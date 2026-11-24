Karsan Secures 35-Vehicle Contract in Bologna with Its New 18-Metre Electric Trolleybus

ISTANBUL, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to expand its presence across Europe with innovative electric and autonomous public transport solutions, Karsan has achieved another significant milestone in Italy with the introduction of its new 18-metre e-ATA Trolleybus. Karsan's Italian dealer, KMOBILITY, has won a tender issued by Bologna's public transport operator, TPER, and signed a contract for 35 units of the new e-ATA Trolleybus. The agreement also includes an option for an additional 35 vehicles, potentially bringing the total order to 70 units. Equipped with In Motion Charging (IMC) technology, which enables the vehicle to draw power from overhead lines while simultaneously charging its batteries, the new model demonstrates Karsan's technological expertise in developing electric public transport solutions that can adapt to different infrastructure requirements. Having ranked second in Italy's electric public transport market with a 12.5% market share in 2025, Karsan is further strengthening its position in Europe through this latest project in Bologna. Building on its role as a solution provider to TPER since 2022, when 24 e-ATA 18-metre electric buses were contracted, Karsan is set to expand its fleet within the operator's network to 59 vehicles with the new e-ATA Trolleybus, further reinforcing confidence in its products and technologies.

Combining Karsan's extensive engineering expertise in electric public transport with trolleybus technology, the new e-ATA Trolleybus has been developed to meet the demands of busy urban routes, offering high passenger capacity and flexible energy management. The 18-metre model features In Motion Charging (IMC) technology, allowing it to operate using electricity supplied by overhead lines while simultaneously recharging its onboard batteries. With its high-capacity battery system, the e-ATA Trolleybus can operate entirely on electric power along routes without overhead lines, giving public transport operators greater flexibility in route planning. This enables operators to serve a wider transport network with the same vehicle, without being restricted to routes equipped with overhead lines. The technology also allows cities to make more efficient use of their existing trolleybus infrastructure, reduce the need for additional overhead line investments and extend electric public transport services to new routes.

High Passenger Capacity, Powerful Performance and Outstanding Comfort

Karsan's new e-ATA Trolleybus combines high passenger capacity, powerful electric performance and outstanding comfort. The configuration developed for Bologna accommodates up to 146 passengers, with higher capacities available depending on customer requirements. Delivering peak torque of up to 22,000 Nm, the vehicle supports external DC charging at up to 200 kW in addition to charging through overhead lines, ensuring greater operational flexibility. Its four-door, fully low-floor design, spacious interior and accessibility features offer a comfortable and inclusive travel experience. Advanced driver assistance and safety technologies further enhance passenger and road safety. Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) enhances pedestrian safety by making the vehicle's presence more noticeable at low speeds. Additional safety features, including forward collision and pedestrian collision warnings, lane departure warning and traffic sign recognition, support drivers in navigating demanding urban traffic conditions.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/karsan-secures-35-vehicle-contract-in-bologna-with-its-new-18-metre-electric-trolleybus-302949398.html