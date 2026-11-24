Returning investor Daniel Nguyen expands his financial commitment ahead of the planned January launch of PURactiveOrb

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / HippoFi, Inc. (OTCID:ORHB), a healthcare technology company focused on regenerative and surgical biomaterial technologies, today announced that it has entered into a non-dilutive line of credit of up to $1 million with Daniel Nguyen, Chief Executive Officer of New Life Solutions LLC and Managing Member of Eagle Brook Properties. Mr. Nguyen is an existing HippoFi shareholder.

Mr. Nguyen first invested in HippoFi in 2025 and is now returning with additional capital. The line of credit expands his financial commitment to the company and is intended to support its growth, its commercial execution and its upcoming product initiatives.

The line of credit is unsecured and does not include any shares, warrants or conversion rights.

The company intends to use the financing to support the following priorities:

Product supply: purchasing product to serve the distribution network of its operating subsidiary, PUR Biologics, LLC.

purchasing product to serve the distribution network of its operating subsidiary, PUR Biologics, LLC. PURactiveOrb launch: purchasing product to support the planned January 2027 commercial launch of PURactiveOrb, PUR Biologics' bioactive glass bone graft technology.

purchasing product to support the planned January 2027 commercial launch of PURactiveOrb, PUR Biologics' bioactive glass bone graft technology. Commercial operations: funding related business expenses.

"I invested in HippoFi in 2025 because I believe in the company's technology, its management team, and the commercial opportunity ahead," said Daniel Nguyen. "I am coming back with this line of credit to support the company's growth and its continued success."

"We appreciate Daniel's continued confidence in HippoFi and his willingness to expand his financial commitment to the company," said CJ Wiggins, Executive Chairman and President of HippoFi. "This capital arrives as we concentrate on commercial execution, expanding sales, and bringing new technologies to market. Our priorities are clear: grow revenue, deliver the PURactiveOrb launch, and build long-term shareholder value."

"This financing lets us stock product ahead of the PURactiveOrb launch and support the distributors who carry our line," said Ryan Fernan, Chief Executive Officer of PUR Biologics. "It gives us the inventory and the commercial resources to execute on the plan in front of us."

About HippoFi, Inc.

HippoFi, Inc. (OTCID:ORHB) is a healthcare technology company based in Irvine, California. Its operating subsidiary, PUR Biologics, LLC, develops and commercializes biomaterial technologies for spine and orthopedic surgery, supported by a portfolio of proprietary and licensed intellectual property.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the line of credit, the planned timing of the PURactiveOrb commercial launch, and anticipated sales and revenue growth. These statements reflect current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the availability, amount and timing of draws under the line of credit, either party's right to terminate the line of credit, product supply and launch timing, market adoption, and general business conditions. HippoFi undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Contact

Investor Relations

info@purbiologics.com

SOURCE: HippoFi

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/hippofi-announces-1-million-non-dilutive-line-of-credit-to-support-commercialization-1256453