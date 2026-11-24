Record revenue of $106.6 million, up 15%, with subscription revenue up 19% year-over-year;

Four years of ongoing operating margin expansion to 23.8% in the quarter;

AZOUR, Israel, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN) today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter, ended September 30, 2026.

Highlights of the Third Quarter of 2026

Record quarterly revenue of $106.6 million, a 15% increase year-over-year.

Net income of $18.0 million, a 23% increase year-over-year.

EBITDA grew to a record $29.9 million, a 21% increase year-over-year.

Cash flow from operations of $25.3 million.

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $10 million, or $0.50 per share.

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "We are very pleased with our excellent results for the third quarter, with record revenues and especially the strong growth in recurring subscriber revenue up 19% year-over-year. Furthermore, our operating income, EBITDA and net income are all growing faster than our revenue, which is a clear demonstration of the strong operating leverage inherent to our business model. We are especially pleased that our operating margin has grown steadily over the past few years and stood at almost 24% of our revenues in the quarter."

Mr. Sheratzky continued, "Our subscriber growth remains broad-based across Israel and throughout Latin America, supported by our existing and newer market segments. In September, we were awarded our first multi-year contract for our Big Data platform by entities under the Israeli Ministry of Transport. It validates the value of our data assets beyond our core telematics business and launches a new recurring revenue stream. We remain confident in our ability to continue delivering revenue growth and increased profitability for the quarters ahead."

Third Quarter 2026 Results

Revenues for the quarter were a record $106.6 million, a 15% increase compared with $92.3 million in the third quarter of last year.

76% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees, and 24% were from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees for the quarter were $80.5 million, an increase of 19% over the third quarter of last year.

During the quarter, Ituran added 40,000 net new subscribers through its ongoing operations. However, following the bankruptcy of an Ituran customer in the United States, the Company has removed that customer's 67,000 low-ARPU subscribers from its subscriber base, as a one-time event. The financial impact on Ituran is expected to be immaterial, amounting to approximately $1 million of revenue for full year 2027. Taking into account the net new subscribers, less the subscribers removed related to the above-mentioned customer bankruptcy, the subscriber base stood at 2,683,000 at end of September 2026.

The growth in new subscribers in the quarter was driven by organic demand across Ituran's core stolen vehicle recovery and telematics businesses in Israel and Latin America, together with the ongoing contribution from its OEM programs and the initial contribution of some of Ituran's new initiatives.

Product revenues for the quarter were $26.0 million, a 5% increase year-over-year.

Gross profit for the quarter was $55.4 million (52.0% of revenues), a 19% increase compared with $46.4 million (50.3% of revenues) in the third quarter of last year.

Gross margin on subscription revenues was 59.9%, compared to 60.1% in Q3 last year. The gross margin on product revenues improved to 27.7%, compared to 23.6% last year. The variance in the product gross margin between quarters reflects changes in the mix of products sold.

Operating income for the quarter was $25.4 million (23.8% of revenues), representing a 29% increase compared to $19.6 million (21.3% of revenues) in Q3 last year.

EBITDA for the quarter was $29.9 million (28.0% of revenues), up 21% from $24.6 million (26.7% of revenues) in the third quarter of last year.

Finance expenses for the quarter were $0.5 million, compared with finance expenses of $0.3 million in the third quarter of last year.

Net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $18.0 million (16.9% of revenues), or diluted earnings per share of $0.91, an increase of 23% compared to $14.6 million (15.9% of revenues), or $0.74 per diluted share, in the third quarter of last year.

Cash flow from operations for the quarter was $25.3 million.

On the balance sheet, as of September 30, 2026, the Company had net cash, including marketable securities, of $107.6 million, which includes no debt. This is compared with net cash, including marketable securities, of $103.7 million as of June 30, 2026 and $107.6 million as of year-end last year.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $10 million for the quarter, or $0.50 per share. The current dividend takes into account the Company's continuing strong profitability, ongoing positive cash flow, and strong balance sheet.

Buy Back

During the third quarter, $1.9 million in shares were purchased under the Company's existing buy-back program. The total remaining authorization is $8.1 million. Share repurchases are funded by available cash and are made in accordance with SEC Rule 10b-18.

Conference Call Information

The Company will also be hosting a video conference call via the Zoom platform later today, Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at 9am Eastern Time and 4pm Israel Time.

On the call, management will review and discuss the results and will be available to answer investor questions.

To participate in the Zoom call, please register at the following link.

