Ray helps engineering teams identify and prioritise security weaknesses hidden inside connected-device firmware

Launch follows a wave of attacks on connected infrastructure across Europe, increasing pressure on manufacturers to build security into products before they reach the field

Exein, the cybersecurity company securing connected devices and physical AI systems, today launched Ray, an AI agent designed to help manufacturers identify which security risks inside their products matter most, understand why, and decide where to act first.

Ray is built into Exein Analyzer, the company's firmware security platform. Analyzer examines firmware for vulnerabilities, security weaknesses and compliance issues; Ray sits on top of those findings and gives engineers a conversational way to understand the security posture of individual products or entire fleets.

The launch comes as Europe faces growing pressure to secure the connected devices embedded across its economy. Recent cyberattacks on supermarket refrigeration systems have shown how weaknesses in connected equipment can move beyond data theft or IT disruption and create immediate physical and financial consequences. Similar concerns extend across industrial equipment, healthcare, energy, transport and other systems increasingly controlled by software.

For manufacturers, that creates a growing security gap. A connected product can contain thousands of software components, while a single scan can flag hundreds of potential issues. The difficult question is not simply what is vulnerable, but which weaknesses actually matter and need to be fixed first.

Ray is designed to help manufacturers find and prioritise those weak spots before attackers do.

Instead of requiring engineers to work through separate CVE lists, security scores, vulnerability trackers and compliance reports, Ray brings Exein Analyzer's findings together through a conversational interface. Engineers can ask questions such as "What is driving this product's security score?", "Which vulnerabilities need attention first?" or "What compliance issues affect this firmware?"

Ray uses Analyzer's scan results, CVE reachability data and compliance findings to identify the small number of issues that pose the greatest risk, explain why they matter and show where the same weakness appears across multiple products. This can help teams see when addressing one issue could improve security across an entire product line.

The launch also comes as the EU Cyber Resilience Act begins to change the responsibilities placed on manufacturers of connected products. Reporting obligations for actively exploited vulnerabilities and severe security incidents have applied since September 2026, with the wider requirements taking effect in December 2027.

Giovanni Alberto Falcione, co-founder and CTO, Exein, said: "Europe is connecting more of the physical world to software, but too many products were never designed for the threat environment we have today. The recent attacks on refrigeration systems are a reminder that a weakness buried inside firmware can have consequences far beyond IT.

"AI is also dramatically accelerating the rate at which those weaknesses can be found and exploited. Manufacturers need to understand what is inside their products, which vulnerabilities actually matter and what needs to be addressed before those products reach the field. Ray gives engineering teams a much clearer way to do that, without expecting every firmware engineer to become a cybersecurity expert."

Ray can be used across a manufacturer's portfolio of firmware or to investigate a single product in greater detail. It also helps teams understand Analyzer's findings against requirements, including the EU Cyber Resilience Act, supporting manufacturers as they prepare for the regulation's wider application next year.

About Exein

Exein is a leading physical AI cybersecurity company headquartered in Rome, Italy, with operations across Europe, Asia-Pacific and the United States. Its AI-powered technology is distributed across more than two billion connected devices in sectors including industrial automation, automotive, energy, healthcare, semiconductors, aerospace and robotics. Through Photon, Exein delivers preemptive runtime security for connected devices, Physical AI, autonomous AI agents and cloud and edge infrastructure. The company is building the global standard for runtime cybersecurity and the digital immune system for connected life. exein.io

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