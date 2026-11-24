Aerospace & Defense Power Converters Market worth $4.47 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Aerospace & Defense Power Converters Market is projected to grow from USD 2.49 billion in 2026 to USD 4.47 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.4%.

Browse 300 market data Tables and 75 Figures spread through 320 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Aerospace & Defense Power Converters Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Aerospace & Defense Power Converters Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 2.49 billion

USD 2.49 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 4.47 billion

USD 4.47 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 12.4%

Aerospace & Defense Power Converters Market Trends & Insights:

The aerospace and defense power converters market is driven by increasing aircraft electrification, rising electrical power requirements of mission-critical defense electronics, and growing demand for compact, high-efficiency, and reliable power conversion solutions. The shift toward more-electric aircraft, high-voltage electrical architectures, and advanced radar, surveillance, and electronic warfare systems is creating demand for DC-DC converters, AC-DC power supplies, TRUs, and RTRUs.

By Technology, DC-DC converters are projected to account for the largest market share of 62%, driven by their widespread use in regulating voltage for avionics, mission systems, flight controls, communications, and other mission-critical electronics across aerospace and defense platforms.

By Platform, Fixed-wing aircraft are expected to represent a key market segment, supported by power conversion requirements across commercial aircraft, fighter/combat aircraft, transport aircraft, business jets, and special-mission aircraft.

By Form Factor, Brick converters are projected to account for the largest market share of 38.5%, supported by their compact design, high power density, and suitability for space-constrained aerospace and defense electronic systems.

By Input Voltage, the 28-75 V DC input range is expected to be the largest segment, supported by the use of low-voltage DC power architectures across avionics and defense electronics. Higher-voltage ranges are also gaining relevance as aircraft electrification advances.

By Output Voltage, 28 V DC is expected to remain the fastest-growing output-voltage segment, driven by its established use across aircraft electrical systems and military electronic equipment. Other output voltages serve application-specific avionics, sensors, communications, and control systems.

By Output Power, Low- and medium-power converters are expected to address a broad range of subsystem requirements, including avionics, communications, control electronics, and embedded mission systems, while higher-power solutions support more demanding electrical loads.

By Output Number, Single-output converters are expected to retain demand in applications requiring dedicated, regulated power, while dual- and multiple-output converters serve systems that require multiple voltage rails.

By Application, Avionics and mission systems are expected to represent largest application segment, owing to their dependence on stable, reliable power for navigation, flight management, communications, and mission-critical electronics.

By region, Europe is estimated to account for the largest market share, supported by its established aerospace manufacturing base, strong defense electronics industry, and continued investment in commercial aircraft and military platform programs.

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Market growth is driven by the increasing electrification of aircraft, modernization of military platforms, and rising power requirements of advanced defense electronics. The integration of active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars, electronic warfare systems, advanced avionics, and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) equipment is increasing demand for high-reliability DC-DC and AC-DC power converters. The transition toward more-electric aircraft architectures and higher-voltage electrical systems is further supporting the need for lightweight, efficient, and compact power conversion equipment capable of operating under demanding electrical and environmental conditions.

Technological advancements in high-power-density converters, silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductors, modular power architectures, and advanced thermal management are influencing product development. Manufacturers are introducing power conversion solutions designed to reduce conversion losses, improve electromagnetic compatibility, and meet stringent aerospace and military qualification requirements. In February 2025, TT Electronics announced its VPX 3U-compatible AC-DC converter using SiC and GaN technologies, with reported efficiency exceeding 96%. Similarly, in June 2026, GE Aerospace announced the qualification of its SiC-based High-Voltage Power Controller and Unidirectional Converter for US military ground vehicles. These developments highlight opportunities for advanced power electronics across aircraft, defense vehicles, and mission-critical electronic systems.

"By technology type, DC-DC converters to lead market during forecast period"

The DC-DC converters segment is projected to account for the largest share of the aerospace & defense power converters market during the forecast period. The segment's growth is supported by the extensive integration of avionics, flight control electronics, radar systems, communication equipment, and electronic warfare subsystems requiring stable and regulated DC power. Modern aircraft and defense platforms incorporate electronic equipment operating at different voltage levels, increasing the need for converters capable of managing voltage variations, electrical noise, and changing load conditions. Growing requirements for compact, high-efficiency, and electrically isolated power supplies are further supporting DC-DC converter adoption, particularly in applications where installation space, equipment weight, and thermal performance are critical design considerations.

