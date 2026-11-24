Axway Named a Leader in Two QKS Group SPARK Matrix Reports for API Management and Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service

Dual recognition highlights critical capabilities enterprises need to move AI pilot to production with greater security and control.

PUNE, India, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axway, a 74Software company trusted by more than 4,000 organizations, has been named a Leader in both the SPARK Matrix: API Management Platform, 2026 and the SPARK Matrix: Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS), 2026 by QKS Group, a global technology research and advisory firm focused on market analysis, vendor evaluation, and advisory for enterprises and technology providers. Together, the reports recognize Axway's strengths in securing and governing APIs and connecting enterprise applications and data. These capabilities are brought together within Axway Amplify Platform and provide a foundation for bringing AI into business operations with greater control.

The recognition comes as companies that have spent heavily on AI now have to demonstrate the return on investment. In a recent survey, 81% of businesses with data fully ready for AI reported broad or strong returns, versus just 12% of those with data only partially ready. Many companies have live AI pilots, but connecting AI securely to the systems where business value is created remains a challenge. APIs and integrations provide that connection. Consistent management and governance help enterprises reuse existing services and policies as new AI initiatives scale.

Amplify Platform brings together API management, enterprise integration and AI governance, helping businesses apply consistent control across the services they depend on. As AI enters more business workflows, companies need visibility into what systems it accesses, how policies are enforced and what that usage costs. Amplify helps them address those needs as projects move from pilot to production. Shaped by Axway's decades of work with highly regulated organizations, it serves enterprises, wherever their AI programs stand.

QKS Group recognized Axway for:

Managing access to company data split across teams and tools. Large companies often control access to their data with tools from several vendors across different teams. QKS Group recognized Amplify Platform's API Management for governing all of them from one place without forcing teams to replace what they use. Amplify Platform also extends governance to AI, so companies can decide who uses which models and how much.

Large companies often control access to their data with tools from several vendors across different teams. QKS Group recognized Amplify Platform's API Management for governing all of them from one place without forcing teams to replace what they use. Amplify Platform also extends governance to AI, so companies can decide who uses which models and how much. Connecting AI to the systems that run the business. AI pays off only when it can reach the core applications and data a business runs on. QKS Group recognized Amplify Platform's Integration Fabric for connecting those systems while letting companies decide where integration run, whether in the cloud, on-premises, or in a sovereign cloud. Developers can build and change connections quickly, while security teams control access in one place.

AI pays off only when it can reach the core applications and data a business runs on. QKS Group recognized Amplify Platform's Integration Fabric for connecting those systems while letting companies decide where integration run, whether in the cloud, on-premises, or in a sovereign cloud. Developers can build and change connections quickly, while security teams control access in one place. Making existing services easy to find and reuse. As AI spreads, teams often rebuild the same tools because they lack visibility into what already exists. QKS Group recognized Engagement Portal for bringing a company's existing APIs and AI services in one catalog, where employees and partners can find them, request access, and start using them. That keeps teams from starting over each time and lets companies make those services available to partners and customers.

"For enterprises spread across business units, clouds, and older systems, Axway offers a practical way to expand governance without forcing a wholesale migration," said Nikhilesh Naik, Associate Director, Research, QKS Group. "Teams keep control of how they build and deliver, while the business gets consistent rules for access, security, and reuse. Extending those controls to large language models (LLMs), including limits on usage, brings AI under the same discipline as the rest of the enterprise."

The two reports evaluate separate markets. For Axway customers, API management and enterprise integration are together in Amplify Platform, connecting and governing the services that enterprise AI initiatives depend on.

"Every company wants its AI investment to pay off, and that starts with AI being able to safely use the data and systems that run the business," said Mourad Jaakou, Vice President and General Manager, Amplify Platform, at Axway. "Those connections are the roads AI travels on, and Amplify Platform lets companies govern that traffic in one place. Being named a leader in both reports tells our customers that the foundation they're building on is ready for AI at enterprise scale, so they can move forward on their AI projects confidently."

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix reviews market trends and the vendor landscape, then ranks vendors. Buyers use it to compare capabilities and market position.

Read the reports:

SPARK Matrix: API Management Platform, 2026

SPARK Matrix: Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS), 2026

About Axway

Axway is a global software company that enables secure, scalable, and reliable AI-ready ecosystems. With deep expertise across all integration patterns and regulatory requirements, Axway is trusted by thousands of enterprises worldwide. Learn more at axway.com.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. A Human-Intelligence-driven framework powers offerings and QKS's closed-loop research methodology, integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

For more available research, please visithttps://qksgroup.com/

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