1.1 MC26-400 94.5 108.0 13.5 0.5 And 158.5 161.0 2.5 1.0 MC26-405 233.0 234.0 1.0 1.3 QFP Target MC26-338 31.5 100.5 69.0 0.6 Including 32.5 40.0 7.5 1.4 Including 32.5 34.0 1.5 5.0 And Including 59.5 66.0 6.5 2.7 Including 64.5 66.0 1.5 9.3 And 167.7 172.0 4.3 0.4 MC26-342 47.3 66.0 18.7 0.2 MC26-397 73.5 80.0 6.5 0.3 Including 78.3 79.2 0.9 1.3 GM Vein MC26-300 No Significant Assays MC26-301 144.0 144.6 0.6 1.5 MC26-302 No Significant Assays No. 2 Vein MC26-305A No Significant Assays MC26-308 4.7 7.5 2.8 0.5 And 107.0 111.0 4.0 1.5 Including 107.0 108.0 1.0 4.6 And 139.5 140.5 1.0 1.3 And 144.5 145.5 1.0 1.5 And 190.0 191.0 1.0 1.4 MC26-310 3.6 4.5 0.9 1.2 And 53.7 54.9 1.2 4.9 Including 54.3 54.9 0.6 7.8 And 153.0 157.5 4.5 0.3 And 168.5 177.5 9.0 0.7 Including 170.5 171.5 1.0 1.6 And 215.5 217.0 1.5 7.9 Including 216.0 217.0 1.0 11.6 And 358.5 360.0 1.5 1.3 MC26-313 No Significant Assays No. 4 Vein MC26-318 101.1 104.1 3.0 0.3 MC26-321 121.0 122.5 1.5 3.1 And 197.0 198.5 1.5 1.9 MC26-325 No Significant Assays MC26-328 161.4 164.0 2.6 0.5 MC26-331 No Significant Assays MC26-333 No Significant Assays Regional Targets - A-Zone MC26-384 134.5 137.5 3.0 0.3 MC26-388 No Significant Assays Regional Targets - C-Zone MC26-367 No Significant Assays MC26-370 No Significant Assays MC26-371 No Significant Assays MC26-373 No Significant Assays Regional Targets - Dimmick MC26-376 No Significant Assays MC26-380 No Significant Assays Regional Targets - Walhart MC26-294 343.0 344.0 1.0 1.1 MC26-296 211.4 218.8 7.4 0.2 And 232.5 233.6 1.1 6.4 Regional Targets - W.T. Stewart MC26-363 83.6 85.9 2.3 0.3 MC26-365 6.5 9.5 3.0 0.4 And 97.0 98.5 1.5 0.7 MC26-391 178.7 190.3 11.6 0.7 Including 184.7 187.7 3.0 1.3 MC26-394 56.5 58.0 1.5 0.6

*All intersections are reported as drilled width; true width is unknown

On Behalf of Onyx Gold Corp.

"Brock Colterjohn"

President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The Munro-Croesus Project

The Munro-Croesus Project is located along Highway 101 in the heart of the Abitibi greenstone belt, Canada's premier gold mining jurisdiction (Figure 2). This large, 100%-owned land package includes the past-producing Croesus Gold Mine, which yielded some of the highest-grade gold ever mined in Ontario. Extensive land consolidation since 2020 has unified the patchwork of patented and unpatented mining claims surrounding the Croesus Gold Mine into one coherent package and enhanced the project's exploration potential.

The Project covers 114 km2 of highly prospective geology within the influence of major gold-bearing structural breaks. Bulk-tonnage gold deposits located in the immediate region include the Fenn-Gib gold project being developed by Mayfair Gold Corp., and the Tower Gold Project being developed by STLLR Gold Inc.

Qualified Person

Ian Cunningham-Dunlop, P.Eng., Executive Vice President of Onyx Gold Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Onyx Gold

Onyx Gold Corp. (TSXV: ONYX) (OTCQX: ONXGF) is a Canadian exploration company focused on unlocking district-scale gold opportunities in two of the country's most prolific and proven mining jurisdictions - Timmins, Ontario, and Yukon Territory.

In the Timmins Gold Camp, Onyx controls an extensive portfolio anchored by the Munro-Croesus Property, host to the historic high-grade Croesus Mine and site of the Company's recent Argus North discovery. Complementing Munro-Croesus are two large, early-stage projects - Golden Mile, a 140 km² property situated just 9 km from Discovery Silver's multi-million-ounce Hoyle Pond Mine, and Timmins South, a 187 km² land package strategically positioned around the Shaw Dome structure, offering exceptional discovery potential.

Beyond Ontario, Onyx holds a commanding land position across four properties in Yukon's Selwyn Basin, an area rapidly gaining recognition for new gold discoveries and growing exploration investment. The Company's King Tut Property sits approximately 50 km south of Snowline Gold's Valley deposit and adjacent to Fireweed Metals' MacPass property.

Led by an experienced team with a strong track record of discovery, development, and value creation, Onyx Gold is well-funded and committed to delivering shareholder value through disciplined exploration, strategic growth, and responsible resource development.

