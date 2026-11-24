Record revenue of $106.6 million, up 15%, with subscription revenue up 19% year-over-year;
Four years of ongoing operating margin expansion to 23.8% in the quarter;
AZOUR, Israel, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN) today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter, ended September 30, 2026.
Highlights of the Third Quarter of 2026
- Record quarterly revenue of $106.6 million, a 15% increase year-over-year.
- Net income of $18.0 million, a 23% increase year-over-year.
- EBITDA grew to a record $29.9 million, a 21% increase year-over-year.
- Cash flow from operations of $25.3 million.
- The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $10 million, or $0.50 per share.
Management Comment
Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "We are very pleased with our excellent results for the third quarter, with record revenues and especially the strong growth in recurring subscriber revenue up 19% year-over-year. Furthermore, our operating income, EBITDA and net income are all growing faster than our revenue, which is a clear demonstration of the strong operating leverage inherent to our business model. We are especially pleased that our operating margin has grown steadily over the past few years and stood at almost 24% of our revenues in the quarter."
Mr. Sheratzky continued, "Our subscriber growth remains broad-based across Israel and throughout Latin America, supported by our existing and newer market segments. In September, we were awarded our first multi-year contract for our Big Data platform by entities under the Israeli Ministry of Transport. It validates the value of our data assets beyond our core telematics business and launches a new recurring revenue stream. We remain confident in our ability to continue delivering revenue growth and increased profitability for the quarters ahead."
Third Quarter 2026 Results
Revenues for the quarter were a record $106.6 million, a 15% increase compared with $92.3 million in the third quarter of last year.
76% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees, and 24% were from product revenues.
Revenues from subscription fees for the quarter were $80.5 million, an increase of 19% over the third quarter of last year.
During the quarter, Ituran added 40,000 net new subscribers through its ongoing operations. However, following the bankruptcy of an Ituran customer in the United States, the Company has removed that customer's 67,000 low-ARPU subscribers from its subscriber base, as a one-time event. The financial impact on Ituran is expected to be immaterial, amounting to approximately $1 million of revenue for full year 2027. Taking into account the net new subscribers, less the subscribers removed related to the above-mentioned customer bankruptcy, the subscriber base stood at 2,683,000 at end of September 2026.
The growth in new subscribers in the quarter was driven by organic demand across Ituran's core stolen vehicle recovery and telematics businesses in Israel and Latin America, together with the ongoing contribution from its OEM programs and the initial contribution of some of Ituran's new initiatives.
Product revenues for the quarter were $26.0 million, a 5% increase year-over-year.
Gross profit for the quarter was $55.4 million (52.0% of revenues), a 19% increase compared with $46.4 million (50.3% of revenues) in the third quarter of last year.
Gross margin on subscription revenues was 59.9%, compared to 60.1% in Q3 last year. The gross margin on product revenues improved to 27.7%, compared to 23.6% last year. The variance in the product gross margin between quarters reflects changes in the mix of products sold.
Operating income for the quarter was $25.4 million (23.8% of revenues), representing a 29% increase compared to $19.6 million (21.3% of revenues) in Q3 last year.
EBITDA for the quarter was $29.9 million (28.0% of revenues), up 21% from $24.6 million (26.7% of revenues) in the third quarter of last year.
Finance expenses for the quarter were $0.5 million, compared with finance expenses of $0.3 million in the third quarter of last year.
Net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $18.0 million (16.9% of revenues), or diluted earnings per share of $0.91, an increase of 23% compared to $14.6 million (15.9% of revenues), or $0.74 per diluted share, in the third quarter of last year.
Cash flow from operations for the quarter was $25.3 million.
On the balance sheet, as of September 30, 2026, the Company had net cash, including marketable securities, of $107.6 million, which includes no debt. This is compared with net cash, including marketable securities, of $103.7 million as of June 30, 2026 and $107.6 million as of year-end last year.
Dividend
The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $10 million for the quarter, or $0.50 per share. The current dividend takes into account the Company's continuing strong profitability, ongoing positive cash flow, and strong balance sheet.
Buy Back
During the third quarter, $1.9 million in shares were purchased under the Company's existing buy-back program. The total remaining authorization is $8.1 million. Share repurchases are funded by available cash and are made in accordance with SEC Rule 10b-18.
Conference Call Information
The Company will also be hosting a video conference call via the Zoom platform later today, Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at 9am Eastern Time and 4pm Israel Time.
On the call, management will review and discuss the results and will be available to answer investor questions.
To participate in the Zoom call, please register at the following link.
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9R8KjpHlR4GccJZZdrYPEQ
For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available from the day after the call in the investor relations section of Ituran's website.
Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this report that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to, but not limited to, changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations that we describe in our forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements, even if our assumptions and projections change, except where applicable law may otherwise require us to do so.
About Ituran
Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management and control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance, financing industries and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel Aviv-based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.
Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to approximately 2.7 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market-leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 2,800 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia, India, Canada and the United States.
