Amplify Founder Jeff Pavone commits to donating every dollar paid by attendees to be donated to Boys and Girls Club.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / Jeff Pavone announced that every dollar paid by attendees to participate in this year's Amplify Executive Summit event will be donated directly to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley. The announcement also marked a significant milestone for Amplify Capital Group, bringing the company's total charitable contributions to more than $1 million. The commitment reflects Amplify's ongoing dedication to supporting meaningful causes while demonstrating how business success can create lasting community impact.

Beyond celebrating the milestone, Pavone hopes the initiative will inspire other business leaders to incorporate charitable giving into their own events, organizations and long-term business strategies.

Turning Business Success Into Community Impact

This year's Amplify Executive Summit brought together leaders and professionals from across the car wash industry to exchange insights, strengthen relationships and explore opportunities for continued growth. Beyond the business discussions, the event also demonstrated how industry gatherings can serve a greater purpose.

By directing all registration revenue to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley, Amplify is helping support an organization that provides young people throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area with educational resources, mentorship, enrichment programs and safe environments where they can thrive.

As Amplify's largest charitable partner, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley represents a central part of the company's ongoing commitment to investing in the next generation.

"Every dime anybody paid to attend this summit is going to Boys & Girls Club," said Jeff Pavone, Founder of Amplify Capital Group. "With that gift, our giving has now passed $1 million. We're not sharing that to put the spotlight on us. We're sharing it because we want other business leaders to see what's possible and do the same."

That message is already resonating beyond the summit. After learning about Amplify's commitment, another local business owner expressed interest in directing proceeds from an upcoming company event toward the same organization.

"I told this story to a friend who runs another company, and before I finished he asked me for the name of our contact at Boys & Girls Club," Pavone added. "He's going to do the same thing at his next event. That's the whole point. If one gift inspires a few more, the impact multiplies."

A Commitment That Extends Beyond One Organization

Amplify's philanthropic involvement spans numerous nonprofit organizations addressing critical needs in Arizona and communities nationwide. From childhood development and medical research to food insecurity, homelessness and family assistance, the company's contributions reflect a broad commitment to improving lives.

Organizations supported by Amplify Capital Group include:

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Gateway for Cancer Research

St. Mary's Food Bank

St. Vincent de Paul

Homeless Engagement Lift Partnership (HELP)

Homeless Matters

National Christian Charitable Foundation

HopeKids

Association for the Recovery of Children

Community House

Inspiring the Next Million

Reaching $1 million in charitable giving marks an important chapter in Amplify's history, but the company views the achievement as a foundation for continued involvement rather than a finish line.

As Amplify Capital Group continues to expand its presence within the car wash industry, its leadership remains focused on creating opportunities for its business relationships, industry partnerships and future events to generate positive outcomes beyond the bottom line.

"We want to keep growing this, and we want to bring other companies along with us," Pavone said.

Amplify hopes its example reinforces a larger message for the business community: meaningful charitable impact does not have to exist separately from business growth.

About Amplify Capital Group

Amplify Capital Group is an M&A and capital advisory firm focused on the car wash industry and other fragmented, service-oriented sectors. The firm provides business owners with sell-side advisory, capital advisory and strategic advisory services.

Contact:

Leila Adnani

LAdnani@AmplifyCapGroup.com

480.581.1000

SOURCE: Amplify Capital Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/amplify-capital-group-surpasses-1-million-in-total-charitable-contri-1250185