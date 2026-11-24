Brisbane, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Adyton Resources Corporation (TSXV: ADY) (OTCQB: ADYRF) (FSE: 701) (PNGX: ADY) ("Adyton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Papua New Guinea Minister for Mining, Hon. Solen Loifa MP, has granted Mining Lease ML 1390 (the "ML") and Lease for Mining Purposes LMP 152 (the "LMP") to Fergusson Wapolu Limited for the Wapolu Gold Project ("Wapolu" or the "Project") on Fergusson Island, Milne Bay Province. The Company received notification of the Grant on November 17, 2026 with the ML being granted for a term of 20 years from November 12, 2026 and covers 856.40 hectares.

Wapolu is being developed in joint venture with East Vision International Holdings Pte Ltd ("EVIH"). EVIH is the operator and is funding the development of the Project under the Amended Investment and Development Agreement announced on May 6, 2026.

Together with the Environment Permit granted by the Conservation and Environment Protection Authority ("CEPA") in July 2026, the grant of the ML and LMP completes the key regulatory approvals for the responsible restart of the Wapolu Project. The grant follows the Mineral Resources Authority ("MRA") assessment of the Project's development proposal, including the Mining Warden's Hearing held with Wapolu landowners on May 21, 2026.

"The grant of the 20-year Wapolu ML and LMP is arguably the most significant permitting step for any project to achieve and I would particularly like to thank the efforts and support from the Mineral Resources Authority, the Minister for Mining, Hon. Solen Loifa MP, our local Member of Parliament and Petroleum Minister Hon. Jimmy Maladina MP, and the Milne Bay Provincial Government. In addition, I want to thank our JV Partner EVIH for their commitment and tireless efforts in getting the project ready for its next chapter as a producing mine," said Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer of Adyton. "We are committed to redeveloping Wapolu in a manner that creates lasting value for all stakeholders. We appreciate the collaborative approach taken throughout this process and look forward to working with the MRA, CEPA, our host communities and all stakeholders as we progress to restart mining operations."

Louis Wang, Project Director of EVIH, commented:

"We are pleased to have received the ML and LMP for Wapolu and appreciate the MRA's engagement and support throughout the assessment process. The grant of the ML will now enable us to restart operations."

With the key approvals in place, EVIH, as operator, will transition from bulk sampling to mobilising and construction for the recommencement of mining and processing at Wapolu at a planned rate of 300,000 tonnes per annum run-of-mine, with first production targeted for Q4 2026. The neighbouring Gameta project, approximately 30 km from Wapolu, continues to be advanced through permitting and development by Adyton and EVIH.

Fergusson Island Mineral Resource Estimate

The current Mineral Resource Estimates for the Wapolu and Gameta deposits are summarised in Table 1.

Neither estimate has changed since the Gameta update announced on August 5, 2026.

Table 1: Fergusson Island Mineral Resource Estimates

Project Indicated Inferred Au Tonnes Au Au Tonnes Au (g/t) (million) (koz) (g/t) (million) (koz) Gameta exploration licence 1.41 8.94 404 0.99 6.52 207 Wapolu exploration licence 0.92 1.25 37 0.89 14.72 419 Fergusson Island Gold Project 1.35 10.19 441 0.92 21.24 626

Gameta and Wapolu resources at 0.4g/t gold cut-off (see "About Adyton" for technical report references)

Notes to Table:

The effective date of the Gameta Mineral Resource is 12 July 2026. The effective date of the Wapolu Mineral Resource is 12 December 2025 (announced 13 January 2026 at a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off). Since 5 August 2026, the same block model has been reported at a 0.4 g/t Au cut-off within an updated optimisation shell using the same assumptions as Gameta, including a 2.5% royalty (see Section 23.1 of the Gameta technical report). The Mineral Resource was estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Reserves, as prepared by the CIM Standing Committee and adopted by CIM Council. The estimate was prepared by Louis Cohalan, MAIG, of Mining One Pty Ltd, an independent Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. It is envisaged that the Gameta and Wapolu deposit will be mined using open-pit mining methods. The Mineral Resources are reported within optimised pit shells considered to have reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction based on these assumptions: gold recoveries of 90%, a gold price of 3500 US$/oz, overall slope angle of 35°, 2.5% royalty, mining costs of 3.0 US$/t, processing cost of 23 US$/t and G&A costs of 7 US$/t. A cut-off grade 0.4 g/t Au was applied to the reported resource. Gold grades were estimated within individual mineralisation domains using hard boundaries, capped 1m composites applying Ordinary Kriging and Inverse Distance Squared estimation method. A bulk density of 1.8 t/m3 was used for Oxide and 2.5 t/m3 for Fresh rock at Wapolu and 2.0 t/m3 for Oxide and an average of 2.47 t/m3 for Fresh at Gameta based on hundreds of measurements. The CIM definitions were followed for the classification of Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources on a domain-by-domain basis. At Gameta, the Indicated category was assigned for blocks in areas of 50mx50m grid drilling from the 2025 campaign, where surrounding diamond core had recoveries >85%. The Inferred category was assigned for blocks within 50m of drilling in areas of 100m x 100m grid drilling. At Wapolu, the Indicated category was assigned for blocks in areas of 50mx50m grid drilling from all drilling campaigns and the Inferred category was assigned for blocks within 50m of drilling in areas of 100m x 100m grid drilling. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the mineral resources will be converted into mineral reserves in the future. The MRE may be materially affected by considerations including, but not limited to, permitting, legal, sociopolitical, environmental issues, market conditions or other factors. Tonnes have been rounded to the nearest 10,000 t and ounces to the nearest 1000 ounces to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimate.

