Differ Power has unveiled a "9-in-1" air-to-water heat pump system for residential applications at Spain's Genera trade show. The system combines space heating, cooling and domestic hot water production with PV power inversion, battery management, a power conversion system (PCS), backup power supply, a home energy management system (HEMS) and communication gateway functionality. Dubbed D Series, the new product was specifically designed for the European residential market and integrates a single-phase hybrid inverter directly into the heat pump unit. "The most obvious feature is that we put the ...

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