Additional Notes:

Starting azimuth, dip and final length (Azimuth/-Dip/Length) for the 36 drill holes reported today are noted as follows: MC26-294 (345/45/345), MC26-296 (345/45/339), MC26-300 (000/45/201), MC26-301 (320/45/212), MC26-302 (340/75/192), MC26-305A (000/45/375), MC26-308 (320/45/264), MC26-310 (320/55/372), MC26-313 (320/45/480), MC26-318 (320/45/372), MC26-321 (325/45/393), MC26-325 (335/45/432), MC26-328 (320/45/423), MC26-331 (320/45/357), MC26-333 (305/45/405), MC26-338 (325/45/240), MC26-342 (000/45/306), MC26-347 (320/45/357), MC26-351A (290/45/465), MC26-355 (315/45/513), MC26-357 (315/45/471), MC26-363 (320/45/138), MC26-365 (320/45/255), MC26-367 (250/45/153), MC26-370 (260/57/126), MC26-371 (300/45/204), MC26-373 (000/50/246), MC26-376 (190/45/270), MC26-380 (190/45/297), MC26-384 (200/45/285), MC26-388 (180/45/315), MC26-391 (121/50/264), MC26-394 (120/50/198), MC26-397 (330/45/243), MC26-400 (315/45/372), MC26-405 (315/54/411)

Samples of drill core were cut by a diamond blade rock saw, with half of the cut core placed in individual sealed polyurethane bags and half placed back in the original core box for permanent storage. Sample lengths typically vary from a minimum 0.2-meter interval to a maximum 1.5-meter interval, with an average 0.5 to 1.0-meter sample length. Drill core samples were delivered by truck in sealed woven plastic bags to ALS Geochemistry laboratory facility in Timmins, Ontario for sample preparation with final analysis at ALS Geochemistry Analytical Lab facility in North Vancouver, BC, for the fire assay fusion method and inductively coupled plasma (ICP), with the photon assay method performed at the ALS Geochemistry Analytical Lab facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario. ALS Geochemistry operates meeting all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015

Drill core samples were crushed to 70% passing 2mm, then a representative split was taken and pulverized to 85% passing 75µm. For the RUSH portion of all drill holes, gold was determined by the photon assay method (Au-PA01) of a 500-gram crush split sample providing a true bulk reading. The photon assay method utilizes high-energy X-rays that cause excitation of atomic nuclei, allowing enhanced analysis for gold.

For all drill holes (including the RUSH mineralized portion), gold was also determined by the fire-assay fusion method (Au-AA26) of a 50-gram sub-sample with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS). Samples that returned values >10 ppm gold from fire assay and AAS were determined by using fire assay and a gravimetric finish. Various metals, including silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc, were analyzed by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ME-ICP61), following multi-acid digestion. The elements copper, lead and zinc were determined by ore grade assay for samples that returned values >10,000 ppm by ICP analysis. Silver was determined by ore-grade assay for samples that returned>100 ppm.

All ALS Geochemistry sites operate under a single Global Geochemistry Quality Manual that complies with ISO/IEC 17025:2017. ALS Geochemistry follows the quality management and operational guidelines set out in the international standards ISO/IEC 17025 - "General Requirement for the Competence of Testing and Calibration Laboratories" and ISO 9001 - "Quality Management Systems".

The Company maintains a robust QA/QC program that includes the collection and analysis of duplicate samples and the insertion of blanks and standards (certified reference material).

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the interpretation and significance of drill results at Argus Main, Big Break and JM; the potential expansion of the Argus Gold System along strike and at depth; the interpretation of an approximately 2.6-kilometer gold-bearing trend along the Pipestone Fault corridor and the potential continuity of mineralization between separately drilled zones; the geological similarities and potential relationships between Argus Main, Argus North, Big Break, JM, QFP and SE VAR; the potential for additional mineralized zones and higher-grade shoots associated with favourable volcanic stratigraphy and interpreted northeast-trending structures; the prospectivity of the broader Pipestone Fault and Argus Fault corridors; the identification, prioritization and future drilling of exploration targets; the potential for additional gold discoveries at Munro-Croesus; and the anticipated timing, scope, completion and funding of the Company's ongoing exploration program constitute forward-looking statements. The Company's geological interpretations are preliminary and subject to change as additional drilling, geological mapping, geophysical and analytical information becomes available. Gold mineralization identified at multiple locations along the interpreted trend does not establish continuity between these areas or demonstrate the existence of an economic mineral deposit. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. These include, without limitation, actual exploration and assay results; geological interpretation and the continuity, grade and extent of mineralization; changes in exploration plans and project parameters; future metal prices; availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms; general economic, market and business conditions; regulatory changes; defects in title; availability of personnel, equipment and materials; accidents or equipment breakdowns; delays in obtaining required permits and approvals; unforeseen environmental impacts; and other exploration and operational risks described in the Company's filings with applicable securities regulators. Although management believes the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the anticipated results or events will occur. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

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