Qualified Persons

The Wapolu and Gameta Mineral Resource Estimates were prepared by Mining One Pty Ltd under the authorship of Louis Cohalan (MAIG), an independent mining consultant and "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101.

Dr Chris Bowden, PhD, GCMEE, FAusIMM (CP), FSEG, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Geologist of Adyton and a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

ABOUT ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Adyton Resources Corporation is focused on the development of gold and copper resources in world class mineral jurisdictions. It currently has a portfolio of highly prospective mineral exploration projects in Papua New Guinea on which it is exploring to expand its identified gold Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resources and expand on its recent significant copper drill intercepts on the 100% owned Feni Island project. Through its joint venture with EVIH, the Company is also advancing the restart of the historic Wapolu gold mine and the development of the Gameta gold project on Fergusson Island, Milne Bay Province. The Company's mineral exploration projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire on easy to access island locations which hosts several globally significant copper and gold deposits including the Lihir gold mine and Panguna copper/gold mine on Bougainville Island, both neighboring projects to the Company's Feni Island project.

Adyton has a total Mineral Resource Estimate inventory within its PNG portfolio of projects comprising indicated resources of 441,000 ounces gold and inferred resources of 2,086,000 ounces gold (on a 100% project basis; Feni reported at a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off and Fergusson Island at a 0.4 g/t Au cut-off).

The Feni Island Project currently has a mineral resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 dated October 14, 2021, which has outlined an initial inferred mineral resource of 60.4 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.75 g/t Au, for contained gold of 1,460,000 ounces, assuming a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au. See the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feni Gold-Copper Property, New Ireland Province, Papua New Guinea prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under Adyton's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

The Fergusson Island Projects currently have a mineral resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, which outlined an indicated mineral resource of 10.19 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.35 g/t Au for contained gold of 441,000 ounces and an inferred mineral resource of 21.2 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.92 g/t Au for contained gold of 626,000 ounces, both inferred and indicated resources used a 0.4g/t Au cut-off grade.

See the technical report dated 5 August 2026 (effective date 12 July 2026), entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Gameta Au Project, Fergusson Island, PNG" prepared for Adyton Resources by Louis Cohalan (MAIG), an independent mining consultant and "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101. This report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

See the technical report dated January 7, 2026, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Wapolu Gold Project" prepared for Adyton Resources by Louis Cohalan (MAIG), an independent mining consultant and "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit www.adytonresources.com

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7416/325518_0e8888dfb412e884_001full.jpg

Forward-looking statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements", including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations that are subject to several assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Adyton. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's planned exploration, drilling and other work programs, including their scope, timing and expected results; the interpretation of exploration and drilling results; the estimation, upgrade or expansion of mineral resources; the preparation, timing and results of technical studies; the receipt and timing of permits, licences and other approvals; the recommencement of mining and processing operations at Wapolu, including the timing thereof and planned production rates; the development of the Gameta project; the funding and development of the Fergusson Island projects with the Company's joint venture partner; and the Company's plans, objectives and strategies for its Feni Island and Fergusson Island projects. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking information are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses, and opinions, which are based on such management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of the projects in a timely manner; the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development; construction and continued operation of the Fergusson Island Project and the Feni Island Project; the ability to carry out exploration, drilling, development and mining activities as planned; and Adyton's ability to comply with all applicable regulations and laws, including environmental, health and safety laws, Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead reflect Adyton's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Adyton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by Adyton. Among the key risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are the following: the results of exploration and drilling programs; the uncertainty inherent in mineral resource estimates; The planned recommencement of production at Wapolu is based on the Companies internal assessments of economic and technical viability and does not include mineral reserves. As a result, there may be increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit. Historically, such projects have a much higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no guarantee that production will begin as anticipated or at all, or that anticipated production costs or volumes will be achieved; reliance on joint venture partners; changes in general macroeconomic conditions; reliance on key personnel; reliance on drilling; changes in securities markets; changes in the price of gold or certain other commodities; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); discrepancies between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of and changes in the costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Adyton Resources Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325518