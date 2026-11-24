Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - RED METAL RESOURCES LTD. (CSE: RMES) (OTC: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a mining update for the Farellon Project at its Carrizal Copper-Gold-Cobalt Property ("Carrizal" or the "Property") near Vallenar, Chile. The lessee and operator, Minera KMT SpA ("KMT"), has received the final settlement from the Empresa Nacional de Minería ("ENAMI") for its October 2026 deliveries of copper sulphide and gold ore to ENAMI's Vallenar plant, and has paid the Company's royalty on those deliveries.

Highlights

October Tonnage Tops Prior Two Months: 1,222 tonnes settled, more than August and September combined.

Copper Grades Keep Climbing: October copper grade rose approximately 30% over September.

October Royalty Received: Approximately US$17,860 paid to Red Metal for October deliveries.

ENAMI Settlement Results - October 2026

KMT delivered 35 lots totaling 1,222 tonnes to ENAMI's Vallenar plant between October 8 and October 20, 2026, and ENAMI issued its final settlement for these deliveries on November 16, 2026. October tonnage exceeded the combined 1,042 dry tonnes delivered in August and September (see news release dated October 14, 2026). Results for all three months of deliveries are summarized in Table 1.

Table 1 - ENAMI settlement summary, August to October 2026

Month Lots

delivered Tonnes Cu (%) Au (g/t) Contained

Cu (kg) Contained

Au (g) August 2026 16 582.2 0.66 0.19 3,818 111 September 2026 13 460.0 1.26 0.31 5,785 141 October 2026 35 1,222.1 1.63 0.35 19,904 427 Total / weighted average 64 2,264.3 1.30 0.30 29,507 679

Notes: Weights, moisture, grades and contained metal are as reported on the ENAMI settlements. Grades are weighted by dry tonnes; all 64 lots were assayed by ENAMI for both copper and gold. ENAMI pays only on acid-insoluble (sulphide) copper and gold for this product; total copper, acid-soluble copper and silver were not reported or paid. Contained metal is in-ore metal before metallurgical recovery.

The October deliveries returned a weighted average of 1.63% insoluble copper and 0.35 g/t gold, compared with 1.26% insoluble copper and 0.31 g/t gold in September and 0.66% insoluble copper and 0.19 g/t gold in August. Copper grades increased through the month: the seven lots closed on October 19 and 20 averaged 2.33% insoluble copper and 0.24 g/t gold, with individual lots returning up to 2.77% insoluble copper. Based on the Company's field technician's site reports, all October lots were mined from Level 9 of the north tunnel.

Red Metal, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Minera Polymet SpA ("Polymet"), holds a 10% net sales royalty ("NSR") on all minerals sold to ENAMI from the Farellon 1/8 concession. A pre-existing 1.5% royalty payable to the original vendor of the concession is deducted from this amount, resulting in a net effective royalty of 8.5% to Red Metal. ENAMI's settlement value for the October deliveries, before Chilean value-added tax (IVA), was approximately US$210,110, resulting in a royalty attributable to Red Metal of approximately US$17,860 (CLP 17,724,872). KMT paid the October royalty to Polymet in full on November 18, 2026. Since deliveries began in August 2026, ENAMI settlements for Farellon ore total approximately US$285,860, with royalties attributable to Red Metal of approximately US$24,300. The royalty is calculated on the value of the mineral sold to ENAMI by KMT.

Photos 1 & 2 - Run-of-mine ore stockpile (left) and ore screening (right) on the surface ore pad at Farellon, November 2026.

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November Deliveries

On November 13, 2026, KMT delivered a further 16 lots totalling approximately 598 wet tonnes of Level 9 ore to ENAMI's Vallenar plant. KMT will continue to mine and haul to ENAMI through the rest of the month. ENAMI assays and the final settlement for these lots are pending, and results will be reported when received.

Operations

KMT's production rate increased substantially in October, following the arrival of additional underground equipment at site (see news release dated October 14, 2026). All ore delivered since September has come from Level 9, which KMT reached in early September. Red Metal continues to monitor KMT's operations through bi-weekly site visits by its in-country field technician and to sample the active faces and ore stockpiles (see news release dated November 12, 2026).

Red Metal Resources President and CEO, Caitlin Jeffs, P.Geo., stated, "October was KMT's strongest month at Farellon to date, with more ore delivered than in August and September combined and copper grades continuing to rise on Level 9. With the October royalty now received, Farellon is providing growing, non-dilutive revenue to the Company as we advance our drill targets at Carrizal."

Cautionary Statement

Mining at the Farellon 1/8 concession is carried out by the lessee, Minera KMT SpA, under a lease and royalty arrangement. Red Metal, through its subsidiary Minera Polymet SpA, is the lessor and royalty holder and is not the operator of the mining activities. The tonnages, grades and values reported in this news release are those determined by ENAMI for commercial settlement purposes, as shown on ENAMI settlement documents provided to the Company by KMT. They are based on ENAMI's sampling and assaying of delivered lots, which the Company did not witness and has not independently verified, and they reflect run-of-mine material that may include dilution. They are not representative of the grade of the mineralization on the Property and should not be relied upon as such. Tonnages for the November deliveries are weighbridge figures and are provisional until ENAMI issues its settlement. The mining is not based on a feasibility study, preliminary feasibility study or other technical study demonstrating economic or technical viability, and no current mineral resource or mineral reserve estimate has been prepared for the Property under National Instrument 43-101. Accordingly, there is no assurance that production, or any resulting royalty revenue to Red Metal, will continue or be realized as anticipated.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Caitlin Jeffs, P.Geo., President and CEO of the Company and a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Ms. Jeffs is not independent of the Company. Data verification consisted of reconciling the lot weights, moisture, grades and contained metal reported on ENAMI settlement L 36862 against the lot register and field reports, and checking the royalty amount against KMT's royalty report and the bank transfer record; the QP has not verified ENAMI's sampling or analytical procedures.

About Red Metal Resources Ltd.

Red Metal Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on growth through acquiring, exploring and developing clean energy and strategic minerals projects. The Company's current portfolio includes the Company's Chilean projects, located in the prolific Candelaria Iron Oxide Copper-Gold (IOCG) belt of Chile's coastal Cordillera, as well as the 100% owned Ville Marie claims in Quebec, Canada.

Red Metal is quoted on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol RMES, on the OTC Link alternative trading system on the OTC marketplace under the symbol RMESF, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol I660.

For more information, please visit www.redmetalresources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Red Metal provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific, and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the ability to raise adequate financing, receipt of required approvals, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in Red Metal's public filings under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Red Metal has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Red Metal disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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