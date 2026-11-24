CIMA calls for CGMA recognition under Poland's statutory eligibility criteria for supervisory board candidates

Professional body contributes to public consultation on strengthening corporate governance standards and professionalising supervisory boards of state-owned companies

WARSAW, Poland, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), the world's leading professional body of management accountants, has submitted its response as part of the public consultation on proposed amendments to Poland's Act on the Principles of State Property Management (UPRO12). The consultation is being led by the Ministry of State Assets.

In its submission, CIMA calls for an amendment to Article 19 of the Act to recognise the Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designation as one of the formal eligibility criteria for supervisory board candidates in companies with State Treasury shareholdings. CGMA designation holders would still need to meet all other applicable statutory requirements.

The proposed reform places greater emphasis on candidates' knowledge, skills and practical experience, alongside stronger accountability in corporate oversight. CIMA supports this direction, highlighting that the CGMA Professional Qualification, which leads to the CGMA designation, brings together rigorous professional assessment, relevant practical experience and the ethical standards essential for effective business leadership and governance.

Recognising the CGMA designation alongside existing certifications would expand access to highly qualified professionals whose expertise extends beyond financial reporting to strategic planning, performance management, risk assessment and long-term value creation. These are critical capabilities for supervisory boards tasked with scrutinising management decisions and overseeing corporate performance.

Jakub Bejnarowicz, Regional Director - Europe at CIMA, said:

"Effective corporate governance depends on more than technical knowledge or formal credentials. It requires proven professional experience, sound judgement and the confidence to challenge management decisions when necessary. These principles are embedded in the CGMA Professional Qualification, which combines rigorous assessment with practical experience and a commitment to professional ethics and continuous development.

"Recognising the CGMA designation would acknowledge a well-established international professional standard in business and finance that reflects the very competencies this reform seeks to strengthen. By leaving it out of the current framework, companies are missing an opportunity to draw on a distinctive combination of financial, strategic and management expertise. Including the CGMA designation alongside existing qualifications would broaden their choices and help them identify candidates best suited to their specific governance needs."

CIMA remains committed to constructive dialogue with policymakers on strengthening corporate governance standards in Poland.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cima-calls-for-cgma-recognition-under-polands-statutory-eligibility-criteria-for-supervisory-board-candidates-302949378.html