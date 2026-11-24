Black Friday: Brits spend £8.6bn a year on toys and games they should have grown out of - and one in four over-55s are still splashing the cash

As shoppers hunt for Black Friday bargains, new research reveals Britain's grown-ups are spending serious money on childhood obsessions - and you're never too old to join in

More than half (54%) of UK adults still spend money on games, brands and collectables they loved growing up, with nostalgia spenders putting around £290 a year into their interests.

Younger adults lead the trend, but more than one in four (27%) over-55s are still spending on childhood favourites.

The average largest-ever individual purchase is £601, rising to £864 among 25-34-year-olds, with some spending as much as £5,000 in one go.

With Christmas approaching, 50% of adults plan to treat themselves to games, collectables or childhood favourites, with GTA VI and LEGO among the most-wanted gifts.

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Friday might traditionally be about snapping up bargains on TVs, trainers and the latest tech, but it seems Britain's grown-ups have another shopping list in mind. From LEGO sets and Pokémon cards to retro consoles and video games, adult spending on childhood favourites is now worth an estimated £8.6bn a year, according to new research from Novuna Personal Finance.

More than half (54%) of UK adults still spend money on the games, toys and collectables they loved growing up, putting around £290 a year into their nostalgic interests.

And it seems you're never too old to have a childhood obsession. While younger adults are leading the trend, more than one in four (27%) of over-55s still spend money on the things they enjoyed as children.

With Black Friday kicking off the Christmas shopping season, it seems grown-ups are just as keen as children to find something fun under the tree.

Half of British adults who celebrate Christmas plan to splash out on childhood favourites for themselves this year, with spending expected to average £158 on games, collectables and nostalgic treats.

The grown-up Christmas wish list has some familiar names, too. One in five (20%) would most like to receive Grand Theft Auto VI, closely followed by LEGO (19%), while 15% would welcome a new games console.

And adults aren't just shopping for themselves. Half (50%) plan to spend on video games as gifts for others, while four in ten (40%) expect to buy LEGO presents.

The generations who never grew out of their childhood favourites

While nostalgia has an appeal across the generations, younger adults are particularly enthusiastic about spending on the things they grew up with.

More than three-quarters (77%) of 18-44-year-olds continue to spend on childhood favourites, compared with just over a quarter (27%) of over-55s.

Among 25-34-year-olds, almost a quarter (24%) still buy Pokémon cards and games, with buyers in this age group spending an average of £259 over the past year. Retro gaming buyers of the same age spent an average of £297.

LEGO is proving popular with younger adults too. Buyers aged 18-24 spent an average of £273 over the past 12 months - almost £100 more than the average LEGO buyer.

But it's not just a younger generation refusing to grow up. The fact that more than one in four over-55s are still spending on childhood favourites shows that the appeal of these hobbies can last a lifetime. For some, that passion can develop into a serious collection, with LEGO among the brands continuing to attract adult fans.

From pocket money to Black Friday-sized spending

The most Brits have ever spent on a single game, collectable or hobby purchase averages £601, rising to £864 among 25 to 34-year-olds, with some spending as much as £5,000 in one go.

And the price tags attached to childhood favourites are getting bigger. The brands people grew up with are increasingly making products designed for adults with larger wallets. All five of LEGO's most expensive sets ever have been released since 2017, led by last year's £899.99 Star Wars Death Star, costing more than a PS5.

For anyone hoping to pick up a bargain this Black Friday, the appeal of these hobbies may be hard to resist - particularly when the wish-list item is something they've wanted since childhood.

Why we're still spending on childhood favourites

For many, the appeal goes beyond simply owning another game or collectable.

Almost a quarter (24%) say these purchases bring back happy childhood memories.

22% say they help them relax and escape the pressures of everyday life.

18% are finally treating themselves to the things they could only put on a wish list as children, rising to almost three in ten (29%) among 18-24-year-olds.

Others are thinking with their heads rather than their hearts, with 15% believing their purchases could go up in value. And they may be right, as one study found LEGO sets rose in value by around 11% a year between 1987 and 2015.

Theresa Lindsay, Chief Marketing Officer at Novuna Finance, said:

"From the return of 90s fashion and music to LEGO, Pokémon and retro gaming, nostalgia seems to be everywhere right now."

"And perhaps that's no surprise. With so much uncertainty around there's something comforting about returning to the things that have always made us happy."

"We might be older, but we haven't lost our love for the things we grew up with. And it's not just younger adults - plenty of people over 55 are still enjoying the hobbies and collectables that have been part of their lives for decades. With Black Friday and Christmas approaching, it seems many of us are looking for a chance to treat ourselves to a little piece of our childhood."

Notes to editors

The research was conducted by Censuswide among a nationally representative sample of 2,000 UK adults between 23 and 27 October 2026, subject to final confirmation of fieldwork dates.

The £8.6bn annual expenditure figure is a modelled estimate derived from reported spending across the five surveyed categories and the UK adult population. Spending estimates and qualifying respondent bases should be confirmed against the final Censuswide methodology.

Christmas findings relate to respondents who celebrate Christmas. The £158 average planned self-gifting spend includes respondents specifying zero expenditure but excludes those unable to provide an amount.

Historic price comparisons use published UK prices and inflation adjustments. Products of different specifications should not be treated as directly equivalent.

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