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9R8KjpHlR4GccJZZdrYPEQ

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available from the day after the call in the investor relations section of Ituran's website.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this report that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to, but not limited to, changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations that we describe in our forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements, even if our assumptions and projections change, except where applicable law may otherwise require us to do so.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management and control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance, financing industries and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel Aviv-based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to approximately 2.7 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market-leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 2,800 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

Company Contact

Udi Mizrahi

[email protected]

Deputy CEO & VP Finance, Ituran

(Israel) +972 3 557 1348

International Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

[email protected]

EK Global Investor Relations

(US) +1 212 378 8040

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



US dollars



September 30,





December 31,

(In thousands) 2026





2025



(unaudited)









Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents 107,584





107,551

Investments in marketable securities 3





3

Accounts receivable (net of provision for credit loss) 66,579





58,517

Other current assets 51,919





48,360

Inventories 23,822





23,213



249,907





237,644















Long-term investments and other assets











Investments in affiliated companies 455





517

Investments in other companies 1,965





1,542

Other non-current assets 6,920





5,413

Deferred income taxes 17,725





15,684

Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement 32,587





28,480



59,652





51,636















Property and equipment, net 42,076





39,386















Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 6,919





8,878















Intangible assets, net 9,574





8,839















Goodwill 39,999





39,831













































Total assets 408,127





386,214







ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)



US dollars

September 30,





December 31, (In thousands) 2026





2025

(unaudited)







Current liabilities









Accounts payable 24,106





19,082 Deferred revenues 29,046





27,206 Other current liabilities 66,411





57,817

119,563





104,105











Long-term liabilities









Liability for employee rights upon retirement 39,515





35,080 Deferred income taxes 741





531 Deferred revenues 15,191





14,876 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 3,615





4,745 Other non-current liabilities 1,215





2,391

60,277





57,623





Stockholders' equity 222,548





217,564 Non-controlling interests 5,739





6,922 Total equity 228,287





224,486





























Total liabilities and equity



408,127





386,214

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





US dollars



Nine months period

ended September 30,

Three months period

ended September 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenues: Telematics services

(unaudited)

(unaudited)



235,746

193,486

80,522

67,550

Telematics products

78,279

72,040

26,049

24,728





314,025

265,526

106,571

92,278

Cost of revenues: Telematics services

96,271

79,684

32,322

26,950

Telematics products

59,549

54,477

18,838

18,903





155,820

134,161

51,160

45,853

Gross profit

158,205

131,365

55,411

46,425 Research and development expenses

15,891

15,654

5,336

5,734 Selling and marketing expenses

16,506

13,491

5,752

4,857 General and administrative expenses

54,831

45,586

18,983

16,217 Other expenses (income), net

(244)

18

(64)

(9) Operating income

71,221

56,616

25,404

19,626 Financing expenses, net

(1,238)

(1,122)

(498)

(340) Income before income tax

69,983

55,494

24,906

19,286 Income tax expenses

(16,347)

(11,221)

(6,188)

(3,892) Share in profit (losses) of affiliated companies, net

(22)

(31)

37

(13) Net income for the period

53,614

44,242

18,755

15,381 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest

(1,504)

(1,552)

(746)

(736) Net income attributable to the company

52,110

42,690

18,009

14,645

















Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to

Company's stockholders

2.64

2.15

0.91

0.74 Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares

outstanding

19,767



19,892

19,722

19,889



ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





US dollars



Nine months period

ended September 30, Three months period

ended September 30, (in thousands)

2026 2025 2026 2025



(unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities

















Net income for the period

53,614

44,242

18,755

15,381

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating

activities:

















Depreciation and amortization

13,889

14,240

4,590

5,010

Loss in respect of trading marketable securities and other

investments

-

8

-

-

Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement

3,093

2,134

750

512

Share in losses (profit) of affiliated companies, net

22

31

(37)

13

Deferred income taxes

(1,215)

(891)

1,040

(504)

Capital loss on sale of property and equipment, net

313

99

189

10

Increase in accounts receivable

(5,382)

(8,458)

(744)

(767)

Decrease in other current and non-current assets

1,417

6,203

1,229

1,403

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(36)

(911)

619

(853)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable

4,124

(812)

(1,353)

(688)

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues

458

2,315

(375)

961

Increase in other current and non-current liabilities

5,442

1,028

608

865

Net cash provided by operating activities

75,739

59,228

25,271

21,343





















Cash flows from investment activities

















Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement,

net of withdrawals

(2,960)

(2,322)

(484)

(1,470)

Capital expenditures

(16,965)

(17,169)

(5,028)

(5,295)

Repayment of (investments in) affiliated and other companies,

net

(262)

(49)

(90)

61

Repayment of (investment in) long-term deposit

(80)

35

43

58

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

1,083

564

366

110

Net cash used in investment activities

(19,184)

(18,941)

(5,193)

(6,536)





















Cash flows from financing activities

















Short term credit from banking institutions, net

-

(114)

-

-

Acquisition of company shares

(5,490)

(1,475)

(1,911)

(1,475)

Dividend paid

(49,638)

(27,652)

(9,877)

(9,947)

Dividend paid to non-controlling interests

(3,920)

(1,677)

(2,007)

-

Net cash used in financing activities

(59,048)

(30,918)

(13,795)

(11,422)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

2,526

6,346

(2,399)

952

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

33

15,715

3,884

4,337

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

107,551

77,357

103,700

88,735

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period

107,584

93,072

107,584

93,072



Supplementary information on financing activities not involving cash flows:

In August 2026, the Company declared a dividend in an amount of US$10 million. The dividend was paid in October 2026.

SOURCE Ituran Location and Control Ltd.