Sungrow Charging Connects European Fleet Leaders and Chinese Industry to Advance Zero-Emission Logistics

Zero Carbon. Shared Growth. - Connecting European fleet operators and Chinese industry innovators to accelerate heavy-duty transport electrification.

HEFEI, China, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow Charging, the EV charging business of Sungrow, hosted the China-Europe Heavy-Duty Truck & Logistics Roundtable at its headquarters in Hefei, bringing together European logistics executives, fleet operators, charging infrastructure providers, Chinese heavy-duty truck manufacturers and intelligent transport technology companies.

Held under the theme "Zero Carbon. Shared Growth.", the event focused on addressing the practical challenges of fleet electrification and exploring new opportunities for cross-border collaboration.

Bridging European Fleet Needs and Chinese Innovation

The Netherlands is among Europe's leading markets for electric truck adoption, with growing demand for reliable, high-capacity charging infrastructure. As adoption grows, fleet operators face increasing demands for reliable charging infrastructure, cost-efficient operations and scalable electrification solutions.

Against this backdrop, the roundtable welcomed a delegation of Dutch logistics executives and fleet representatives, creating a platform for direct dialogue with Chinese industry leaders.

"Fleet electrification is not simply about replacing diesel trucks with electric ones. It is about making electric transport work in everyday operations, from charging availability to cost efficiency and operational reliability," said Johnny Nijenhuis, Zero-Emission Truck Expert at Nijenhuis Truck Solutions, who played a key role in bringing the Dutch delegation to China.

Discussions covered charging infrastructure deployment, total cost of ownership (TCO), operational efficiency and emerging technologies in electric and intelligent transport. European fleet representatives shared real-world challenges, while Chinese industry participants presented innovations in electric trucks, autonomous driving and smart logistics.

"China's experience in large-scale electrification and charging infrastructure, combined with Europe's expertise in logistics, fleet management and local market operations, creates strong potential for collaboration," said Kevin Ke, President of Sungrow Charging. "By sharing insights and exploring new opportunities for cooperation, we can turn our complementary strengths into real action and move toward zero-carbon logistics and shared growth."

Supporting Fleet Electrification with Reliable One-Stop Solutions

As European logistics operators accelerate fleet electrification, reliable and efficient charging infrastructure is becoming essential to their operational and commercial success.

Leveraging Sungrow's expertise in power electronics and renewable energy, Sungrow Charging's Reliable One-Stop Solution integrates high-power DC charging with energy storage and renewable energy technologies, helping fleet operators and charging providers improve energy efficiency, optimise operating costs and support scalable deployment.

By bringing together European market needs and Chinese technological expertise, the roundtable reinforced the importance of industry-wide collaboration in advancing zero-emission freight transport.

Under the shared vision of "Zero Carbon. Shared Growth.", Sungrow Charging remains committed to working with global partners to build a more reliable, efficient and sustainable future for heavy-duty logistics.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 29 years. Sungrow Charging provides reliable one-stop charging solutions for diverse applications, including commercial and heavy-duty transport, supporting the global transition to electric mobility.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sungrow-charging-connects-european-fleet-leaders-and-chinese-industry-to-advance-zero-emission-logistics-302949259.html