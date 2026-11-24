On request of Hasko Invest AB (publ), company registration number 559437-3846, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's B-shares to trading with effect November 25, 2026. The decision is conditional upon the B-shares of Hasko Invest AB (publ) meeting the liquidity requirements.

As per today's date the company has a total of 99,681,434 shares of which 15,200,000 are A-Shares and 84,481,434 B-Shares.

Short Name: HASKO B ISIN Code: SE0021308566 Order book id: 572691 Maximum number of B-shares to be listed: 96,847,561 Clearing: CCP Cleared Segment: Mid Cap Stockholm SEK Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table MIC: XSTO

ICB Classification:

Industry code: 30 - Financials Supersector code: 3020 - Financial Services

When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from November 25, 2026, up and including November 26, 2026, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see page 52 and page 199 in the prospectus.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.