For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com
Company Contact
Udi Mizrahi
[email protected]
Deputy CEO & VP Finance, Ituran
(Israel) +972 3 557 1348
International Investor Relations
Ehud Helft
[email protected]
EK Global Investor Relations
(US) +1 212 378 8040
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
US dollars
September 30,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2026
2025
(unaudited)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
107,584
107,551
Investments in marketable securities
3
3
Accounts receivable (net of provision for credit loss)
66,579
58,517
Other current assets
51,919
48,360
Inventories
23,822
23,213
249,907
237,644
Long-term investments and other assets
Investments in affiliated companies
455
517
Investments in other companies
1,965
1,542
Other non-current assets
6,920
5,413
Deferred income taxes
17,725
15,684
Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement
32,587
28,480
59,652
51,636
Property and equipment, net
42,076
39,386
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
6,919
8,878
Intangible assets, net
9,574
8,839
Goodwill
39,999
39,831
Total assets
408,127
386,214
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)
US dollars
September 30,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2026
2025
(unaudited)
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
24,106
19,082
Deferred revenues
29,046
27,206
Other current liabilities
66,411
57,817
119,563
104,105
Long-term liabilities
Liability for employee rights upon retirement
39,515
35,080
Deferred income taxes
741
531
Deferred revenues
15,191
14,876
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
3,615
4,745
Other non-current liabilities
1,215
2,391
60,277
57,623
Stockholders' equity
222,548
217,564
Non-controlling interests
5,739
6,922
Total equity
228,287
224,486
Total liabilities and equity
408,127
386,214
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
US dollars
Nine months period
Three months period
(in thousands, except per share data)
2026
2025
2026
2025
Revenues:
Telematics services
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
235,746
193,486
80,522
67,550
Telematics products
78,279
72,040
26,049
24,728
314,025
265,526
106,571
92,278
Cost of revenues:
Telematics services
96,271
79,684
32,322
26,950
Telematics products
59,549
54,477
18,838
18,903
155,820
134,161
51,160
45,853
Gross profit
158,205
131,365
55,411
46,425
Research and development expenses
15,891
15,654
5,336
5,734
Selling and marketing expenses
16,506
13,491
5,752
4,857
General and administrative expenses
54,831
45,586
18,983
16,217
Other expenses (income), net
(244)
18
(64)
(9)
Operating income
71,221
56,616
25,404
19,626
Financing expenses, net
(1,238)
(1,122)
(498)
(340)
Income before income tax
69,983
55,494
24,906
19,286
Income tax expenses
(16,347)
(11,221)
(6,188)
(3,892)
Share in profit (losses) of affiliated companies, net
(22)
(31)
37
(13)
Net income for the period
53,614
44,242
18,755
15,381
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest
(1,504)
(1,552)
(746)
(736)
Net income attributable to the company
52,110
42,690
18,009
14,645
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to
2.64
2.15
0.91
0.74
Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares
19,767
19,892
19,722
19,889
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
US dollars
Nine months period
Three months period
(in thousands)
2026
2025
2026
2025
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income for the period
53,614
44,242
18,755
15,381
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating
Depreciation and amortization
13,889
14,240
4,590
5,010
Loss in respect of trading marketable securities and other
-
8
-
-
Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement
3,093
2,134
750
512
Share in losses (profit) of affiliated companies, net
22
31
(37)
13
Deferred income taxes
(1,215)
(891)
1,040
(504)
Capital loss on sale of property and equipment, net
313
99
189
10
Increase in accounts receivable
(5,382)
(8,458)
(744)
(767)
Decrease in other current and non-current assets
1,417
6,203
1,229
1,403
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(36)
(911)
619
(853)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
4,124
(812)
(1,353)
(688)
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues
458
2,315
(375)
961
Increase in other current and non-current liabilities
5,442
1,028
608
865
Net cash provided by operating activities
75,739
59,228
25,271
21,343
Cash flows from investment activities
Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement,
(2,960)
(2,322)
(484)
(1,470)
Capital expenditures
(16,965)
(17,169)
(5,028)
(5,295)
Repayment of (investments in) affiliated and other companies,
(262)
(49)
(90)
61
Repayment of (investment in) long-term deposit
(80)
35
43
58
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
1,083
564
366
110
Net cash used in investment activities
(19,184)
(18,941)
(5,193)
(6,536)
Cash flows from financing activities
Short term credit from banking institutions, net
-
(114)
-
-
Acquisition of company shares
(5,490)
(1,475)
(1,911)
(1,475)
Dividend paid
(49,638)
(27,652)
(9,877)
(9,947)
Dividend paid to non-controlling interests
(3,920)
(1,677)
(2,007)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(59,048)
(30,918)
(13,795)
(11,422)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
2,526
6,346
(2,399)
952
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
33
15,715
3,884
4,337
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
107,551
77,357
103,700
88,735
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period
107,584
93,072
107,584
93,072
Supplementary information on financing activities not involving cash flows:
In August 2026, the Company declared a dividend in an amount of US$10 million. The dividend was paid in October 2026.
SOURCE Ituran Location and Control Ltd.