Manufacturers are developing converters with wider input voltage ranges, higher power density, and integrated electromagnetic interference (EMI) filtering to meet aerospace and defense operating requirements. For instance, Amphenol Aerospace offers the M7027 military DC-DC converter, which delivers up to 500 W of output power, operates across an 18-48 VDC input range, and provides selectable DC outputs from 5 V to 50 V. The product is designed to meet applicable MIL-STD-704, MIL-STD-1275, MIL-STD-810, and MIL-STD-461 requirements. Similarly, Crane Aerospace & Electronics offers Interpoint DC-DC converters for high-reliability defense applications, including its cMOR series with up to 120 W output and a 15-50 V input range. Such products demonstrate the industry's focus on application-specific voltage regulation, compact packaging, and reliable power delivery across aerospace and defense electronic systems.

"By application, power distribution systems to lead market during forecast period"

The power distribution systems segment is projected to account for the largest share of the aerospace & defense power converters market during the forecast period. Aircraft, military vehicles, and naval platforms require reliable conversion and distribution of electrical power across avionics, flight controls, communication equipment, sensors, and mission-critical electronic systems. Increasing integration of electrically operated subsystems and advanced mission equipment is creating demand for converters capable of supplying regulated power at different voltage levels within platform electrical networks. The transition toward higher-voltage architectures, distributed electrical systems, and electronically controlled equipment is further increasing the importance of power conversion efficiency, load management, and system-level reliability.

Developments in integrated power conversion and distribution technologies are supporting the modernization of aerospace electrical architectures. Eaton provides AC-DC, DC-DC, and DC-AC power converters alongside high-voltage electrical distribution solutions for commercial and military aircraft. Its offerings include high-power-density conversion equipment and customizable distribution units designed to support varying electrical loads and platform requirements. Astronics Corporation, through its CorePower system, provides solid-state power distribution technology that replaces conventional electromechanical circuit breakers with electronically controlled switching and protection. Although power distribution equipment performs functions distinct from power conversion, their integration within aircraft electrical architectures creates opportunities for qualified converters and associated power management solutions. Increasing emphasis on reducing wiring weight, improving fault protection, and accommodating higher electrical loads is expected to support demand across this application segment.

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"Asia Pacific to register the fastest growth during forecast period"

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR in the aerospace & defense power converters industry during the forecast period, supported by commercial aviation expansion, indigenous aerospace manufacturing, and increasing investment in military modernization. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are pursuing aircraft development, advanced surveillance, and defense electronics programs that require reliable electrical power management and conversion technologies. In July 2026, India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) signed contracts with industry partners for its Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) Mk-II program, covering the modification of six Airbus A321 aircraft and the development and integration of mission systems. Japan is also progressing its next-generation fighter aircraft development through the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), with a major development contract concluded in July 2026. Meanwhile, South Korea's KF-21 fighter program received its final combat suitability approval in May 2026. These programs demonstrate continued regional investment in advanced aerospace platforms and mission electronics, creating potential opportunities for power conversion suppliers as electrical system requirements are finalized.

Supplier investments in regional manufacturing and aftermarket capabilities are also strengthening Asia Pacific's aerospace electrical systems ecosystem. In December 2025, Safran Electrical & Power inaugurated a facility at Singapore's Seletar Aerospace Park dedicated to the production and maintenance of aircraft electrical equipment, including power conversion and distribution systems. The facility supports commercial aircraft operators and aerospace manufacturers operating across the region. Such investments improve regional manufacturing and service capabilities and support the long-term requirements of aircraft electrical systems. Increasing aircraft fleet activity, defense platform development, and integration of advanced avionics are expected to create opportunities for DC-DC converters, AC-DC power supplies, transformer rectifier units (TRUs), and other specialized conversion equipment. However, the extent of regional market growth will depend on aircraft production, procurement schedules, platform electrical architectures, and suppliers' participation in qualified aerospace and defense programs.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the aerospace & defense power converters companies include Safran S.A. (France), RTX Corporation (Collins Aerospace) (US), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Bel Fuse Inc. (Enercon) (US), and Crane Aerospace & Electronics (Interpoint) (US). Other relevant companies include Astronics Corporation (US), TT Electronics (UK), SynQor, Inc. (US), Amphenol Corporation (US), GE Aerospace (US), Vicor Corporation (US), and TDK Corporation (Japan).

These companies provide products and technologies ranging from DC-DC and AC-DC converters to transformer rectifier units, high-voltage conversion equipment, and integrated aerospace electrical power systems. Safran and Collins Aerospace have established capabilities in aircraft electrical power conversion and management, while Eaton provides diversified conversion and distribution solutions. Bel Fuse, through Enercon, focuses on ruggedized military-grade power supplies, and Crane Aerospace & Electronics supplies high-reliability modular converters and aircraft rectifier systems. Market participants are strengthening their competitive capabilities through product development, customization, qualification expertise, and integration with evolving aerospace electrical architectures. Competition is expected to remain focused on conversion efficiency, power density, thermal management, electromagnetic compatibility, and the ability to meet demanding aerospace and defense platform requirements.

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